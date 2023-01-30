Read full article on original website
Wrestling REVOLVER A Night At The MOXbury Results (2/2/23)
Wrestling REVOLVER held its A Night At The MOXbury event on February 2 from Calumet Center At Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Dayton, OH. The event aired on FITE TV. You can read the full results for the show below. – Jon Moxley kicks off the show, lays out Damian Chambers,...
Tony Khan Says AEW Will Consider Signing Kota Ibushi
As previously reported, Kota Ibushi is now officially a free agent after parting ways with NJPW. Right after that, Ibushi was announced for several upcoming shows, including in GCW. While speaking to Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan talked about Kota Ibushi becoming a free agent. Khan made it...
AEW Dynamite Card Revealed For 1/8/23
AEW Dynamite (2/8) AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match: Jamie Hayter (c) vs. The Bunny. AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed (c) vs. The Gunns (Colten & Austin Gunn) AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: MJF (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita. AEW World Trios Championship Match: The Elite (Kenny...
Jeff Cobb Almost Signed With WWE In 2021
We could have seen Cobb in WWE if the talks had concluded positively. Jeff Cobb recently appeared in an interview with Steve Fall of Wrestling News. It was there that he recalled talks with WWE prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cobb revealed that he was in deep talks with the...
Live AEW Dynamite Results – 2/1/23 – Hangman vs Moxley 3, TNT Title No Holds Barred Match And More
This week’s AEW Dynamite is sure to be an eventful one as both Darby Allin and Jade Cargill will defend the TNT and TBS Championships on the same show. Elsewhere, Bryan Danielson will face the incoming Timothy Thatcher and The Acclaimed will also be in action. This article will...
Bryan Danielson Gets Past Timothy Thatcher, Next Challenger Named
Bryan Danielson’s next challenge was Timothy Thatcher who made his debut tonight on AEW Dynamite. This was gritty and a very technically sound match. MJF tried to interfere, but Konosuke Takeshita made the save and Bryan picked up the win. This caused MJF and Takeshita to brawl to the backstage area before being broken up. It was then announced that MJF and Takeshita will go one on one next week. It was also announced that Bryan’s next challenger is RUSH next week.
Sami Zayn Set To Challenge Roman Reigns At Elimination Chamber
Roman Reigns has a challenger. Tonight on SmackDown, Roman Reigns sent Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa to the bus because he had some business to take care of. Roman went out to the ring alone to talk about what happened at the Royal Rumble. Suddenly, Sami Zayn attacked Roman from behind and left him running after a spear. Sami then said he never wanted anything from Roman Reigns until now, and challenged him for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. Sami was then attacked by Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa from behind and they laid him out. Roman then accepted Sami Zayn’s challenge and made it official for Elimination Chamber.
Samoa Joe Wins TNT Championship, Wardlow Returns
Samoa Joe and Darby Allin did everything they could to hurt each other in a no holds barred match! From tables to tacks and even the ring being pulled apart, it was brutal. In the end, Samoa Joe hit a Muscle Buster off the top rope to exposed wood to pick up the win and become the new TNT Champion. Following the match, Wardlow made his return with a brand new short haired look and ran off Samoa Joe off before destroying the security guards.
Bully Ray Defends AEW For Constantly Changing Holder Of TNT Title
Darby Allin and Samoa Joe had been engaged in a very personal feud for the past few weeks. It even saw Darby Allin beat Samoa Joe for the TNT Title last month, in a feel-good moment for fans. As seen on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin defended...
Live SmackDown Results – 2/3/23 – Roman Reigns, Elimination Chamber Qualifier And Tag Title Tournament Continues
Tonight’s SmackDown is a loaded one as we will see a tag team title tournament concluding, with there also being an Elimination Chamber qualifier for the Women’s Chamber at the event. Roman Reigns has also been advertised for tonight as we will see the fallout from the 2023...
