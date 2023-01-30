Large parts of Central Texas experienced a Winter Storm Warning earlier this week with rain and freezing temperatures in the forecast. The warning went into effect the morning of Monday, Jan. 30, and lasted through 6 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2. Temperatures dipped just below freezing throughout the three-day span with precipitation in the form of a wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain.

HAYS COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO