Winter storm warning closes schools, businesses

Large parts of Central Texas experienced a Winter Storm Warning earlier this week with rain and freezing temperatures in the forecast. The warning went into effect the morning of Monday, Jan. 30, and lasted through 6 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2. Temperatures dipped just below freezing throughout the three-day span with precipitation in the form of a wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain.
Austin ISD schools, offices to remain closed Feb. 2

Austin ISD will remain closed Thursday, Feb. 2, due to winter weather and power outages. (Community Impact Staff) Austin ISD schools and offices will remain closed Thursday, Feb. 2, due to the winter storm and continued power outages. Officials made the announcement around noon on Wednesday, Feb. 1, adding they...
Leander ISD cancels classes for Feb. 2

Leander ISD canceled all classes for Feb. 2 due to severe weather. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Leander ISD has canceled all classes for Feb. 2, due to the winter storm affecting the region. The district announced it would be canceling all of its classes and activities due to the inclement weather,...
Austin drivers to expect temporary road closures, dark traffic signal lights as crews work after winter storm

As Austin Transportation field crews clear roadways of fallen trees and debris, some roads may experience temporary closures. (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) Roads in Austin are still wet and icy as temperatures gradually increase Feb. 2 after the winter storm. Elevated areas, such as overpasses and bridges, are still recommended by Austin Transportation to be avoided by drivers.
fox7austin.com

Austin trash services resume after suspension due to weather

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Resource Recovery is resuming its curbside collections as of Thursday, February 2, but not at full capacity. In a news conference this morning, officials said they are picking up where they left off on January 31, when trash, recycling, composting, bulk, and brush collections were suspended due to the icy conditions.
