Sean O’Malley can't watch Dana White's Power Slap League: 'I know how bad it is to do that to your brain'
Sean O'Malley is not a fan of Dana White’s Power Slap League. Power Slap is partially owned by the UFC president, but has received heavy criticism. “Power Slap: Road to the Title” airs Wednesdays on TBS; filming took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. O’Malley...
MMAmania.com
Derrick Lewis claps back at Daniel Cormier’s ‘high cholesterol bulls—t’ — ‘I still feel like I can be in the Top 5’
Derrick Lewis still believes he’s one of the best heavyweights around. The current record holder for most knockouts in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) history is back in action this weekend (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023) at UFC Vegas 68, looking to snap a rough two-fight losing streak. Lewis, 37, aims to extend his record with another big knockout over Moldova’s Sergey Spivak.
dexerto.com
Jake Paul called out for fight by boxing world champ: “It’s an easy fight for me”
Jake Paul has been called out by boxing world champion Artur Beterbiev, as the light-heavyweight king urged the influencer to call his promoter. Even though Jake Paul has a fight scheduled with Tommy Fury for the end of February, the YouTuber-turned-boxer is confident he’ll get the job done and move on to bigger things.
calfkicker.com
(Video) Elle Brooke unleashes X-rated rant at Astrid Wett during weigh-in confrontation
At the weigh-in for Brooke’s boxing bout against Faith Ordway in London tonight, Wett and Brooke met face to face. During their frenzied verbal sparring, the two yelled insults in one other’s faces. For the Kingpyn Boxing event last year, Brooke and Wett were scheduled to square off...
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
wegotthiscovered.com
Jake Paul’s latest jab at Tommy Fury has the whole internet outraged as a line is crossed
The younger Paul brother is once again courting controversy. Jake and Logan Paul entered broad public consciousness as problematic figures, after Logan’s infamous “Suicide Forest” video went starkly viral back in 2017, and they’ve never really left those roots behind. Logan continues to stir up drama and internet celebrity beefs via his podcast, “Impaulsive,” even as his younger brother works to establish himself as a legitimate pro boxer. His record speaks for itself, but Jake Paul‘s tendency toward drama continues to get him in hot water, even as he rests easy on six wins and zero losses as the boxing world’s “Problem Child.”
calfkicker.com
(Video) UFC fans reacts to Taco Bell worker scrapping with a furious customer
Numerous incidents of customers being unkind to restaurant employees have gone viral on social media. They often scrap with the employees, and sometimes things take an unpleasant turn. A video of a customer getting hit by a staff member at a Taco Bell restaurant in what seemed like an MMA...
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Jake Paul reacts to brother’s UFC sponsorship deal: ‘I hope UFC will share the revenue with its fighters’
UFC has gotten into the Paul brother business. It’s not, however, in the manner some may have predicted, as neither Jake nor Logan Paul will be walking into the UFC Octagon to compete anytime soon. Instead, Logan Paul and UFC have announced PRIME as the official sports drink of UFC, a deal which nixes the traditionally named red and blue corners in favor of the “PRIME Hydration Recovery Zone.”
UFC star claims Conor McGregor turned down huge super-fight ahead of MMA return
UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal claims that Conor McGregor has “shot down” a huge super-fight with him ahead of the Irishman’s return to MMA. McGregor has been sidelined for nearly two years after suffering a nasty ankle injury in his second loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021.
ringsidenews.com
Vickie Guerrero Is Not Happy About Dominik Mysterio & Eddie Guerrero Comparisons
Eddie Guerrero’s legacy will live on forever, and many fans have labeled other wrestlers as “the next Latino Heat.” Dominik Mysterio’s new gimmick drew comparisons between Rey Mysterio’s son and Eddie Guerrero. It turns out that Vickie Guerrero isn’t a fan of that kind of talk.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Jorge Masvidal shuts down BMF title defense against Gilbert Burns: ‘I already got my contract’
Remember the BMF title? Back in 2019, UFC and The Rock teamed up to decide that Jorge Masvidal deserved special recognition for becoming the 14th man to split open Nate Diaz’s face inside the Octagon. He was given a fancy silver belt for his victory, and despite a trio of losses since then, there has yet to be a new BMF champion named.
calfkicker.com
(Video) UFC’s Angela Hill reacts to exotic dancers scrapping on the must-see reality series
Joseline’s Cabaret is a reality series started by Joseline Hernandez after she had quit Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta after six seasons. Joseline had signed a deal with Zeus Network, a subscription-based influencer-driven streaming service to deliver her own show – Joseline’s Cabaret. The show focuses around...
MMAmania.com
Jorge Masvidal gives update on McGregor fight: ‘I want Conor, but Conor doesn’t want me’
Jorge Masvidal returns to action at UFC 287 on April 8, 2023, co-headlining the Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2-led pay-per-view (PPV) event in a battle against Gilbert Burns. It’s a fight both Masvidal and Burns have wanted for a while, and now the contract is signed and the bout...
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
MMA Fighting
Alexander Volkanovski doesn’t want to hear excuses about no Khabib Nurmagomedov after he wins at UFC 284
It’s been a long, long time since Alexander Volkanovski has been a betting underdog. The reigning UFC featherweight champion has been one of the most dominant forces in MMA since joining the UFC in 2016, racking up a 12-0 record and four defenses of his 145-pound belt en route to becoming the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the sport. Naturally, he’s been the betting favorite for the majority of that run. But that will change on Feb. 12 when Volkanovski vaults up to 155 pounds to challenge UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev for two-division glory in the main event of UFC 284.
Charles Oliveira explains why he will no longer callout Conor McGregor: “I’ve asked for this fight plenty of times and he never says anything”
UFC star Charles Oliveira has explained why he has decided to stop calling for a fight against Conor McGregor. For the longest time now, we’ve seen plenty of questions circulating regarding Conor McGregor. He hasn’t been seen for almost two years in the Octagon since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier.
Diego Sanchez “would love to” have retirement fight in the UFC: “I’m going to hit up Dana”
Diego Sanchez is open to fighting one last time in the UFC. Sanchez was supposed to have his UFC retirement fight back in May of 2021 against Donald Cerrone, yet Sanchez was released from the UFC due to his relationship with former champion, Joshua Fabia. The exit was not a good one, but Sanchez left Fabia and is now set for his BKFC debut at KnuckleMania 3 on February 17.
Daniel Cormier believes Derrick Lewis is no longer a viable contender in the UFC’s heavyweight division: “I think Derrick’s absolutely done at the top
Daniel Cormier, a former opponent of Derrick Lewis, believes “The Black Beast” is no longer a contender among the UFC heavyweight elites. However, he does back Lewis when competing against the lower echelon of the division. The heavyweight knockout artist is set to face Serghei Spivac in Saturday’s...
UFC Legend Struck By Car
Major news in the Mixed Martial Arts world today where Irish superstar fighter, Conor McGregor, was almost killed by getting hit by a passing car. 34-year-old Conor McGregor posted on his Instagram page early Friday morning that he was struck by a passing car while riding his bicycle.
wrestlinginc.com
Dustin Rhodes Makes Request Of Cody Rhodes
The road to WrestleMania is almost always filled with twists and turns, but one thing seemingly set in stone is that "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes will be in the main event challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Last night on "WWE Raw," Rhodes addressed the crowd about his path forward aiming to "finish the story" his father, Dusty Rhodes, started long ago. This prompted his brother, AEW's Dustin Rhodes, to jump on Twitter and offer his support. "Finish the story, brother. #CodyRhodes," Dustin wrote.
