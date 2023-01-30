ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LAPD assists state task force on human trafficking, nets 116 arrests

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A statewide multi-agency task force targeting human trafficking resulted in the arrests of 368 people — 116 by LAPD investigators — and the rescue of 131 victims, authorities said Wednesday. Operation Reclaim and Rebuild was conducted over seven days in nine counties, including...
Malibu, Palm Springs have higher roadway fatality rates than LA, USDOT finds

When it comes to transportation fatalities, all cities are not created equal. Some places have higher fatality rates than others, especially when compared with their populations overall. According to a new study from the U.S. Department of Transportation, Malibu and Palm Springs have some of the highest fatality rates in the nation for cities of their size, while South Pasadena, Cypress and Aliso Viejo have some of the lowest.
Bass' encampment initiative launches in South LA, 2nd Westside site

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A city program aiming to provide housing to those living in encampments in Los Angeles is launching in South Los Angeles and continuing on the Westside, Mayor Karen Bass announced Wednesday. Inside Safe, an initiative started by Bass, has housed 25 people near the intersection...
Farmer John slaughterhouse in Vernon closing this month

VERNON, Calif. (CNS) — The Farmer John slaughterhouse in Vernon is slated to close for good in a matter of days, leaving about 2,000 workers with uncertain futures — but animal rights activists are saying good riddance to a facility they say tortures and kills thousands of animals every day.
LA County logs 1,600 new COVID-19 cases

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County health officials reported 1,625 new COVID-19 infections Wednesday, while the number of people hospitalized with the virus ticked up slightly. The new infections increased the county's overall total from throughout the pandemic to 3,677,849. The daily case numbers released by the county's...
LA Council approves one-month grace period for tenants behind on rent

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles City Council adopted an ordinance Friday providing tenants who are behind on their rent with a one-month grace period prior to their landlord beginning eviction proceedings, but there were not enough votes for it to take effect immediately. The ordinance is part...
