Teacher licensure tests only for reading

- State(s) that use this alternative: New Mexico, Montana, Maine, and Wisconsin

Citing the prohibitive costs— around $700 total in New Mexico , for example—of taking multiple licensure tests to become a teacher, these states only require testing to teach elementary-level reading.

Additionally, in Wisconsin , alternative ways of obtaining a teaching license aim to help fill gaps in subject areas lacking educators, such as the STEM fields. Candidates must have a bachelor's degree but can then prove their teaching competency via practical work experience.

In Montana and New Mexico, candidates can choose to complete a non-content-specific portfolio in lieu of taking a test. Additionally, prospective teachers in Montana can also skip the test if they had a 3.0 GPA or higher while completing teaching-related coursework.