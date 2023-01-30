Allowing districts to apply for waivers

- State(s) that use this alternative: New Jersey

New Jersey is grappling with a teacher shortage due to both the COVID-19 pandemic and a plethora of aging educators moving into retirement. To address this, the state just finalized a five-year pilot that will allow individual districts to apply to the state for approval to hire new teachers directly, waiving either the minimum content test score or GPA requirements .

Districts must submit alternative evidence that prospective teachers are qualified for their position, such as recommendations or evaluations from previous practical teaching experience. However, such hires will only be granted limited certificates of eligibility. Applications from districts are expected to be processed within just five days, indicating the urgency with which the state views the teaching shortage.

