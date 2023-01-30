Read full article on original website
Coinbase Stock Surged Over 24% Following Fed Interest Rate Hike
Coinbase Shares surged by over 24% in just one day. Federal judge dismissed a class-action lawsuit against the crypto exchange. Today the U.S based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (COIN) shares soared by more than 24%, despite the Federal Reserve’s most recent hike in interest rates and statements from Fed Chair Jerome Powell about the Fed’s efforts in battling the high rate of inflation.
Ethereum (ETH) Price Hits $1,700 And Poised for Further Gains
Ethereum price surges above $1,660 resistance level. The ETH price is now trading above $1,682. The Ethereum price hit a new all-time high of $1,700 on Sunday, setting a new benchmark for the leading cryptocurrency. Therefore, signaling that ETH is poised for further upside. The landmark milestone was achieved as the Ethereum network continues to gain widespread adoption from institutions and retail investors alike.
MicroStrategy’s Q4 Financial Reveals Paper Loss of $1.3B
On Thursday, MicroStrategy’s stock rose about 10%, to $300. In order to offset a $34 million tax deficit, the corporation sold 704 BTC in the last quarter. MicroStrategy, a business analytics firm, said Thursday that it had lost money for the eighth straight quarter, but that it would maintain its policy of keeping Bitcoin on its balance sheet. Bitcoin’s value dropped to $23,439 after the quarterly earnings report was released. On Thursday, MicroStrategy’s stock rose about 10%, to $300, although it was trading below $280 in pre-market activity.
Core DAO All Sets to Launch CORE Token
The launch of Core DAO’s CORE token on February 8, 2023. Core DAO distributes 525,600,000 CORE to its user. While the crypto market is on its way to recovering its value, Turing-complete blockchain Core DAO sets its native token CORE official Airdrop on 8th February 2023. Through the Airdrop, this Satoshi Plus consensus platform intends to distribute 525,600,000 CORE or 25.029% of the total distribution of $CORE tokens. Which users can access during the initial distribution.
Chainalysis Announces Layoff Amid Prolonged Crypto Winter
Chainalysis is laying off around 44 of its 900 workers, or 4.8% of its staff. Kennedy assured investors that Chainalysis is “well capitalized.”. As private sector demand has decreased in tandem with the sell-off in cryptocurrencies for much of the last year. Chainalysis is laying off around 44 of its 900 workers, or 4.8% of its staff.
Binance’s Significant Move Transferring 6.4T Shiba Inu Without Affecting Price
Binance has recently made a significant move with the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token. The underlying motives behind these transactions remain a mystery. The world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has recently made a significant move with the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token, transferring 6.4 trillion SHIB without affecting the price. This remarkable feat happen through sending a single transaction worth 6.4 trillion SHIB tokens from one wallet to another on the Binance Smart Chain.
Government-backed Crypto Exchange to Debut by June 2023 in Indonesia
Indonesia had planned to debut the market by the end of the previous year. The world’s first government-backed crypto exchange will debut by June 2023. Post the FTX fiasco, regulators and authorities around the world are cautious about crypto exchanges. Indonesia, one of several nations rapidly adopting cryptocurrencies, wants to build the world’s first government-backed crypto exchange by June 2023 at the earliest. The Ministry of Trade of Indonesia had planned to debut the market by the end of the previous year. But it could not go through and it is expected to now debut in the month of June.
Metacade presale investment rockets past $5 million as GameFi investors hurry to buy remaining MCADE tokens
London, United Kingdom, 2nd February, 2023, Chainwire. The Metacade presale is selling out fast with stage 3 coming to a close after just 12 days. The presale of the play-to-earn (P2E) metaverse arcade saw its previous rounds sell out within 4 weeks, raising $2.7 million but this has been dwarfed in comparison to the third stage selling out at lightning speed and bringing the project to raise past $5 million in just several days.
Crypto Exchange Binance Partners With Kazakhstan Airline Air Astana
Users may now exchange their travel points for a selection of cryptocurrencies. The partnership would provide customers quick entrée into the world of crypto. Binance, the biggest cryptocurrency trading platform by volume, has partnered with Air Astana, the major airline in Kazakhstan. Users may now exchange their travel points for a selection of cryptocurrencies thanks to the partnership.
Crypto Market Reacts Positively as Fed Raises Interest Rate by 25 BPS
The Fed implemented its smallest interest rate rise since March 2022. The crypto market responded positively with Bitcoin price even breaching $24k mark. In its most recent meeting, the Federal Reserve Board decided to increase interest rates by another quarter of a percentage point. At this meeting, the Fed implemented its smallest interest rate rise since March 2022, signaling a moderation in the pace of its rapid tightening throughout 2022.
Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Spikes Over 9.5% in a Day
Terra Classic (LUNC) price jumped by about 30% from the previous month. Over $372 million LUNC was burned in just 7 days. The price of Tera Classic (LUNC), the original chain of the collapsed Terra (LUNA) ecosystem, surged dramatically as the global cryptocurrency market witnessed a bullish trend. A the time of writing, LUNC soared over 9.5% in the last 24 hours and is still being supported by buying signal.
Twitter Rival Decentralized Platform ‘Damus’ Listed on Apple App Store
After what it says were at least three denials, the Damus team verified the listing. Dorsey donated 14 BTC to the Nostr development team in mid-December. The decentralized social media platform Damus, dubbed a “Twitter killer” by its developers, has been accepted into the Apple App Store. After...
BabyDoge Announces the Burn Portal Launch Date
BabyDoge launches the Burn Portal on the 13th of February. The current trading price of the token is $0.000000002074. BabyDoge, a meme-based token, and its community are exhibiting their true potential for over a month. One lastest update from the platform is the launch of the Burn Portal on the 13th of February. Baby Doge Swap announced the completion of the burn portal development on the 25th of January.
Fathom Collaborating With XDC to Launch Over-collateralized of Stablecoin
On the XDC chain, Fathom, the largest lending/borrowing platform has been built. And Fathom will provide a platform for consumers to borrow, earn XDC and tokenized Real-World Assets (RWA) as collateral to borrow the over-collateralized price-stable currency FXD. The fundamental premise is the sustainable liquidity protocol, which is to lend...
Penalty and Jail Under Indian Budget 2023 for Failure to Pay TDS
TDS penalty introduction has an effect on the crypto sector. The year 2022 is described as a “period of pain” for crypto in India. Indian Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Finance Budget 2023 for the nation on the 1st of February in Lok Sabha. And the blockchain, or cryptocurrency, or on a whole the digital assets have not gained any special mentions. But Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) penalty introduction does have an effect on the crypto sector.
Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) Now Available on Bitget
Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) has been listed at Bitget. The price of BONE has increased to 12.38% in the last 24 hours. Bone ShibaSwap (BONE), the governance token for Shiba Inus, has been listed in an innovation zone, according to a Feb. 1 release from Singapore’s Crypto Derivative Exchange Bitget. Additionally, they said that the withdrawals will begin on February 3 and that it would go live on February 2.
NC Global Media’s First Edition of NC BlockFiesta’23 Successfully Concludes
NC Global Media’s NC BlockFiesta documents an insightful kick-start to the 2023 series. The neo-blockchain education drive had a successful start at the SIMATS School of Engineering in Chennai on February 1. Remarkably, the event succeeded in amplifying the blockchain wave amid 250 passionate college tech scholars towards cutting-edge blockchain technology.
Mastercard NFT Product Head Sells Resignation as NFT Post Stepping Down
Sethi has said that he is selling NFTs of his resignation letter for 0.023 ETH ($38.00). 38 tokens had already been minted using the Manifold app. Former Mastercard non-fungible token (NFT) product head Satvik Sethi resigned on Thursday. Sethi said that he was harassed and upset by the company’s management. The salary was withheld by Mastercard, he said, and his job contract was disregarded. In addition, he was no longer allowed to use online accounts.
U.S Unemployment Rate Figure Lower Than Expected at 3.4%
Statistics show that in January, a staggering 517k new employment were created. The addition of new employment is good for the Dollar but bad for Bitcoin. The market has reached a point of no return. A new report on non-farm payrolls in the United States is now available. The number of individuals working in the U.S.’s industrial, construction, and retail sectors. The government statistics show that in January, a staggering 517k new employment were created. The latest figure is around 2.5 times higher than December’s 223,000.
Hacker Exploits BonqDAO Protocol of Over $120 Million
$108M worth of BEUR tokens (98.65 million) and $11M worth of wrapped-ALBT stolen. BonqDAO said that it had temporarily halted the protocol. An estimated $120 million was taken from the protocol of a tiny decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). Due to a pretty large smart contract vulnerability. On February 1st, BonqDAO informed its Twitter followers of an oracle attack that compromised the Bonq protocol. And enabled the exploiter to influence the price of the AllianceBlock (ALBT) token.
