ripleynews.com
Lady Eagles dominate sectional opener
It has been widely-noted that Jac-Cen-Del is the Class A Sectional 60 favorite and the Lady Eagles played that role on Tuesday night with a dominant 64-19 win over Waldron in the opening round at Southwestern (Shelby). The win guarantees that a new champion will be crowned in Sectional 60....
eaglecountryonline.com
Redar, Baker, Trabel Named to HBCA District 3 Team
INDIANAPOLIS – Three area high school basketball stars have been recognized as among the best senior players in southern Indiana. The Hoosier Basketball Coaches Association announced this week their 2022-23 Girls All-District Teams. Lawrenceburg’s Lizzie Redar and the East Central duo of Josie Trabel and Laney Baker were among...
WKRC
Greater Cincinnati golf course for sale, listed at $2.7 million
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Greater Cincinnati golf course was put on the market earlier this month. Grand Oak Golf Course, located in West Harrison, Ind., has a listing price of $2.7 million. The 18-hole course was designed by golf course designer and architect Michael Hurdzan. Situated on 192 acres, the...
College Basketball World Reacts To Crushing Xavier Injury
On Tuesday afternoon, the Xavier Musketeers suffered a devastating injury to arguably the team's best player. "Xavier's Zach Freemantle will miss at least a month with a left foot injury," head coach Sean Miller said via CBS Sports. "It's the same foot he had surgery on in 2021." Fans flocked ...
thecomeback.com
CBB world reacts to huge Xavier news
The Xavier Musketeers suffered a massive blow on Tuesday. Xavier, the No. 16 team in the AP Top 25 poll this week, learned they would be without a key contributor for at least a month, as Zach Freemantle sustained a serious left foot injury. CBS Sports college basketball insider Matt...
cbs4indy.com
A February warm-up in progress for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s been a cold start to the week and month of February, but warmer air is on the way!. It’s Groundhog Day tomorrow! We’ll see a good amount of sunshine throughout the day. The sun, along with a stronger push of warm south air, will help our high temperatures reach the middle 40s.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Tenderloin with fries, root beer wins Indiana Taste of Excellence
Chef Dean Sample from The Burgess Restaurant Group in Indianapolis took home the top award at this year's Taste of Elegance held on January 24, 2023 at the Indiana Roof Ballroom in Indianapolis. The premier chef's competition, hosted by Indiana Pork, is a culinary event designed to inspire innovative and exciting ways to serve pork.
WIBC.com
This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.
Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana. Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435...
Crashes close southern Indiana interstates as roads worsen
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — At least four crashes have closed interstates in southern Indiana as temperatures dropped Monday night. A serious crash closed part of Interstate 65 northbound in Bartholomew County before 10 p.m. as road conditions reportedly deteriorate in the area. According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office,...
The best bars for singles in Indianapolis, IN
We get it — meeting new people can be hard. Here are some of the best bars for those who are single and 30+.
WISH-TV
Nearly 20 Indiana counties remain under travel advisories
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The lingering effects of snow and ice had nearly 20 of Indiana’s 92 counties under travel advisories Wednesday afternoon. The yellow “advisory” category is the lowest level of travel restriction. It means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of hazardous road conditions. Drivers should use caution or avoid those areas.
eaglecountryonline.com
Dearborn County Home & Garden Show Comes to Lawrenceburg Feb. 3-5
Over 60 vendors will pack the Lawrenceburg Event Center. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Southeast Indiana’s largest home and garden show will take place at the Lawrenceburg Event Center this weekend, offering three days of great ideas for building, remodeling, landscaping and more. The event is sponsored by the Dearborn County Home Builders Association and features more than 60+ vendors under one roof.
WISH-TV
More than 30 Indiana counties under travel advisories Tuesday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ice, snow, and slick roads had more than 30 counties under travel advisories Tuesday morning. The orange “watch” category is the second level of travel restriction. It means that road conditions are threatening the safety of the public. Only essential travel, such as to and from work and in emergency situations, is recommended.
nomadlawyer.org
10 Best Places to Visit in Richmond, Indiana
Best Places to Visit in Richmond: Known as the “cradle of recorded jazz”, Richmond has a rich history with early recordings of Jazz. Besides that, the city has plenty of other offerings as well. From soaking in the beauty of ancient architecture to indulging in outdoor adventure, there...
University of Cincinnati News Record
Bye, bye bearcat: Iconic statue going to storage
The iconic bearcat statue in front of Fifth Third Arena will be put into storage on March 6, due to the upcoming construction of the indoor practice facility. According to a University of Cincinnati (UC) press release, the statue's removal will be temporary until the new athletic facility is completed in August 2024. Students set to graduate in the three upcoming semesters are advised to get their portrait taken at the site before the statue heads to storage.
WISH-TV
Indiana offers financial assistance for some struggling homeowners
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many Hoosiers are struggling financially as housing costs continue to rise. Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch joined Tuesday’s “Daybreak” to talk about programs providing funding for people seeking financial aid. The Republican has served as the lieutenant governor since 2017, and she seeking reelection in 2024.
eaglecountryonline.com
Full Service Real Estate Brokerage Opens in Lawrenceburg
You can find Keller Williams River Town Realty on E. High Street. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – A new, full-service real estate brokerage has opened in Lawrenceburg. Keller Williams River Town Realty held their Grand Opening last Thursday at their new location at 220 E. High Street. They specialize in residential,...
10 Indianapolis Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Indianapolis, IN. - In addition to being Indiana's capital and largest city, anchoring a metro area with a population of more than 2.1 million residents, Indianapolis is also home to a diverse economy and strong job market.
Another central Indy car dealership accused of unfair document fees
Earlier this month, more than 170,000 Hoosiers received a check in the mail from auto doc fee litigation. Now we’ve learned another dealership group is being accused of the same thing.
tourcounsel.com
Florence Mall | Shopping mall in Kentucky
Florence Mall is an indoor shopping mall in Florence, Kentucky, United States. Built in 1976 by Homart Development Company, the mall originally featured Sears, Shillito's, Pogue's, and JCPenney as its four anchor stores. The mall features over 100 stores and a food court. Another notable feature of the mall is...
