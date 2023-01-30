Read full article on original website
US seeks to expel Russian mercenaries from Sudan, Libya
CAIRO (AP) — North African and Sudanese officials say the United States is increasing pressure on Middle East allies and power brokers in chaos-stricken Libya and Sudan to expel a Russian private military contractor. The Wagner Group has played a role in Libya’s conflict but has also been linked with a powerful Sudanese paramilitary force. The U.S. pressure comes after expanded sanctions on the group over its expanding role in Russia’s war in Ukraine. The group, which has been under sanctions since 2017 and is owned by an oligarch with ties to President Vladimir Putin, has been working in Libya and Sudan for years.
US ambassador’s views on Hungary ‘irrelevant,’ minister says
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s foreign minister says what the United States ambassador to Budapest thinks about Hungarian policies is “completely irrelevant,” and that the ambassador should stop interfering in Hungary’s internal affairs. Speaking at a news conference Thursday in the capital Budapest, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto lashed out at comments made in Politico this week by U.S. Ambassador David Pressman. Pressman referred to Hungary’s approach to the war in neighboring Ukraine as pushing “policies endorsed by (Russian President Vladimir) Putin.” Szijjarto sharply criticized the comments, saying Hungary’s domestic political process has “nothing to do with him.” The comments were the latest sign of a growing diplomatic rift between the U.S. and the Central European country.
Israel FM: Fully normalized ties with Sudan later this year
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s foreign minister says the country expects to fully normalize ties with Sudan sometime later this year. Eli Cohen spoke on Thursday, after returning from a lightning diplomatic mission to the Sudanese capital. In Khartoum, he held high-level meetings with Sudan’s ruling general, Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and other military leaders. The announcement could help Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu deflect attention from a recent burst of violence with Palestinians and widespread public anger over his plans to overhaul the country’s judicial system. For Sudan’s ruling generals, a breakthrough with Israel could help convince foreign countries, including the U.S. and the UAE, to inject financial aid into the struggling economy.
Microsoft: Iran unit behind Charlie Hebdo hack-and-leak op
After the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo’s launched a cartoon contest to mock Iran’s ruling cleric, a state-backed Iranian cyber unit struck back in early January with a hack-and-leak campaign intent on striking fear with the claimed pilfering of a big subscriber database. That’s according to Microsoft security researchers. The FBI blames the same Iranian cyber operators, Emennet Pasargad, for an influence operation that sought to interfere in the 2020 U.S. presidential election. In a blog published Friday, Microsoft said the unit, posing as hacktivists, claimed to obtain personal information on 200,000 subscribers and Charlie Hebdo merchandise buyers. It leaked a 200-record sample just as the magazine’s cartoon issue was published.
Senators call on Biden to delay F-16 jet sale to Turkey until Finland and Sweden allowed into NATO
A bipartisan group of senators urged President Joe Biden to delay the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey until Turkey agrees to allow Sweden and Finland to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The letter comes at a time when Sweden and Finland are waiting for Turkey to...
Why the US hasn’t shot down the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon, according to officials
As the US and its Canadian partners continue to monitor a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon floating above the northern United States, one question stands out among the rest: Why hasn’t it been shot down?. Officials have said that the balloon’s path carries it over a “number of sensitive sites”...
Germany’s interior minister makes risky run for state office
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s interior minister says she plans to run for governor of her home state this fall but to remain the country’s top security official in the meantime. It’s a politically risky course that opponents assailed even before Thursday’s announcement. Nancy Faeser has been interior minister since Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s three-party governing coalition took office in 2021. She leads the local branch of Scholz’s center-left Social Democrats in the central state of Hesse, which will elect a new state legislature in October. Germany’s main opposition party in recent days urged her to leave the Cabinet if she ran — arguing that the country’s security isn’t a part-time job at a time of heightened threats.
Biden urges unity at prayer breakfast under new management
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden attended the annual National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday in Washington and delivered a message of unity. The gathering at the Capitol’s visit center marked the the first time the annual event was held since its leadership and structure were overhauled to distance it from a controversial private religious group. The auditorium at the visitor’s center was packed with members of Congress, government officials and others. Every president since Dwight Eisenhower has spoken at the breakfast. The event is designed to bring people together across partisan lines, and Biden sat next to the new Republican House speaker, Kevin McCarthy.
Indian tycoon Adani hit by more losses, calls for probe
NEW DELHI (AP) — Losses for the troubled Adani Group, India’s second-largest conglomerate, have deepened as shares in its flagship company tumbled another 25%. Adani’s listed companies have lost tens of billions of dollars in market value over the past 10 days after a U.S. short-selling firm issued a report claiming the group engages in market manipulation and other fraudulent practices. Adani denies the allegations. Shares in Adani Enterprises fell as much as 30% early Friday but recovered much of that lost ground to trade about 15% lower. The company’s share price has plunged by about 66% since Hindenburg Research issued its report, saying it was betting against Adani shares.
1st phase of Mexican solar project to be operating in April
PUERTO PEÑASCO, Mexico (AP) — Mexico plans to power up the first phase of a huge solar energy project in April near a beach town popular with tourists making the short drive from the United States. Once completed, the full $1.6 billion project will have a generating capacity of 1,000 megawatts — enough to power some 500,000 homes. It will be the largest solar project built by Mexico’s state-owned electricity company. Near the top of the Gulf of California, rows of solar panels that tilt with the passing sun run off to the horizon hovering above the sand. The project will eventually cover 5,000 acres in the transition where the desert flattens between the rugged brown mountains and blue sea.
A look at China’s history of spying in the US
The suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that violated American airspace this week has fueled a diplomatic crisis with the postponement of Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s planned trip to Beijing. But the two countries have a long history of spying on each other. The US has sought to collect its...
Olympic echoes of boycott era as Ukraine vs IOC intensifies
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — A contest that could define the 2024 Paris Olympics is playing out 18 months before medals are awarded. It’s giving the International Olympic Committee a political challenge with echoes of the 1980s boycott era. Ukraine fired up its campaign on Friday to have Russia and military ally Belarus excluded from the next Summer Games. There was talk in Kyiv of a boycott and support from sympathetic governments in the Baltics and elsewhere in Europe. The IOC says their stance is “regretful.” The IOC has pointed to its own rules and Olympic history to make its case.
US releases Guantanamo prisoner once tortured at CIA sites
WASHINGTON (AP) — A onetime al-Qaida courier has been released after serving more than 16 years at the Guantanamo Bay detention center and enduring torture at clandestine overseas CIA sites. The Pentagon has announced the release of Pakistan citizen Majid Khan, who grew up in Baltimore. Khan is now in Belize after that Central American nation reached agreement with the Biden administration to take him. Khan admitted serving as a courier and helping plan plots that were never carried out. In a statement through his legal team, Khan expressed his deep regret. Khan’s lawyers said he should have been freed last February under a pretrial agreement.
‘There is only so much patience one can have’: Biden appears to back off vow to punish Saudi Arabia
Several months after President Joe Biden promised Saudi Arabia would suffer “consequences” after the Saudi-led OPEC+ oil cartel unexpectedly announced it would cut production, the Biden administration has no plans to take proactive steps to punish — let alone significantly reorient its posture toward — the oil-rich Middle East kingdom, multiple sources on Capitol Hill and in the administration tell CNN.
Officials: 13-year-old killed by landmine in Yemen port city
SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Medical and security officials in Yemen say a landmine has killed a 13-year-old boy in the contested city of Hodeida. His death Friday is the latest in a string of incidents in the war-torn country. It comes a day after an aid group said three children and one woman were critically injured in a landmine explosion. Landmines have been laid in Yemen since the 1960s, and there has been a huge uptick in their use since the outbreak of war in 2014. At least 32 people in Yemen were killed by unexploded ordinance last month, according to a Yemeni group that tracks landmine casualties.
Israeli army besieges homes of fugitives in West Bank raid
AQABAT JABR REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — The Israeli army has raided a refugee camp near the Palestinian city of Jericho, besieging houses it said were being used as hideouts for Palestinian attackers and shooting at residents who opened fire. The fighting wounded six Palestinians, two seriously, said the Palestinian Health Ministry, and jolted a generally quiet oasis town that has seen less violence than other West Bank cities. The army said it entered the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp southwest of Jericho in the occupied West Bank on Saturday to search for suspects involved in a shooting attack last week at a nearby Israeli settlement.
Blinken under pressure to push China on role in lethal fentanyl trade when he visits Beijing
Members of Congress are urging Secretary of State Antony Blinken to pressure China to do more to curb the flow of fentanyl and synthetic opioids into the United States on his visit to the country which is expected to take place in the next few days. On Wednesday, a group...
Pakistani troops kill 2 militants in raid near Afghan border
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military says security forces have killed two insurgents during a raid of a militant hideout in a former Pakistani Taliban stronghold near the border with Afghanistan. Friday’s shootout in North Waziristan, a district of the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, came days after a suicide bomber attacked a mosque within a police and government compound in the city of Peshawar, the provincial capital, killing 101 people and wounding at least 225. Also on Friday, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said he has invited his predecessor and now opposition leader, Imran Khan, to talks next week about how the country should respond to the surge of violence.
Police: 2 Pakistani Taliban commanders killed in northwest
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say they have killed two militant commanders in the country’s northwest. Security forces have increased operations against militants after a surge in violence by the Pakistani Taliban, or TTP, particularly in the northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. A regional police officer said Saturday the slain fighters were wanted in connection with the killing of five police officers and were also involved in attacks on security checkpoints. The government had a bounty of $7,259 on the two men. The operation came days after a suicide bomber attacked a mosque within a police and government compound in the city of Peshawar, the provincial capital, killing 101 people.
ASEAN foreign ministers meet under shadow of Myanmar crisis
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Southeast Asian foreign ministers are meeting in Indonesia for talks overshadowed by the deteriorating situation in military-ruled Myanmar despite an agenda focused on food and energy security and cooperation in finance and health. Myanmar belongs to the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, but its foreign minister was not invited to attend the meetings. His absence is a result of Myanmar’s lack of cooperation in implementing a five-step agreement with ASEAN to try to resolve the crisis, set off by the military’s seizure of power two years ago. Indonesia is the chair of ASEAN this year. Its foreign minister says the situation in Myanmar tests the regional bloc’s credibility.
