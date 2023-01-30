Read full article on original website
BET
65th Annual Grammy Awards: 5 Quintessential Songs By Post Malone
The 2023 Grammy Awards ceremony is fast-approaching, and in preparation for this year’s big event, we’re getting folks geared up and ready for their favorite artists to take home some hardware. It’s music that ties everyone together, and sometimes, you just need a little trip down memory lane...
BET
65th Annual Grammy Awards: These 5 Lizzo Songs Prove Why She's On Everyone's Radar
Lizzo is 100% that chick and she knows it! And when it comes to her banging tracks the singer and musician is able to captivate her audience with her empowering lyrics, her flute-playing skills and off-the-charts confidence, the 34-year-old has hit after hit!. With the 65th Annual Grammy Awards coming...
BET
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Mom Says She ‘Almost Called’ Him To Compliment About Gap Campaign
Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mom recently shared on her Instagram that she “almost called” her late son to compliment him on his new Gap campaign, which was released more than a month after he died by suicide on Dec. 13, 2022. On Tuesday (Jan. 31), Connie...
BET
Social Media Reacts to Smokey Robinson's 'Gasms' Album Title
Smokey & Friends, released in 2014, was the most recent studio album from Motown legend Smokey Robinson, who worked with the likes of Elton John, James Taylor, and John Legend. With his first album in nine years, Smokey is bringing his sultry voice back on wax--but, social media users are both shocked and amused by the album's title and salacious tracklist. Gasms features song titles like, "How You Make Me Feel," "I Wanna Know Your Body" and "I Fit In There." The first single is called, "If We Don’t Have Each Other."
BET
Big Freedia Hotel in New Orleans Coming Soon
The Queen of Bounce is opening a hotel in the Big Easy and plans to roll out memberships with NFTs. Hotel Freedia will be located at 2114 Decatur Street, a two-story, 4,800-square-foot building in the historic Marigny neighborhood in New Orleans. According to Eater, the venue will also feature a 60-seat restaurant and music venue, but only five guest rooms.
BET
Eve Celebrates Her Son Wilde Wolf’s 1st Birthday—See How The Rapper Marked Her Baby Boy's Big Milestone!
Eve and Maximillion Cooper’s son Wilde Wolf just turned 1! The proud mom marked her baby boy’s big milestone with heartwarming photos of him with his custom birthday cake. “Wilde’s #1stbirthday,” Eve captioned the Instagram post on Wednesday (Feb. 1). She followed up the caption with the hashtags #tears, #joy, and #happiness.
BET
GloRilla Talks About Cutting Off Friends And Family After Rising To Fame
GloRilla is currently the darling of the hip-hop industry. The 23-year-old Memphis native kicked down doors last summer with her break-up anthem, F.N.F. The video for the song has racked up nearly 60 million views and earned her a Grammy nomination. But fame and success come with their challenges. In...
BET
2023 NAACP Image Awards: Brent Faiyaz is Shaking up R&B with These Outstanding Tracks From His ‘Wasteland’ Album
The singer Brent Faiyaz is one of the newest artists shaking up the r&b scene. In 2016, the DMV native generated a significant buzz following his appearance on GoldLink’s single "Crew" alongside Shy Glizzy. The attention was enough to earn a nomination for the Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration, and fans haven’t stopped buzzing about him since.
BET
Questlove Announces Grammys Hip-Hop 50 Tribute Performance
Questlove and The Roots are announcing that the group’s co-founder is co-curating the Hip-Hop 50 tribute performance for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. Part of the Paramount Global initiative, the performance will honor the 50th anniversary of hip-hop in partnership with Mass Appeal. In his announcement, Questo hinted that the show will see “some of the biggest names from the genre coming together to celebrate hip-hop history–its past, its present, its future.”
BET
Missy Elliott And A Tribe Called Quest Are 2023 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Nominees
Missy Elliott and A Tribe Called Quest are among fourteen nominees in the running for the distinguished honor for the 2023 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Elliott, who is the first female hip-hop artist to be nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame, confirmed the news on her Instagram page on Wednesday (Feb. 1). The nod also makes it her first appearance on the ballot.
BET
Quavo To Perform Takeoff Tribute At 2023 Grammys
Quavo is set to honor his nephew and fellow Migos cohort Takeoff with a special tribute performance at Sunday’s (February 5) 65th annual Grammy Awards. Last month, the Gwinnett, Georgia native shared his tribute track “Without You”, which remembers Takeoff and mourns his tragic death. A somber, black-and-white music video for the song was also released.
BET
Egypt Criss Is Pregnant With Her First Child—Check Out The ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Star’s Intimate Baby Shower!
Sandra “Pepa” Denton and Anthony “Treach” Criss are counting down to the day they get to meet their grandbaby! On Monday (Jan. 30), Pepa announced via Instagram that their daughter Egypt Criss is expecting her first child with her husband Sam “Sammattick” Wright. “There...
BET
Black Stars Are Dropping Gems On MasterClass—Including Naomi Campbell Who Is Teaching Her Modeling Secrets!
Are you ready to level up in the new year? You've come to the right place! At BET Lifestyle, we're encouraging you to invest in yourself and expand your horizon. According to experts, the best ways to have an amazing year is by opening up to new opportunities and learning new things. This is why we highly suggest taking up a few new classes to expand your list of talents. Who knows, it may result in a whole new career path!
BET
#OnTheVerge: yvngxchris Is A Major Voice Of His Generation And Will Continue To Use Music As His Medium
Yvngxchris may be young, but he’s already wise beyond his years. Early on, the Virginia-born rapper was inspired by some of his native state’s greats like Pharrell, Pusha T and Chris Brown, but he also considers some of his contemporaries legendary as well. On his song “Serenity (Letter...
BET
65th Annual Grammy Awards: 5 of Chris Brown’s Greatest Records So Far
Veteran entertainer Chris Brown debuted in 2005 with the release of his single “Run It” featuring rapper Juelz Santana. The track was almost an instant hit ushering in a new r&b sound with hip-hop influences. Since then, Brown has released several major songs and broken industry records while collecting various accolades, including 21 Grammy nominations, one of which he won in 2012 for “Best R&B Album” for his fourth studio project F.R.A.M.E.
BET
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Named First American Beauty Muse For Charlotte Tilbury
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez has just added another bullet point to her resume. The actress, singer, and activist is now the first American beauty muse for the makeup and skincare brand Charlotte Tilbury. The Pose actress joins models Jourdan Dunn, Kate Moss, and Twiggy as a face for the Pillow...
BET
Nas, Lauryn Hill Soundtrack George Foreman Biopic Trailer
Nas and Lauryn Hill’s music is being used for the newest trailer for George Foreman’s upcoming biopic. Big George Foreman, which stars Khris Davis (Atlanta, Judas and the Black Messiah, Detroit), follows the legendary boxer’s rise from a poor Texas boy to becoming the two-time heavyweight champion.
BET
Doja Cat Not A Fan Of 'Disrespectful' Britney Spears Shaved Head Comparisons
With 16 Grammy nominations, including one this year for Record of the Year with "Woman," Doja Cat is one of the industry's most successful female rappers. She is also known for her eclectic music and fashion style. But, one of her looks has gotten some comparisons that the 27-year-old rapper is not a fan of.
BET
‘Harlem’ Season 2 Keeps The Conversation Going On What Black Women Face In Their 30s
Season 2 of Harlem is raising the bar on issues that all women face but more specifically Black women, as the ladies of the show pick up right where they left off in the Prime Video series. Camille (played by Meagan Good) allows herself to feel all the feelings with...
BET
Dr. Dre’s ‘The Chronic’ Returns To Streaming In Honor Of 30th Anniversary
Dr. Dre is continuing to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his solo debut album The Chronic with a re-release of the work. On Wednesday (February 1), the classic LP hit streaming services after it was removed from all major platforms following Snoop Dogg’s purchase of the Death Row Records brand and subsequent pulling of the label’s music from all others.
