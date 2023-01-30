ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bjpenndotcom

Comments / 1

Related
MMAmania.com

Derrick Lewis claps back at Daniel Cormier’s ‘high cholesterol bulls—t’ — ‘I still feel like I can be in the Top 5’

Derrick Lewis still believes he’s one of the best heavyweights around. The current record holder for most knockouts in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) history is back in action this weekend (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023) at UFC Vegas 68, looking to snap a rough two-fight losing streak. Lewis, 37, aims to extend his record with another big knockout over Moldova’s Sergey Spivak.
LAS VEGAS, NV
dexerto.com

Jake Paul called out for fight by boxing world champ: “It’s an easy fight for me”

Jake Paul has been called out by boxing world champion Artur Beterbiev, as the light-heavyweight king urged the influencer to call his promoter. Even though Jake Paul has a fight scheduled with Tommy Fury for the end of February, the YouTuber-turned-boxer is confident he’ll get the job done and move on to bigger things.
Popculture

Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality

Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
wegotthiscovered.com

Jake Paul’s latest jab at Tommy Fury has the whole internet outraged as a line is crossed

The younger Paul brother is once again courting controversy. Jake and Logan Paul entered broad public consciousness as problematic figures, after Logan’s infamous “Suicide Forest” video went starkly viral back in 2017, and they’ve never really left those roots behind. Logan continues to stir up drama and internet celebrity beefs via his podcast, “Impaulsive,” even as his younger brother works to establish himself as a legitimate pro boxer. His record speaks for itself, but Jake Paul‘s tendency toward drama continues to get him in hot water, even as he rests easy on six wins and zero losses as the boxing world’s “Problem Child.”
calfkicker.com

(Video) UFC fans reacts to Taco Bell worker scrapping with a furious customer

Numerous incidents of customers being unkind to restaurant employees have gone viral on social media. They often scrap with the employees, and sometimes things take an unpleasant turn. A video of a customer getting hit by a staff member at a Taco Bell restaurant in what seemed like an MMA...
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Jake Paul reacts to brother’s UFC sponsorship deal: ‘I hope UFC will share the revenue with its fighters’

UFC has gotten into the Paul brother business. It’s not, however, in the manner some may have predicted, as neither Jake nor Logan Paul will be walking into the UFC Octagon to compete anytime soon. Instead, Logan Paul and UFC have announced PRIME as the official sports drink of UFC, a deal which nixes the traditionally named red and blue corners in favor of the “PRIME Hydration Recovery Zone.”
ringsidenews.com

Vickie Guerrero Is Not Happy About Dominik Mysterio & Eddie Guerrero Comparisons

Eddie Guerrero’s legacy will live on forever, and many fans have labeled other wrestlers as “the next Latino Heat.” Dominik Mysterio’s new gimmick drew comparisons between Rey Mysterio’s son and Eddie Guerrero. It turns out that Vickie Guerrero isn’t a fan of that kind of talk.
MMA Fighting

Alexander Volkanovski doesn’t want to hear excuses about no Khabib Nurmagomedov after he wins at UFC 284

It’s been a long, long time since Alexander Volkanovski has been a betting underdog. The reigning UFC featherweight champion has been one of the most dominant forces in MMA since joining the UFC in 2016, racking up a 12-0 record and four defenses of his 145-pound belt en route to becoming the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the sport. Naturally, he’s been the betting favorite for the majority of that run. But that will change on Feb. 12 when Volkanovski vaults up to 155 pounds to challenge UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev for two-division glory in the main event of UFC 284.
bjpenndotcom

Diego Sanchez “would love to” have retirement fight in the UFC: “I’m going to hit up Dana”

Diego Sanchez is open to fighting one last time in the UFC. Sanchez was supposed to have his UFC retirement fight back in May of 2021 against Donald Cerrone, yet Sanchez was released from the UFC due to his relationship with former champion, Joshua Fabia. The exit was not a good one, but Sanchez left Fabia and is now set for his BKFC debut at KnuckleMania 3 on February 17.
bjpenndotcom

Daniel Cormier believes Derrick Lewis is no longer a viable contender in the UFC’s heavyweight division: “I think Derrick’s absolutely done at the top

Daniel Cormier, a former opponent of Derrick Lewis, believes “The Black Beast” is no longer a contender among the UFC heavyweight elites. However, he does back Lewis when competing against the lower echelon of the division. The heavyweight knockout artist is set to face Serghei Spivac in Saturday’s...
LAS VEGAS, NV
OnlyHomers

UFC Legend Struck By Car

Major news in the Mixed Martial Arts world today where Irish superstar fighter, Conor McGregor, was almost killed by getting hit by a passing car. 34-year-old Conor McGregor posted on his Instagram page early Friday morning that he was struck by a passing car while riding his bicycle.
wrestlinginc.com

Dustin Rhodes Makes Request Of Cody Rhodes

The road to WrestleMania is almost always filled with twists and turns, but one thing seemingly set in stone is that "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes will be in the main event challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Last night on "WWE Raw," Rhodes addressed the crowd about his path forward aiming to "finish the story" his father, Dusty Rhodes, started long ago. This prompted his brother, AEW's Dustin Rhodes, to jump on Twitter and offer his support. "Finish the story, brother. #CodyRhodes," Dustin wrote.
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
44K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy