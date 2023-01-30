College degree in teaching subject

- State(s) that use this alternative: West Virginia, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Oregon, and Utah

These states waived the need for examination in elementary content for those who have already achieved a degree in their teaching area. Former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation in July 2022 allowing anyone with five years of experience in a subject area to teach that subject, a move that was commended for recognizing the high debt that many take on in order to become teachers. The move is also expected to address teaching shortages in niche areas, such as special education and foreign languages.

In Utah, a full degree is not even necessary: Candidates who have completed coursework in their teaching subject without necessarily obtaining a finished degree may be eligible for exemptions. However, those who are hired must undergo three years of mentoring with a "master teacher" as designated by the school at which they are teaching in order to become licensed.