Surfside Beach, SC

Crash slows traffic on Highway 17 Bypass near Coastal Grand Mall

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash has slowed traffic Friday evening along Highway 17 Bypass near Coastal Grand Mall. South Carolina Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed traffic at a near-standstill in the northbound lanes shortly after 5 p.m. By 6 p.m., cameras showed all lanes of traffic were back open. Three vehicles were […]
Shooting Led To A Vehicle Crashing Into A Tree

An investigation has been opened into a shooting incident that resulted in a vehicle crash in Dillon County. On Thursday, someone shot at a home from a car which instigated someone inside the home to respond back with gunfire. As gunshots were returned, the vehicle crashed into a tree and injured a man who occupied the car.
SLED check at CCU-area bar leads to multiple fake ID, underage drinking arrests

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Several underage people were arrested last weekend after the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division conducted an underage drinking operation. Online booking records show more than 20 arrests related to underage drinking. Reports from Conway police show citations were issued and arrests were made after a check at the Crooked Floor Tavern, located at 702 Highway 544, across from the Coastal Carolina University campus, in the Conway area. SLED confirmed Friday evening they made a handful of arrests during the operation.
Suspect wanted in deadly 2022 Florence hit-and-run now in custody

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The man wanted in connection to a deadly 2022 hit-and-run in the Pee Dee is now in custody. On Friday morning, officers with the Florence Police Department, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, and the State Law Enforcement Division arrested Devin Rasahrd Burgess for hit-and-run resulting in death, failure to render aid and first-offense driving under suspension for DUI.
Deputies make 3rd arrest in hit-and-run death of man found miles from Florence crash

Florence County officers make another arrest in deadly September hit-and-run FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) –Florence County deputies made another arrest Friday in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in September in which the victim was found several miles away from the scene of a crash, according to a news release. Officers arrested Devin Rashad Burgess, 31, […]
Lanes re-open after 3-vehicle crash on Highway 17 Bypass

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash caused northbound lanes to close Friday on part of Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach. Information from the South Carolina Department of Transportation showed the wreck happened in the area of Harrelson Boulevard. A SCDOT camera also showed northbound traffic closed off as...
Myrtle Beach Police Department recruitment event postponed

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A recruitment event for the Myrtle Beach Police Department has been postponed. The MBPD confirmed to WMBF News that the event was originally scheduled for Saturday, but has been pushed back to Feb. 11 due to the Physical Ability Test course needing to dry out after recent rain in the area.
Myrtle Beach Parking Decal Difficulties

The city of Myrtle Beach was facing technical issues last week but they have since been resolved. The city said residents who registered for a parking decal from January 24th until Wednesday, are urged to check and see if the application was properly sent through. To see if your application...
Multiple cited with underage drinking, fake IDs after compliance check at bars near Coastal Carolina University

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Multiple people were issued citations for underage drinking and having fake IDs after a compliance check Jan. 28 at multiple bars near Coastal Carolina University, according to a police report obtained by News13. Officers with the Conway Police Department and agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division went to Crooked […]
Deputies charge Marion woman for felonious drug charges

MARION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic stop led officials to a woman from Marion who had outstanding warrants. The Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 30, a deputy was patrolling the Sugar Hill Road area when he stopped a car for traffic violations. A passenger, identified as 23-year-old Brittany Anne Ledford, had outstanding warrants.
