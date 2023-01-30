This year marks the fifth anniversary of Inkcarceration, and it's going all out by showcasing a lineup that celebrates each year of the tattoo and music festival. “We’re celebrating our fifth anniversary with a killer line-up representing each year of Inkcarceration, as well as over 50 bands who are new to the festival,” festival general manager and co-founder Dan Janssen said in a statement. “This year is all about serving an incredible experience to our fans that show up for us year after year, and we can’t wait to celebrate together with them in July!”

MANSFIELD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO