Roman Reigns has a challenger. Tonight on SmackDown, Roman Reigns sent Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa to the bus because he had some business to take care of. Roman went out to the ring alone to talk about what happened at the Royal Rumble. Suddenly, Sami Zayn attacked Roman from behind and left him running after a spear. Sami then said he never wanted anything from Roman Reigns until now, and challenged him for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. Sami was then attacked by Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa from behind and they laid him out. Roman then accepted Sami Zayn’s challenge and made it official for Elimination Chamber.

12 HOURS AGO