Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Lakers Planning To Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocksRoger MarshPasadena, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Rest in Peace, Annie WerschingVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major AnnouncementsOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Related
spectrumnews1.com
LAPD assists state task force on human trafficking, nets 116 arrests
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A statewide multi-agency task force targeting human trafficking resulted in the arrests of 368 people — 116 by LAPD investigators — and the rescue of 131 victims, authorities said Wednesday. Operation Reclaim and Rebuild was conducted over seven days in nine counties, including...
spectrumnews1.com
Malibu, Palm Springs have higher roadway fatality rates than LA, USDOT finds
When it comes to transportation fatalities, all cities are not created equal. Some places have higher fatality rates than others, especially when compared with their populations overall. According to a new study from the U.S. Department of Transportation, Malibu and Palm Springs have some of the highest fatality rates in the nation for cities of their size, while South Pasadena, Cypress and Aliso Viejo have some of the lowest.
spectrumnews1.com
Bass' encampment initiative launches in South LA, 2nd Westside site
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A city program aiming to provide housing to those living in encampments in Los Angeles is launching in South Los Angeles and continuing on the Westside, Mayor Karen Bass announced Wednesday. Inside Safe, an initiative started by Bass, has housed 25 people near the intersection...
spectrumnews1.com
Disney to Disney: Breeze Airways offers fare discounts ahead of its debut at John Wayne Airport
SANTA ANA, Calif. — What better way to introduce yourself than a fare sale?. As Breeze Airways begins service at John Wayne Airport this month, the domestic low-fare airline looks to lure familiar and new local customers with discounted rates from its new destination in Santa Ana to its hubs in Orlando or Provo, Utah.
spectrumnews1.com
Farmer John slaughterhouse in Vernon closing this month
VERNON, Calif. (CNS) — The Farmer John slaughterhouse in Vernon is slated to close for good in a matter of days, leaving about 2,000 workers with uncertain futures — but animal rights activists are saying good riddance to a facility they say tortures and kills thousands of animals every day.
spectrumnews1.com
LA County logs 1,600 new COVID-19 cases
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County health officials reported 1,625 new COVID-19 infections Wednesday, while the number of people hospitalized with the virus ticked up slightly. The new infections increased the county's overall total from throughout the pandemic to 3,677,849. The daily case numbers released by the county's...
spectrumnews1.com
LA Council approves one-month grace period for tenants behind on rent
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles City Council adopted an ordinance Friday providing tenants who are behind on their rent with a one-month grace period prior to their landlord beginning eviction proceedings, but there were not enough votes for it to take effect immediately. The ordinance is part...
Comments / 0