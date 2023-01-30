Teacher licensure tests with some flexibility

- State(s) that use this alternative: Alabama, Delaware, Missouri, and Colorado

In these states, taking a licensure exam is a must—but not necessarily passing with flying colors. In Alabama, those who fail their test within a certain narrow margin are able to submit alternative evidence to qualify for a teaching license.

In Delaware, otherwise-qualified educators will still receive their licenses if they make no more than two standard errors below passing . Missouri has adopted the same rule, albeit with a stricter allowance of only one standard error below passing. In Colorado, a still-developing program will allow aspiring educators to submit a portfolio of work or transcripts above a certain caliber in lieu of a passing exam score.