Baton Rouge, LA

LSU holds open baseball scrimmages this week starting Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Baseball preseason intra-squad scrimmages are scheduled this week at 4 p.m. CT Thursday, 3:30 p.m. CT Friday, 12 p.m. CT Saturday and 12 p.m. CT Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. Admission and parking are free for the scrimmages, and fans will...
Cajuns clamp down on Bobcats to run win streak to nine, 82-63

LAFAYETTE – Greg Williams, Jr., recorded his fourth straight 20-point game, scoring a game-high 23 points, and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns stretched its win streak to nine games with an 82-63 win over Texas State in a Sun Belt Conference game on Thursday at the Cajundome. Jordan Brown...
SLU adds Lonardo, Dillashaw to bring 2023 signing class to 22

HAMMOND, La. – The Southland Conference champion Southeastern Louisiana University football team announced Wednesday the addition of two student-athletes who will continue their academic and athletic endeavors with the Lions beginning with the 2023 season. The newest members of the Southeastern family are wide receiver Clayton Lonardo (Slidell, Louisiana...
