Best diners in Binghamton according to Yelp
BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – It’s time for another list! This one includes the top 10 diners in the Binghamton area, strictly according to Yelp…so please forward them your complaints.
- Chris’ Diner – 192 State Street
- Rolando’s Diner – 140 Court Street
- The Village Diner – 255 Floral Avenue
- Jane’s Diner – 591 Conklin Road
- Park Diner – 119 Conklin Avenue
- Piccolo’s – 161 Main Street
- Manni’s Diner – 1185 Vestal Avenue
- Danny’s Diner – 151 Main Street
- Lost Dog Café & Lounge – 222 Water Street
- The Spot Diner – 1062 Front Street
Do you agree? Or disagree? Comment on our Facebook post! We will use comments/suggestions and create a poll for Wednesday.
Comments / 2