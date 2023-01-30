ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Stereotyping vets as 'heroes' may nudge them into lower-paying jobs associated with selflessness

By Cassidy Morrison Senior Health Reporter For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The long-standing belief that military veterans should be designated 'heroes' may pigeonhole them into less lucrative jobs, a study suggests.

Research led by Duke University in Durham, North Carolina , found in a study of 6,500 people that many veterans feel they need to take lower-paying jobs that are considered 'selfless' because of their service.

Military veterans often have lower employment rates and earn less than their peers who never served - despite being widely seen positively by society. These positive feelings towards them could be inadvertently harming them, though.

The lower pay has significantly harmed veterans, with a recent report finding more than one-in-four struggle to feed their families.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J826b_0kWSQovB00

Dr Matthew Stanley, a neuroscience and psychology researcher at Duke University said: 'We know that veterans face issues with unemployment and underemployment, but we also know that the public holds overwhelmingly positive views of veterans as a group. The public's views of veterans are so positive that the entire group is often given the hero label,'

Dr Stanley's team partnered with scientists from Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Oklahoma, to conduct 11 experiments.

In one survey, 293 Americans were asked whether they considered veterans to be heroes - with 74 percent answering such.

Another survey presented 149 people with 32 jobs in the US and asked them to grade themselves from one to seven on how selfish they are.

People who work as real estate agents, bill collectors, private bankers, insurance agents, and private wealth advisors ranked themselves as most selfish.

These also happened to be higher-paying jobs than those worked by the least selfish people, such as: home health aides, firefighters, fundraisers, paramedics, and high school teachers.

Those who worked in careers deemed less selfish also said they believed their job would be a better culture fit for veterans.

The military member’s intentions for entering the service also mattered to the public.

More than 400 online participants were introduced to a fictional veteran named Peter Miller for one study.

The fictional Mr Miller received formal training in information technology while serving in the military and was transitioning to a career in the civilian workforce.

The man was applying for IT jobs with similar starting salaries at global investment firm Goldman Sachs, an organization designated as selfish by participants, and Habitat for Humanity, an organization designated as selfless.

Participants were told different reasons for him serving in the military - with some being told he did it for IT training while others were told it was out of a sense of duty.

Those told Miller entered the military specifically for IT training were less likely to describe him as heroic and said the Goldman Sachs job is a good fit for him.

Respondents who were told he joined the military to serve his country instead though he would be a better fit than one with the humanitarian group.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aQKZX_0kWSQovB00

Researchers note pay for jobs at either institution could not be more disparate.

The average salary for a Goldman Sachs employee is about $404,000 while the average salary for a staffer at Habitat for Humanity comes in at about 53,000 .

Dr Stanley said: 'We typically don't think that describing groups in such extremely positive terms (as heroes) could actually have negative effects on group members… But in the case of veterans, people see them as a better fit at jobs, roles and organizations that they associate with selflessness, which tend to be lower paying.'

Biden signs PACT Act into law to expand healthcare for veterans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dsT4W_0kWSQovB00

The PACT Act expands VA healthcare and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances while serving.

For many veterans, returning to civilian life can be a difficult transition marked both by culture shock and any lingering mental or physical effects from serving.

And a significant proportion of combat veterans were let down by a lack of preparation for the return to civilian life.

Oftentimes, veterans having the most trouble transitioning away from active duty have dealt with traumatic experiences that make daily life difficult.

For instance, a 2019 Pew Research Survey found that veterans who report having had emotionally traumatic experiences while in the military are significantly less likely than those who didn't have these types of experiences to say they felt well prepared for the transition - 39 percent vs 59 percent.

The unemployment rate among veterans is relatively low, at slightly over three percent in December 2022.

But, it approached nine percent in 2011, roughly the same as the overall national jobless rate.

Meanwhile, veterans make up a plurality of the homeless population in the US at 13 percent .

Dr Stanley said: 'There are lots of reasons why Americans enlist in the military, and we should not assume that veterans want to make a career out of serving others, especially at the expense of other needs and desires.

'By funneling veterans into specific jobs, organizations, and careers associated with selflessness, we may be unfairly limiting their agency and limiting their options.'

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Military.com

Executive Action Creates Jobs for Veterans

WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2011 -- President Barack Obama is using executive action to create new jobs for veterans in support of the American Jobs Act, a senior White House official said today during a conference call. "I think all Americans can agree that veterans shouldn't have to fight for a...
WASHINGTON STATE
Cheapism.com

Best Jobs That Don't Require a 4-Year College Degree

What defines a good job is different for everyone. From ample compensation and benefits to a supportive workplace and the ability to use specific skills, there's plenty to consider when searching for the best job for you, especially if you don't have — or don't want — a bachelor's degree. U.S. News weighed career satisfaction based on metrics such as salary, number of open positions, and opportunities for promotion to determine the 100 best jobs for 2023. Cheapism used the findings to further break down which of those jobs require an associate degree, a certificate, or no degree to compile this list of the 10 best jobs that don't require a four-year college degree.
Scrubs Magazine

22 Nurses Asked to Surrender Their Licenses in Georgia

The nurses who received fraudulent degrees from now-closed accredited nursing schools in Southern Florida are waking up to a brutal reality. The scheme involved the selling of 7,600 fake nursing degrees to individuals looking to become licensed nurses even though they had never been to nursing school. Now federal officials are asking anyone who used these fake diplomas to obtain nursing licenses under false pretenses to give their licenses back.
GEORGIA STATE
KCBY

Increased emergency SNAP benefits end in March

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) has announced that February is the last month that the federal government will allow Oregon to issue pandemic emergency food benefits. Beginning in March, most people on SNAP will receive only their regular SNAP food benefits. The federal government...
OREGON STATE
The Independent

Unpaid care leave would be as normal as sick days under Bill, ministers told

Unpaid carers taking leave from their jobs should be a normal part of working life, like taking a sick day or maternity leave after a baby, ministers have heard.Lib Dem MP Wendy Chamberlain said she hoped her Carer’s Leave Bill would create a “huge shift” in how society thinks about caring responsibilities, as it cleared the Commons.The Bill, which would give people with caring responsibilities a right to unpaid leave from work, was given an unopposed third reading by MPs and will now undergo further scrutiny in the House of Lords.North East Fife MP Ms Chamberlain told MPs: “I have...
healthcareguys.com

Choosing a career for life in the healthcare sector

The majority of people think of nurses, paramedics, physicians, and midwives as the key professionals within healthcare. However, there are hundreds of careers in the US medical industry for people who have an interest in health. From phlebotomists to occupational therapists and medical assistants, there are numerous opportunities to consider.
thepennyhoarder.com

Earn up to $40K a Year as an Experienced Customer Service Rep for CBRE

CBRE, a real estate company, is hiring a customer service representative. This is a full-time remote position expected to pay about $30,000 to $40,000 annually. You will be responding to customer inquiries via phone, chat, email and online requests. The customer service rep will generate service request work orders and will contact customers for additional information when necessary.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

726K+
Followers
78K+
Post
372M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy