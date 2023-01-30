Read full article on original website
Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt And Sami Zayn Named As The Top Merchandise Sellers In WWE
The top merchandise sellers in WWE have been revealed. While speaking on the recent Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about WWE’s biggest merchandise movers. This includes Cody Rhodes, who is one of the biggest sellers right now, because he is right alongside Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns, and Sami Zayn as the company’s top merchandise movers.
Live AEW Dynamite Results – 2/1/23 – Hangman vs Moxley 3, TNT Title No Holds Barred Match And More
This week’s AEW Dynamite is sure to be an eventful one as both Darby Allin and Jade Cargill will defend the TNT and TBS Championships on the same show. Elsewhere, Bryan Danielson will face the incoming Timothy Thatcher and The Acclaimed will also be in action. This article will...
Wrestling Open Results (2/2/23)
Beyond Wrestling held its latest event on February 2 from the White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. The event aired on IWTV. You can read the full results for the show below. – Eliminator Cup Tag Team Championship Match: The Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) (c) def. Mutually Assured...
MLW Fusion Results (2/2/23)
Major League Wrestling aired the latest episode of MLW Fusion on February 2. Matches were from 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. The show aired on Pro Wrestling TV. You can read the full results for the show below. – Samoan Swat Team (Juicy Finau & Lance Anoa’i) def. The FBI...
Wrestling REVOLVER A Night At The MOXbury Results (2/2/23)
Wrestling REVOLVER held its A Night At The MOXbury event on February 2 from Calumet Center At Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Dayton, OH. The event aired on FITE TV. You can read the full results for the show below. – Jon Moxley kicks off the show, lays out Damian Chambers,...
AEW Dynamite Card Revealed For 1/8/23
AEW Dynamite (2/8) AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match: Jamie Hayter (c) vs. The Bunny. AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed (c) vs. The Gunns (Colten & Austin Gunn) AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: MJF (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita. AEW World Trios Championship Match: The Elite (Kenny...
ProSouth Wrestling Destiny Results (1/27/23)
ProSouth Wrestling held its Destiny event on January 27 from the ProSouth Arena in Piedmont, AL. You can read the full results for the show below. -Unified All-Out Championship: Aaron Dallas (c) defeats Shoota Gabe. – KJ Impala def. Shalonce Royal. – Shean Christopher (w/ Ravenna Vein) def. Julius Pryor.
Rhea Ripley And Cody Rhodes Early Betting Favorites For WrestleMania Title Matches
With WrestleMania still months away, the anticipation for this highly anticipated showdown between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns is at an all-time high. The experts at BetOnline have weighed in, with the odds heavily favoring Cody Rhodes to dethrone The Tribal Chief and claim the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. As of the time of writing this article, Cody’s odds sit at a commanding -400, reflecting his status as the clear favorite to come out on top. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns is considered the underdog with odds of +250.
Hornswoggle Says He Was Almost Fired For Falling Asleep During Undertaker Segment
In 2006, Hornswoggle made his WWE debut, marking the beginning of a memorable journey in the WWE Universe. He went on to capture the Cruiserweight Championship, solidifying his place as a talented performer. Over the course of more than a decade, Hornswoggle continued to entertain fans and make a lasting impact within the company.
Vince McMahon Would Step Down If It Benefited Shareholders
WWE’s 4th quarter 2022 financial call included some big pieces of information, including the fact that NXT’s television rights are running up in a few months. Nick Khan took on some tough questions, including addressing a possible exit for Vince McMahon once again. WWE CEO Nick Khan made...
Editorial: The Best Matches and Moments of Disco Inferno
You can listen to all of Bodyslam’s podcasts by following us on Spotify and subscribing to our YouTube Channel, or any of your favorite podcast platforms. Be sure to check out Bodyslam.Net for all of your pro wrestling and MMA news!!. Nick Perkins is a writer for various publications...
Cody Rhodes Did Not Expect His Neck Tattoo To Be So Big
The prominent American Nightmare tattoo on Cody Rhodes’ neck was unveiled at AEW Revolution 2020. Rhodes arrived in the arena with this new addition to his personality for his scheduled bout against the current AEW World champion, MJF. Right from first sight, Cody Rhodes’ amazing neck tattoo became the...
AEW Rampage Spoilers – 1/3/23
AEW taped the February 3rd episode of AEW Rampage on February 1st from the Wright State University Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. Full spoilers (courtesy of Jeremy Lambert) are below. AEW Rampage Spoilers For 2/3 (Taped On 2/1) AEW Trios Championships: The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) (c)...
Road Dogg Believes There Is Room For Another WWE All Women’s Show
Ever since the WWE women’s division has undergone a massive transformation, fans have been asking for an all-women’s Premium Live Event. While WWE held it’s first-ever all-women’s show in 2018 called WWE Evolution, it felt more like a special event than an actual Premium Live Event.
Cody Rhodes Is Currently Not Scheduled For Any SmackDown Shows On The Road To WrestleMania
Cody Rhodes will remain on the RAW brand throughout the run to WrestleMania 39. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that Cody Rhodes is back with WWE full-time. That being said, he will not pull double-duty as the company makes their way toward WrestleMania 39. In fact, he will be a red brand Superstar, but you never know if any SmackDown bookings could sneak their way onto his schedule.
Jeff Cobb Almost Signed With WWE In 2021
We could have seen Cobb in WWE if the talks had concluded positively. Jeff Cobb recently appeared in an interview with Steve Fall of Wrestling News. It was there that he recalled talks with WWE prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cobb revealed that he was in deep talks with the...
Bryan Danielson Gets Past Timothy Thatcher, Next Challenger Named
Bryan Danielson’s next challenge was Timothy Thatcher who made his debut tonight on AEW Dynamite. This was gritty and a very technically sound match. MJF tried to interfere, but Konosuke Takeshita made the save and Bryan picked up the win. This caused MJF and Takeshita to brawl to the backstage area before being broken up. It was then announced that MJF and Takeshita will go one on one next week. It was also announced that Bryan’s next challenger is RUSH next week.
Matt Cardona Reveals Why He Has Locked Down WWE Related Trademarks
On January 19th, Matt Cardona filed for trademarks on “WOO WOO WOO. YOU KNOW IT” for merchandise, toys, and entertainment purposes. Before that, he also registered a trademark for “Zack Ryder,” his old WWE name, last month. While speaking to by MuscleManMalcolm, the former WWE Superstar...
News on ROH Television Tapings
Nearly a year after the announcement of AEW owner Tony Khan’s acquisition of Ring of Honor, and a few weeks after Khan’s announcement that TV would come in the new year, streaming on Honor Club, we now have some dates starting to firm up. According to Fightful Select,...
Drew McIntyre And Sheamus Are Having Fun With The Banger Bros Name
Drew McIntyre sees the funny side of he and Sheamus’ tag team name. It was announced earlier last month that the team of Sheamus and Drew McIntyre are now called “The Banger Bros.” The name caught a lot of attention and fans had mixed reactions to it on social media due to the title resonating with the popular adult film company, “Bang Bros.”
