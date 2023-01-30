Read full article on original website
Jury finds Missouri man guilty of DUI manslaughter; judge orders 130-month prison term
A jury deliberated for nearly three hours Wednesday and returned a guilty verdict against a 36-year-old man charged with DUI manslaughter in the March 2019 death of a woman. Wearing a suit, and sitting between his lawyers, Joseph Lindsey Charles Bailey stared ahead when the announcement was made by the clerk.
Oxford school staffers break silence on what happened as the shooting unfolded
Barricaded in her classroom while a gunman fired away, Oxford High School teacher Allison Karpinski says she had no idea who the shooter was until she later saw the looks on the faces of two colleagues — people she had alerted that morning about a student named Ethan Crumbley watching a violent video in her class.
Dr. Zelman refiles lawsuit against Cape Cod Healthcare, CEO adds new allegations
HYANNIS — Former Cape Cod Hospital cardiologist Richard Zelman has refiled his lawsuit against the hospital, its parent company Cape Cod Healthcare, and its CEO Michael Lauf in a different court. Zelman's lawsuit, originally filed on Dec. 6 in Barnstable Superior Court, alleges he was fired for blowing the...
Three arrested on drug charges after Stockholm traffic stop; vehicle identified in earlier hit-and-run crash
Feb. 1—STOCKHOLM — Three people were arrested on drug charges in St. Lawrence County Tuesday following a traffic stop. One of those charged is connected to a previous hit-and-run crash, state police say. A state police officer was traveling on County Route 49 when he observed a vehicle...
