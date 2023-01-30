ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio High School Basketball Poll

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I

1. Lakewood St. Edward (13) 15-0 138 1

2. Centerville (2) 16-2 131 2

3. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 14-2 82 3

4. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 15-2 81 5

5. Powell Olentangy Liberty 16-2 67 8

6. Akr. SVSM 12-5 66 4

7. Fairfield 15-3 56 7

8. Stow-Munroe Falls 14-2 41 NR

9. Cin. Elder 12-3 34 6

10. Garfield Hts. 14-3 27 10

(tie) Pickerington Cent. 13-5 27 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: Avon Lake 16, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 13.

DIVISION II

1. Cols. Bishop Ready (12) 17-0 133 1

2. Day. Chaminade Julienne (3) 17-2 130 2

3. Cin. Taft 15-2 101 T3

4. Rocky River Lutheran W. 15-1 97 T3

5. Defiance 15-1 63 6

6. Tol. Cent. Cath. 13-3 62 5

7. Sandusky 15-1 57 7

8. Zanesville Maysville 16-1 32 8

9. Cin. Woodward 14-2 31 10

10. Youngs. Ursuline 14-1 28 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tipp City Tippecanoe 20. Carrollton 20.

DIVISION III

1. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (9) 12-4 120 2

2. Toledo Emmanuel Christian (2) 15-2 105 3

3. Minford 15-1 101 4

4. Casstown Miami E. (1) 17-2 84 1

5. Ottawa-Glandorf 13-3 65 5

6. Findlay Liberty-Benton (1) 16-1 46 7

7. Cols. Africentric 14-4 42 9

8. Worthington Christian 15-2 41 T10

(tie) Martins Ferry 14-1 41 6

10. Malvern 16-1 31 NR

High school basketball

Others receiving 12 or more points: Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 27. S. Point 24. Sugarcreek Garaway 21. Cle. Cuyahoga Hts. 18. Gahanna Cols. Academy 14. Jamestown Greeneview (1) 12. Spencerville 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Richmond Hts. (14) 18-0 146 1

2. Jackson Center 16-1 123 2

3. Leesburg Fairfield 18-0 115 3

4. Convoy Crestview 16-1 98 5

5. Russia 16-2 83 4

6. Lowellville 15-1 48 9

7. Maria Stein Marion Local 13-3 39 8

(tie) Caldwell 15-2 39 7

9. Troy Christian 15-3 36 NR

10. Hamler Patrick Henry 14-3 34 6

Others receiving 12 or more points: Stewart Federal Hocking 16.

