Dalton, PA

Indraloka Animal Sanctuary announcespaid internships and summer jobs

Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wa6TF_0kWS3GAt00
Indraloka Animal Sanctuary offers summer camp opportunities for children, so camp counselors are among the positions to be filled. Submitted photo

Summer is coming, and so are opportunities to work with children and animals in a world-renowned farmed animal sanctuary in bucolic Dalton, minutes from Clarks Summit and Scranton.

Indraloka Animal Sanctuary is located just off Route 307 and is hiring summer staff and interns to work at its children’s camps, events and sanctuary tours and to help with social media, marketing and public relations year round.

“You can really make a difference in a child’s summer, school year and entire life by nurturing their curiosities, inspiring them to see the natural world in new ways and providing opportunities for self-expression and confidence-building,” said Rachel Posavetz, 2022’s summer camp co-instructor.

Summer positions, which are ideal for junior and senior high school students, college students, teachers, and adults who want a fun and active part-time job, include camp counselors, educators, event planners, assistant animal caregivers, camp support staff and event staff.

Internships, for which students may earn college credits, are available for those majoring in communications, marketing, design, finance and environmental studies. Indraloka also has openings for workers skilled in carpentry, mechanics and maintenance.

Indraloka’s camps combine outdoor recreation, interactions with the gentle animals of the sanctuary, music, theatrical play, craft projects and educational elements that help campgoers enjoy the beauty and fun of summer while connecting to themselves, each other and the environment.

As an organization that prioritizes employee well-being, Indraloka helps young people who are new to the job market and older adults returning to it a chance to experience a healthy work environment. Internships afford college students real, hands-on experience in their chosen fields.

“The sanctuary is constantly growing, welcoming newly rescued animals, creating new community events and pioneering innovative educational programs,” said Indra Lahiri, PhD, Indraloka’s founder. “We are a farmed animal sanctuary and so much more. Many of our part-time staff and interns have gone on to dream jobs in their fields. We can also help anyone interested in running or working for a nonprofit gain valuable experience.”

For more information on Indraloka’s summer and intern positions, visit Indraloka online and contact Sarah Thornton, Director of Education, at 570-763-2908 or [email protected]

