Imperial, CA

Local Bell game documentary to premiere for students

EL CENTRO — As one of the oldest ongoing rivalries in high school football history, the Brawley vs. Central Bell Game has been talked about and documented for decades through various forms. A new approach in the form of a film documentary, called "4 the Bell," has been forged by Swain Bros., a Valley-based production company.
BRAWLEY, CA
IID to cover December's energy deficit with higher February ECA

IMPERIAL COUNTY — Belen Valenzuela, Imperial Irrigation District chief financial officer, during the Tuesday, January 24 meeting, presented the financial condition on the energy departments ECA billing, noting that the colder than average December temperatures caught them off guard and procuring electricity during that month cost them almost $8 million more than was charged.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA

