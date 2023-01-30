Read full article on original website
Texas Winter Storm OutagemaltaTexas State
Deep frost blankets New England while power problems in Texas persist.Sherif SaadAustin, TX
7 of Our Favorite Antique Stores in TexasEast Coast TravelerAustin, TX
More than 300,000 Texans are without power in the icy cold due to the south catastrophic ice storm.Sherif SaadTexas State
Here's What Governor Abbott Said Supporting Anti-Abortionists This WeekendTom HandyTexas State
Eanes, Lake Travis ISDs to remain closed Feb. 3 due to winter weather fallout
Eanes ISD and Lake Travis ISD will remain closed Feb. 3. (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) Following power outages and impassable roads, Eanes and Lake Travis ISDs will remain closed Feb. 3. EISD announced several campuses are without power and are currently under a water boil notice. There is not an estimate...
Dripping Springs ISD closes school Feb. 3; after-school events to be held on case-by-case basis
Dripping Springs ISD will not hold school Friday, Feb. 3 due to significant debris and power outages on campuses. (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) Dripping Springs ISD will not hold school Friday, Feb. 3. The district announced Thursday, Feb. 2 that school operations would resume as normal on Feb. 3, but have...
Hays County issues local disaster declaration following more than $1M of damage due to winter storm
The Central Texas region is experiencing millions of dollars of damage from ice and fallen trees, such as this one in Austin, following the winter storm. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra issued a local disaster declaration for Hays County Feb. 3 due to subsequent damage throughout the...
Two Comal ISD schools remain closed due to power outage
Campuses throughout Comal ISD have been closed since Jan. 31 due to hazardous weather conditions in the central Texas area. (Community Impact staff) After school closures since Jan. 31 due to winter weather sweeping over the region, Comal ISD opened all but two campuses at normal hours. Smithson Valley High...
Dripping Springs ISD classes canceled Feb. 2, after-school activities, meetings to resume
Dripping Springs ISD canceled school for Feb. 2, with after-school activities to resume that day and school to resume Feb. 3. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Dripping Springs ISD has made the decision to cancel school for Feb. 2 as temperatures in the morning and early afternoon are expected to remain low.
Eanes, Lake Travis ISDs cancel classes Feb. 2 due to power outages, impassable roads
Eanes ISD and Lake Travis ISD will remain closed Feb. 2. (Joe Warner/Community Impact) Eanes and Lake Travis ISDs announced their campuses will remain closed Feb. 2 due to the winter weather. Both districts reported significant power outages in the areas and impassable roads due to ice and fallen trees....
drippingspringsnews.com
Winter storm warning closes schools, businesses
Large parts of Central Texas experienced a Winter Storm Warning earlier this week with rain and freezing temperatures in the forecast. The warning went into effect the morning of Monday, Jan. 30, and lasted through 6 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2. Temperatures dipped just below freezing throughout the three-day span with precipitation in the form of a wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain.
Leander ISD cancels Feb. 3 classes, Grandview Hills without power
Leander ISD canceled all classes for Feb. 3. (Community Impact staff) The winter storm affecting the region will keep Leander ISD students out of school again, as the district has canceled all classes for Feb. 3. LISD announced the cancellation after determining its facilities staff and crews need additional time...
Austin ISD schools, offices to remain closed Feb. 2
Austin ISD will remain closed Thursday, Feb. 2, due to winter weather and power outages. (Community Impact Staff) Austin ISD schools and offices will remain closed Thursday, Feb. 2, due to the winter storm and continued power outages. Officials made the announcement around noon on Wednesday, Feb. 1, adding they...
Cedar Park, Leander to offer tree limb, brush disposal following winter ice storm
Following the winter storm, the cities of Cedar Park and Leander are offering tree removal services to affected residents. (Derek Sullivan/Community Impact) With several downed trees across Leander and Cedar Park due to severe ice accumulation following the winter storm, the cities are providing disposal opportunities to affected residents. The...
Austin ISD cancels classes Feb. 3, will ask for waiver to avoid makeup days
Although the bulk of the winter weather is past, the aftermath is still here, and Austin ISD has decided to cancel classes Feb. 3 as a result. (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) Though temperatures around Austin are slowly warming Feb. 2 following several days of below-freezing weather, Austin ISD announced it will...
Georgetown ISD remains closed on Feb. 2 due to inclement weather
Georgetown ISD cancels school for feb 2 due to inclement weather, according to a press release. (Joe Warner/Community Impact). After discussions with Williamson County and the National Weather Services, Georgetown ISD has canceled classes for Feb 2, according to a press release. While road conditions are expected to improve around...
Winter storm warning in Austin area extended through Thursday morning; road conditions worsen
Lee esta historia en español. The National Weather Service extended a winter storm warning in Central Texas until Thursday morning. Previously, the warning, which began Monday, was scheduled only through Wednesday afternoon, but NWS is now anticipating freezing rain through Wednesday night. Ice has accumulated on roadways, making driving...
Georgetown to offer curbside tree pick up following winter storm
Clean up crews are working to clean tree limbs and debris from roads. (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) As things begin to unfreeze, the city of Georgetown is receiving reports of fallen tree limbs and debris on the roads, according to a Facebook announcement. In the following days, the city will work...
Leander ISD cancels classes for Feb. 2
Leander ISD canceled all classes for Feb. 2 due to severe weather. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Leander ISD has canceled all classes for Feb. 2, due to the winter storm affecting the region. The district announced it would be canceling all of its classes and activities due to the inclement weather,...
Austin drivers to expect temporary road closures, dark traffic signal lights as crews work after winter storm
As Austin Transportation field crews clear roadways of fallen trees and debris, some roads may experience temporary closures. (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) Roads in Austin are still wet and icy as temperatures gradually increase Feb. 2 after the winter storm. Elevated areas, such as overpasses and bridges, are still recommended by Austin Transportation to be avoided by drivers.
Round Rock to provide free tree limb, brush disposal following winter storm
After a winter storm and heavy ice accumulation damaged trees within the city of Round Rock, disposal opportunities for tree limbs and brush are being made available to residents. (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) After a winter storm and heavy ice accumulation damaged trees within the city of Round Rock, disposal opportunities...
fox7austin.com
Austin trash services resume after suspension due to weather
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Resource Recovery is resuming its curbside collections as of Thursday, February 2, but not at full capacity. In a news conference this morning, officials said they are picking up where they left off on January 31, when trash, recycling, composting, bulk, and brush collections were suspended due to the icy conditions.
City of Austin suspending all ‘non-essential operations’ due to ice storm
The City of Austin announced that all regular, non-essential city operations would be suspended beginning at 2 p.m. Tuesday and running through Wednesday.
Where to find warming shelters in Austin amid freezing temperatures, power outages
Thousands of customers are without due to down power lines as temperatures remain in the 30s. (Deeda Lovett/Community Impact) As tens of thousands of Austin residents face power outages and freezing temperatures Feb. 1, the city will operate four cold weather shelters. The National Weather Service forecasts periods of freezing...
