SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Medical and security officials in Yemen say a landmine has killed a 13-year-old boy in the contested city of Hodeida. His death Friday is the latest in a string of incidents in the war-torn country. It comes a day after an aid group said three children and one woman were critically injured in a landmine explosion. Landmines have been laid in Yemen since the 1960s, and there has been a huge uptick in their use since the outbreak of war in 2014. At least 32 people in Yemen were killed by unexploded ordinance last month, according to a Yemeni group that tracks landmine casualties.

1 DAY AGO