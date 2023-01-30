Indonesia had planned to debut the market by the end of the previous year. The world’s first government-backed crypto exchange will debut by June 2023. Post the FTX fiasco, regulators and authorities around the world are cautious about crypto exchanges. Indonesia, one of several nations rapidly adopting cryptocurrencies, wants to build the world’s first government-backed crypto exchange by June 2023 at the earliest. The Ministry of Trade of Indonesia had planned to debut the market by the end of the previous year. But it could not go through and it is expected to now debut in the month of June.

