4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
wbtw.com
Nearly 2 dozen drivers lacked valid driver’s licenses at Horry County traffic checkpoint, authorities say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly two dozen people were caught driving without a valid license in Horry County during a recent three-hour-long traffic-safety checkpoint, according to the 15th Circuit Law Enforcement Network. Authorities conducted the checkpoint between 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Jan. 27 on Myrtle Ridge Drive...
Crash slows traffic on Highway 17 Bypass near Coastal Grand Mall
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash has slowed traffic Friday evening along Highway 17 Bypass near Coastal Grand Mall. South Carolina Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed traffic at a near-standstill in the northbound lanes shortly after 5 p.m. By 6 p.m., cameras showed all lanes of traffic were back open. Three vehicles were […]
wfxb.com
Shooting Led To A Vehicle Crashing Into A Tree
An investigation has been opened into a shooting incident that resulted in a vehicle crash in Dillon County. On Thursday, someone shot at a home from a car which instigated someone inside the home to respond back with gunfire. As gunshots were returned, the vehicle crashed into a tree and injured a man who occupied the car.
1 person taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash in Surfside Beach area, authorities say
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Lanes of traffic are being blocked in the area of Glenns Bay Road and Chandler Drive in the Surfside Beach area after a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon, Horry County Fire Rescue announced in a Facebook post. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at about 1:05 p.m., according to the post. […]
911 calls reveal details after stolen ambulance ‘jumped a ditch’ along Highway 501 in December
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Multiple people called 911 in December to report seeing an ambulance that had been reported stolen jump over a ditch and crash in a field near Burning Ridge Road along Highway 501, according to Horry County 911 recordings obtained by News13 through a Freedom on Information Act request. “A guy wrecked […]
wpde.com
SLED check at CCU-area bar leads to multiple fake ID, underage drinking arrests
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Several underage people were arrested last weekend after the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division conducted an underage drinking operation. Online booking records show more than 20 arrests related to underage drinking. Reports from Conway police show citations were issued and arrests were made after a check at the Crooked Floor Tavern, located at 702 Highway 544, across from the Coastal Carolina University campus, in the Conway area. SLED confirmed Friday evening they made a handful of arrests during the operation.
WMBF
Suspect wanted in deadly 2022 Florence hit-and-run now in custody
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The man wanted in connection to a deadly 2022 hit-and-run in the Pee Dee is now in custody. On Friday morning, officers with the Florence Police Department, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, and the State Law Enforcement Division arrested Devin Rasahrd Burgess for hit-and-run resulting in death, failure to render aid and first-offense driving under suspension for DUI.
Woman sneaks lighter into Myrtle Beach jail, sets toilet paper on fire, warrant says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman arrested Thursday by Myrtle Beach police is facing an arson charge after allegedly starting a small fire at the city jail. According to an arrest warrant, Shanen Denise Grate, 39, sneaked a lighter into a jail cell on Friday and set a roll of toilet paper on fire. […]
Deputies make 3rd arrest in hit-and-run death of man found miles from Florence crash
Florence County officers make another arrest in deadly September hit-and-run FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) –Florence County deputies made another arrest Friday in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in September in which the victim was found several miles away from the scene of a crash, according to a news release. Officers arrested Devin Rashad Burgess, 31, […]
WMBF
Lanes re-open after 3-vehicle crash on Highway 17 Bypass
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash caused northbound lanes to close Friday on part of Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach. Information from the South Carolina Department of Transportation showed the wreck happened in the area of Harrelson Boulevard. A SCDOT camera also showed northbound traffic closed off as...
WMBF
Horry County police searching for person of interest in fireworks store robbery
LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for help to locate a person believed to be connected to the robbery of a fireworks store last year. The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened on July 11, 2022, at Willard’s Fireworks on Highway 9 in the Longs area.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach Police Department recruitment event postponed
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A recruitment event for the Myrtle Beach Police Department has been postponed. The MBPD confirmed to WMBF News that the event was originally scheduled for Saturday, but has been pushed back to Feb. 11 due to the Physical Ability Test course needing to dry out after recent rain in the area.
wfxb.com
Myrtle Beach Parking Decal Difficulties
The city of Myrtle Beach was facing technical issues last week but they have since been resolved. The city said residents who registered for a parking decal from January 24th until Wednesday, are urged to check and see if the application was properly sent through. To see if your application...
Multiple cited with underage drinking, fake IDs after compliance check at bars near Coastal Carolina University
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Multiple people were issued citations for underage drinking and having fake IDs after a compliance check Jan. 28 at multiple bars near Coastal Carolina University, according to a police report obtained by News13. Officers with the Conway Police Department and agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division went to Crooked […]
WMBF
‘It’s not safe at all’: Neighbors look for answers while abandoned home deemed unsafe still stands
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A small neighborhood in Horry County is calling on officials to tear down an abandoned home deemed unsafe after nearly three years of asking for help. When James Baber sits on his porch and looks to his right, he sees his quaint neighborhood; however, to...
School bus with 11 students on board hit by truck on Highway 90; no injuries reported
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A school bus with 11 students on board was rear-ended by a truck Thursday morning on Highway 90, according to Lisa Bourcier, an Horry County Schools spokesperson. The crash happened along Highway 90 near International Drive, Bourcier said. No injuries were reported. The crash happened at about 6:40 a.m., according […]
WMBF
Conway man arrested twice in 6 months on ‘treatment of animals’ charges
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Twenty-one dogs were seized during an animal investigation that forced the Horry County Animal Care Center to temporarily close on Tuesday. According to the report, on Friday an officer with the Horry County Police Department responded to a report of a stray hound dog in the 100 block of Merritt Road.
WMBF
Grand Strand communities search for options after increased coyote attacks on pets
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Residents in Myrtle Beach-area neighborhoods are looking for answers after an uptick in coyote sightings and attacks in recent weeks. Within the last week, a dog was reportedly killed in a coyote attack on Holly Lane in Briarcliffe Acres and another in the Briarwood community on the southbound side of US 17 across from South Gate Rd.
Woman killed in Market Common bicycle crash was mother of Myrtle Beach firefighter
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman who was killed in a Market Common bicycle crash in early January was the mother of a Myrtle Beach firefighter, city officials said on Tuesday. Gail Rapp was hit by a car on Jan. 2 in the Market Common area while riding a bike. She died on Jan. 3, […]
FOX Carolina
Deputies charge Marion woman for felonious drug charges
MARION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic stop led officials to a woman from Marion who had outstanding warrants. The Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 30, a deputy was patrolling the Sugar Hill Road area when he stopped a car for traffic violations. A passenger, identified as 23-year-old Brittany Anne Ledford, had outstanding warrants.
