Chelsea Houska's New HGTV Show Continues to Grow In Popularity: Is She The Next Big Thing In Home Renovation?

Read full article on original website
Related
The Hollywood Gossip
Chelsea Houska's HGTV Show Renewed For Second Season Amid Record Ratings!
For the past several years, ratings for the Teen Mom franchise have been declining sharply, and the ladies who have been with those shows from the start are probably beginning to worry about their future employment. Meanwhile, Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer got out while the getting was good, and...
The Hollywood Gossip
Jenelle Evans Shades Chelsea Houska: Who the Hell Would Want to Flip Houses?!?
Jenelle Evans has long felt as though she’s in some sort of competition against Chelsea Houska. And we probably don’t need to tell you that that’s one of the most lopsided rivalries in history. It’s like a semi-pro benchwarmer measuring himself against Tom Brady or Nickelback comparing...
The Hollywood Gossip
Meri Brown Reunites With Janelle’s Sons Amid Abuse Allegations
As it turns out… not ALL Brown children think Meri is a monster. On Tuesday, the Sister Wives star shared a photo of her and two of Janelle’s sons (Logan and Brown) standing side by side and smiling. “When in Vegas, it just makes sense to find a...
The Hollywood Gossip
YIKES! Tammy Slaton's Home Ransacked in Scary Clip from 1000-Lb Sisters
Tammy Slaton is in a very good place these days. She’s married. She’s lost a ton of weight. She may even be leaving her rehab facility at some point in the very near future. But things weren’t always this positive for the TLC personality. In a sneak...
The Hollywood Gossip
Clayton Echard and Rachel Recchia Spark Shocking Dating Rumors: WTF is Going on Here???
Just when you think you’ve seen everything, huh, Bachelor Nation?. On Wednesday, Clayton Echard and Rachel Recchia appeared together via TikTok in a video that has fans of this franchise buzzing in shock:. Could the former Bachelor actually be dating one of his former suitors?. The same former suitor...
The Hollywood Gossip
Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa Welcome First Child Together!!!
On Thursday, Tarek El Moussa announced via Instagram that his first child with wife Heather Rae Young arrived two days prior. “Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy,” wrote the HGTV personality as a caption to the following image. As you...
The Hollywood Gossip
Kaitlyn Bristowe: Chris Harrison Totally Ghosted Me After I Was Named Bachelor Host!
There appears to be trouble in Bachelor Nation. Appearing as a guest on Tuesday’s new episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, Kaitlyn Bristowe gave listeners an idea of where things stand between her and Chris Harrison. In short? Their relationship is non-existent. In a...
Comments / 0