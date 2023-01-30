Read full article on original website
Related
thedesertreview.com
Local Bell game documentary to premiere for students
EL CENTRO — As one of the oldest ongoing rivalries in high school football history, the Brawley vs. Central Bell Game has been talked about and documented for decades through various forms. A new approach in the form of a film documentary, called "4 the Bell," has been forged by Swain Bros., a Valley-based production company.
Imperial Valley cancer patient wins big on the Price is Right
A day Thomas Angulo will never forget! checking off one of his bucket list goals, being a contestant on the Price is Right. The post Imperial Valley cancer patient wins big on the Price is Right appeared first on KYMA.
Vo Medical Center moves to new location
Vo Medical Center moved to a new clinic facility and invited the community to a free luncheon for the grand opening. The post Vo Medical Center moves to new location appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
IID to cover December's energy deficit with higher February ECA
IMPERIAL COUNTY — Belen Valenzuela, Imperial Irrigation District chief financial officer, during the Tuesday, January 24 meeting, presented the financial condition on the energy departments ECA billing, noting that the colder than average December temperatures caught them off guard and procuring electricity during that month cost them almost $8 million more than was charged.
Comments / 0