ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

These are alternatives to teacher licensing requirements across 16 states

By Ground Picture // Shutterstock
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uKXC6_0kWRyKD800

The United States was already facing a critical shortage of teachers before COVID-19 brought the world to a screeching halt; the pandemic only exacerbated the problem .

To address this, many states are testing out alternative programs that loosen the requirements for obtaining teaching licensure, including considering sufficient education or internship experience in lieu of sitting for and passing a qualification exam. Some criticize these loopholes for supposedly degrading the quality of public education. However, there are a variety of potential benefits that come with introducing nontraditional routes to becoming a teacher.

Alternative pathway programs could help address teacher shortages in critical specialized areas, including foreign languages and special education. They could lead to teacher preparation that emphasizes learning to teach in practical settings rather than focusing so heavily on theory. They could also help diversify teaching staff by bringing in people of varied educational and social backgrounds, thus leading to an education system better equipped to address unique variations among students.

Such programs could pave the way for expanding routes to teaching licensure even further. For instance, Florida is the only state so far to consider military experience in lieu of and equivalent to a teaching degree.

TeacherCertification.com collected data on states that allow alternatives to standardized teacher licensing tests. These states are spread throughout the U.S., have diverse socioeconomic statuses, and have largely different political leanings—indicating that the shortage of teachers is due to universal stressors rather than legislative shortfalls or infrastructural differences.

Read on to learn about alternative paths some states are offering aspiring educators and what it could mean for the future of the teaching workforce.

Comments / 0

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Teachers would get $60K minimum salary under bill in Congress making grants to states

WASHINGTON – A panel of policymakers and educators, including author Dave Eggers and former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan, gathered at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday to promote the American Teacher Act. The bill, if passed, would authorize the federal government to create four-year grants for states to enact and enforce minimum school teacher salary requirements of $60,000 or more. The program would start in fiscal 2024. It would not mandate teacher raises. ...
ALABAMA STATE
Upworthy

This researcher asked kids what's wrong with U.S. schools. Here are their ideas.

This article originally appeared on 05.22.15 This is not news: America does pretty badly when it goes up against other countries academically. This is true even if we take it one state at a time—no single state, no matter how wealthy or small, matches the top scoring countries. And yet, the U.S. spends more per student than many other countries in the world.
Scrubs Magazine

22 Nurses Asked to Surrender Their Licenses in Georgia

The nurses who received fraudulent degrees from now-closed accredited nursing schools in Southern Florida are waking up to a brutal reality. The scheme involved the selling of 7,600 fake nursing degrees to individuals looking to become licensed nurses even though they had never been to nursing school. Now federal officials are asking anyone who used these fake diplomas to obtain nursing licenses under false pretenses to give their licenses back.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio school district sued after allowing transgender students access to communal bathrooms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Parents and students backed by a national legal group are challenging an Ohio school district in federal court for allowing transgender students to use communal restrooms consistent with their gender identity.  American First Legal is suing Dayton-area Bethel Local School District, alleging school officials violated the religious liberty of 18 anonymous […]
DAYTON, OH
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Lawsuit: Georgia school district lowered Black student's GPA after he reported racist Snapchats

LISTEN: A former student at South Effingham High School has joined a federal lawsuit against the Effingham County School District. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. New allegations were added Tuesday to a federal lawsuit against the Effingham County School District in Southeast Georgia, alleging retaliation by the district against a Black student for reporting racist and threatening Snapchat messages sent by white students.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
5K+
Followers
35K+
Post
851K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy