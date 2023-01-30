Read full article on original website
GM Once Approved A Mid-Engine Cadillac
As the eighth-generation Chevy Corvette C8 handily proves, General Motors is more than capable of producing a modern, mid-engine high-performance machine. Funny enough, The General previously approved the development of a mid-engine Cadillac model in the latter aughts, as confirmed by former GM vice chairman Bob Lutz. During a recent...
First Images Of 2023 Blacklake XT1 Chevy Silverado Revealed
Michigan-based aftermarket performance tuning company Blacklake just dropped a few new images of the 2023 Blacklake XT1 Chevy Silverado, a prerunner-style off-roader looking to challenge the Ford F-150 Raptor. For those readers who may be unaware, Blacklake Research And Development originally got its start developing upgrades for the Lotus Evora...
No GMC Savana Discount Offers In January 2023
In January 2023, there are still no GMC Savana discount offers on the 2022 GMC Savana and 2023 GMC Savana. Incentives have been unavailable since the beginning of last year on the full-size cargo and passenger van. GMC Savana Discount Offers. There are no GMC Savana discount offers during the...
Chevy Silverado Discount Reaches $3,750 In February 2023
For February 2023, a Chevy Silverado discount totals up to $3,750 for select configurations and markets on the 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 and up to $3,250 on the 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500. That includes a package discount of $1,500 when selecting the turbocharged 2.7L I4 L3B gasoline engine, plus an...
First 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV Edition 1 Sells For $500K At Charity Auction
Since the official reveal of the GMC Hummer EV, much of the attention has centered around the Hummer EV Pickup, as it was the first variant to go on sale in the U.S. Anticipation has been building around the Hummer EV SUV, and now, the first production-spec supertruck has sold at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction just before the vehicle’s start of regular production on January 29th, 2023.
Here’s Why Your Chevy Blazer Or Traverse May Display A ‘Service Power Steering’ Message
Some Chevy Blazer and Chevy Traverse owners may notice that their crossover displays a message that reads “Service Power Steering” in the vehicle Driver Information Center (DIC). Now, a potential cause for this issue has been identified, and with it, a solution that can be implemented by a GM technician.
LTG-Powered Chevy Camaro Makes 450 Turbocharged Horsepower: Video
When it comes to the Chevy Camaro nameplate, the V8 reigns supreme, with pretty much every other engine option taking a back seat. But what happens when you develop the Camaro’s turbocharged four-cylinder engine? Can it make decent power? As seen in the following video, the answer is a definite yes.
Chevy Bolt EV Gets Fried By Electrify America Fast Charger In Florida
Making it quick and easy to recharge a drained battery is paramount in the switch to all-electric vehicles. Unfortunately for one Chevy Bolt EV driver, their car was totaled after attempting to charge back up at an Electrify America station in Florida. In a recent post to Chevy Bolt EV...
GMC Hummer EV Pickup Production To Resume Soon
Production of the GMC Hummer EV Pickup was taken offline late last November, but now, GM Authority has learned that GMC Hummer EV Pickup production is about to resume. Production of the GMC Hummer EV Pickup initially got underway in October of 2021 at the GM Factory Zero plant in Michigan (formerly Detroit-Hamtramck), with production gradually ramping up in the months that followed. More than 5,000 units of the GMC Hummer EV Pickup were produced last year.
GMC Yukon Average Transaction Price More Than $78,000 In Q4 2022
As the third model year of the fifth generation of GMC’s full-size SUV, the 2023 GMC Yukon serves as one of Big Red’s most expensive models, with a starting MSRP of $59,295. However, the average transaction price (ATP) of the 2023 Yukon stood at more than $78,000 late last year, representing a near $20,000 jump from the starting price.
2024 Mazda CX-90 Revealed As GMC Acadia Rival
Mazda just unveiled the first-ever Mazda CX-90, introduced as the Japanese automaker’s new flagship three-row crossover. The new 2024 Mazda CX-90 will rival the Chevy Traverse, GMC Acadia, and Buick Enclave, although the GMC Acadia is arguably the most-direct rival from the GM camp. Outside, the 2024 Mazda CX-90...
2024 Toyota Tacoma Interior Revealed In Spy Shots
Toyota is hammering away on the next-generation Toyota Tacoma pickup, which is set to launch for the 2024 model year and will rival models from the GM camp like the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon. Now, a new series of spy photos reveal the upcoming 2024 Toyota Tacoma interior. Unfortunately,...
1973 Chevy C10 ‘Orange Blossom’ Rides On Roadster Shop Chassis: Video
The Chevy C10 pickup is a legendary truck, and now, the folks over at Roadster Shop are showing off this particular bespoke example in a new feature video. The build starts with a 1973 Chevy C10 pickup, which promptly underwent a complete ground-up transformation. Now dubbed the Orange Blossom Special, the exterior is covered in Burnt Orange paint, while a set of 17-inch wheels and 305/70R17 tires roll in the corners. There’s also a variety of cool details to pick out, like a Roadster Shop billet fuel cap and custom billet badging. In fact, the whole truck incorporates dozens of custom machined billet components throughout.
Cadillac Escalade Average Transaction Price Tops $111,000 In Q4 2022
The 2023 Cadillac Escalade represents the third model year of the fifth generation of Cadillac’s perennial luxury full-size SUV. With a starting MSRP of $82,690, the Escalade doesn’t come cheap. However, Escalade customers have been willing to pay much more for the Caddy SUV, as the average transaction price of the 2023 Escalade crested $110,000 last year.
V8-Powered 1989 GMC S-15 Up For Sale: Video
The GMC S-15 looks quite good thanks to its old-school styling, making it a great option for those looking to build a classic street truck. Throw a healthy V8 under the hood, as we have here with this particular example, and well, things get even better. Now, this upgraded 1989 GMC S-15 is listed for sale.
Here’s When 2023 GMC Canyon AT4X Production Will Start
GM pulled back the cover on the 2023 GMC Canyon in mid-August 2022, heralding the launch of the midsize truck’s third generation. Now, GM Authority has learned when production of the GMC Canyon AT4X trim is scheduled to begin. Production of the 2023 GMC Canyon‘s Elevation, AT4 and Denali...
Chevrolet Colombia Sales Fell 18 Percent In December 2022
Chevrolet Colombia sales decreased 18 percent to 3,487 units in December 2022. The figures place Chevrolet as the country’s second best-selling automobile brand during the month, behind Renault. Individual model sales performance was as follows:. Chevrolet Beat sales decreased 99.83 percent to 1 units. The model has been discontinued...
GM Co-Developed Honda’s Upcoming FCEV Powertrain
Honda is working to achieve carbon neutrality in part through the advancement of new hydrogen fuel cell systems and FCEV powertrains. Critically, Honda’s next-generation FCEV powertrain technology is being co-developed with GM. Honda recently held a press briefing covering its latest hydrogen business initiatives, with Director and Senior Managing...
GM EV Production Ramp-Up Won’t Start Until Later In 2023
As the nascent electric vehicle market space continues to grow, automakers like Tesla and Ford have been cutting prices and increasing EV output to claim a larger share of the market. In contrast to this philosophy, GM has decided to take a slower approach, and won’t significantly ramp-up production of its electric vehicles until later 2023 as a cost-saving measure.
GM Buying Its Own Transport Trucks To Deliver Vehicles To Dealers
GM plans to create its own fleet of delivery trucks to keep a strong flow of finished vehicles shipping to its dealerships in 2023, The move is prompted by significant improvements in vehicle production. Leading personnel from the Chevrolet brand and from Chevy’s dealer council said The General expects to...
