NBA Superstar Suspended After Egregious AltercationOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's Attempt to Eliminate 140 Police Positions to Balance Budget: Recruitment Efforts FailedBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Looking for Tacos in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Strongsville, OhioIsla ChiuStrongsville, OH
Balancing the budget vs. maintaining public safety: Cleveland Mayor proposes cutting 142 police officer positionsEdy ZooCleveland, OH
The City of Akron Search for Police Candidates in Cleveland While Cleveland's Search for Candidates in Cleveland FailBrown on ClevelandAkron, OH
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 2/4: Senior Bowl Prospects, Bengals Weirdness, and Quiet from Berea
It’s Saturday morning, 7 AM, and I’m supposed to bloviate about this Browns-free mess of news we have before us this morning?. Sure, we have a few Browns overviews of players of interest from the Senior Bowl, but most Browns fans can take a look at the rosters and pluck out the fast-rising wide receiver and interior defensive linemen from there. Jake looked at which ones the Browns should covet yesterday, and I’ve learned not to question Jake (lest I look even dumber than usual). But you can read those other ones if you want.
Alabama adds one analyst to staff while another leaves for NFL
Alabama is adding an analyst to its coaching staff, as well as losing one to the NFL. According to the program’s online staff directory, Ryan Finck is now listed as an analyst after he served as a graduate assistant this past season, focusing on the offensive line. Finck has been a graduate assistant at four different schools since 2018, starting off at Ohio (2018-19) and then moving on to Wyoming (2019-20), Kentucky (2020-22) and then Alabama (2022). He has spent the last two seasons working with Crimson Tide offensive line coach Eric Wolford.
Packers' fronts are not good enough
It's almost Super Bowl week. The Green Bay Packers will not be playing. That's not breaking news to anyone. They finished 8-9 in a season they were expected to compete for a Super Bowl. There is a litany of reasons the Packers struggled in 2022. Inconsistent quarterback play. A changing...
Cleveland Browns Free Agency Targets - Quarterbacks
In this daily series the OBR's Brad Ward and Jack Duffin will be taking a look at all the names in free agency and if/how they fit the Cleveland Browns. The priority for free agency is filling the needs on your roster so that once you get to the draft you can focus on adding the best players and people who will hopefully be cornerstones of the franchise for the next 8 years.
NFL.com 2023 mock draft has 4 Bulldogs going in 1st round
Even though the Super Bowl is still nine days away, there is already plenty of discussion about the 2023 NFL Draft and how high different college stars will be selected. NFL.com’s Eric Edholm rolled out his first-round mock on Friday, and it’s one that doesn’t lack Georgia Bulldogs.
Georgia football duo lands on ESPN's projection for college football's best player
Spring football is right around the corner and the Georgia Bulldogs will have the equally rare and enviable task of attempting to threepeat as National Champions after taking home the 2021 and 2021 titles. Georgia will be preparing for its 12 traditional practices and three scrimmages, including G-Day on April 15 where fans will be in attendance. ESPN discussed its college football players to watch for the 2023 season, beginning with who it thought would be the best player this fall. Two different reporters at the outlet mentioned Georgia players, one on each side of the ball. On offense, Adam Rittenberg's selection should come as no surprise.
BREAKING: Tommy Rees Expected to be named Offensive Coordinator at Alabama
Sources have informed Irish Illustrated and 247Sports that current offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is leaving the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for the same role with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Following multiple conversations with Alabama, including an in-person meeting, Rees is departing South Bend for Tuscaloosa. Notre Dame head coach Marcus...
What Another Super Bowl Win Would Mean For Patrick Mahomes
Will Brinson joins Jenny Dell to break down what another Super Bowl win would mean for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
Rhule says Husker strength coach Campbell has 'elite' qualities
Just as Matt Rhule's story includes a chapter as a former determined walk-on, so does the one that belongs to Corey Campbell. It's something Rhule mentions after listing the variety of reasons he tabbed Campbell for one of the most important jobs connected with Nebraska football. "There's a bunch of...
Brohm thinks TE Jamari Johnson will be a "really good player" for Louisville
It was a good January for Inglewood, Calif., High School tight end Jamari Johnson. The longtime University of Louisville commitment made his decision to sign with the Cardinals public at the All-American game in San Antonio and then later in the month Johnson was one of the biggest risers in the rankings update done by 247Sports.
247Sports crew breaks down why Jackson Arnold could compete, 'push for playing time' right away at Oklahoma
NORMAN, Okla. — Back in December, the Sooners signed the nation's No. 8 prospect and Denton (Texas) Guyer five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold as their headliner in the 2023 class. He's one of five signees in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Top 100. And he's a player that a couple of...
Live Game Thread: Hurricanes at 2023 Senior Bowl
View live updates and discuss the 2023 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala. on Saturday (2:30 p.m., NFL Network) featuring former Miami Hurricanes. Tight end Will Mallory (American Team, jersey No. 85) and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (American Team, No. 8) will be looking to impress NFL Draft scouts.
Deion Sanders: Colorado football recruiting 'not done' after adding Cormani McClain on National Signing Day
Coming off a 1-11 season in 2022, Colorado football recruiting has already flipped a good chunk of its roster under new coach Deion Sanders. Coach Prime locked up the No. 21 overall recruiting class for 2023, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Team Rankings, when including high schoolers and transfers, and the Buffaloes added another key piece Wednesday when five-star cornerback Cormani McClain signed.
Is Ryan Day giving up offensive play-calling duties at Ohio State? He responds
Kirk Herbstreit revealed last month that he was informed by Ohio State head coach Ryan Day that Day was strongly giving up offensive play-calling duties. For the first time since Herbstreit made those comments, Day was asked about the situation by the media on Wednesday. Bucknuts began by asking him if he is in fact going to give up play-calling duties and if new offensive coordinator Brian Hartline would be the one calling the plays.
Dan Lanning won't rule out possibility of adding more players
Once four-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant's letter of intent arrives in Eugene, the Ducks will have signed 29 prep players this cycle. When you include the 10 transfer portal additions, the scholarship newcomer total for 2023 comes to 39. That number could reach or even surpass 40, head coach Dan Lanning...
FORMER MOUNTAINEER STAR JOINS APP STATE STAFF
Former Appalachian State defensive star A.J. Howard is returning to the program to coach outside linebackers for new defensive coordinator Scot Sloan, who was also Howard’s Mountaineer position coach from 2014-17. Howard played in 51 games and was a 38-game starter at strong safety, helping App State to win...
Darnell Wright tabbed as one of Senior Bowl’s top practice performers
Darnell Wright has kept his money-making run going, extending it from his senior season at Tennessee in 2022 to practice at the Reese’s Senior Bowl this week. Coming off a sterling season for the Vols, the big offensive tackle has been one of the top performers in Mobile this week, and he took home one of the top honors the postseason all-star game gives out – Wright was named the OL Practice Player of the Week for the American team on Friday. The award is voted on by the defensive line and linebackers on the American team who have been going up against Wright all week in preparation for Saturday’s game.
