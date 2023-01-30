No teacher licensure tests required

- State(s) that use this alternative: Iowa

Iowa has removed the requirement for teacher licensure tests entirely. On June 13, 2022, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds formalized HF2081 , which removed the requirement for teachers to undergo an assessment upon completing a preparation program. The relatively recent development was meant to address the severe lack of educators in the state—as of Jan. 31, 2022, there were more than 1,000 teaching positions open .

To become an educator in Iowa, prospective teachers can use either of two alternative licensure programs , which are only available for teaching at the high school level. Rather than pass an exam, candidates can take a minimum amount of courses in teaching methods before spending a year in a classroom as an intern.