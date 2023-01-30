Darnell Wright has kept his money-making run going, extending it from his senior season at Tennessee in 2022 to practice at the Reese’s Senior Bowl this week. Coming off a sterling season for the Vols, the big offensive tackle has been one of the top performers in Mobile this week, and he took home one of the top honors the postseason all-star game gives out – Wright was named the OL Practice Player of the Week for the American team on Friday. The award is voted on by the defensive line and linebackers on the American team who have been going up against Wright all week in preparation for Saturday’s game.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO