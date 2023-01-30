ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cicero, NY

tompkinsweekly.com

Lansing residents approve BOBCAT project by 1 vote

In an election decided by the thinnest margin possible, residents approved the Lansing Central School District’s (LCSD) Building Opportunities for Branding, Capital Improvements, Athletics & Teaching (BOBCAT) capital project on Jan. 24. The vote passed 447-446 after two recounts. It was approved Election Inspectors Diane Moore and Mary Helen...
LANSING, NY
Source Money

Lillian Y. Cooper Apartments Utica New York Purposely Rents To Drug Addicts To Set Tenants Up For Failure.

Over the past few years, tenants have been overdosing due to a lack of responsibility. To fill vacant apartments its been known that Lillian Cooper managers have been letting drug addicts move in without proper screening. Over the summer a candlelight visual was set alongside the property for a resident who had lived on the 3rd fl. Just a few months before another woman was found deceased in her bathroom on the 4th. Of both incidents, family and friends had said neither one of the victims had ever indulged in fentanyl.
UTICA, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse City declares Skyline Apartments unfit; tenants left without hot water this week

The City of Syracuse has filed an "unfit notice" with the Skyline Apartments on James Street, ordering the owners to stop collecting rent, according to city records. Documentation indicates that the building has failed at least two complaint inspections this week, including Thursday. Records further indicate that code enforcement investigated an issue in at least one apartment that did not have access to hot water on Monday. Another complaint references a lack of hot water in addition to some kind of infestation; two additional complaints indicate other units have not had hot water for over two days.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Pay More, Or Say Goodbye To NYS Fair: OPINION

The rides, the games, the food, music, memories and fun. Some might say the only bad thing about The Great New York State Fair is that it's annual run during the last week of August and into the first week of September signals a return to school and an end to the vacation season.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

See what was found in 'Shakedown' at Onondaga Co. jail facilities

Calling it the largest organized shakedown of the jail facilities run by the Onondaga County Sheriff's Department, authorities say they turned up weapons and pills. On January 18, 2023, and February 1, 2023, members of the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Civil, Corrections, Custody and Patrol Divisions conducted two full facility shakedowns of Jamesville Correctional Facility and Downtown Justice Center, at the direction of Sheriff Toby Shelley.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca officials OK golf course construction

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca golf course will see construction this spring. City officials have given the green light to change Newman Municipal Golf Course. The parking lot will be moved, and a net will be put up near the 9th hole. Alderperson George McGonigal did not support...
ITHACA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Cases of sextortion on the rise in Onondaga County

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Manlius Police have learned that teens are being targeted in the East Syracuse Minoa and Fayetteville Manlius school districts as sextortion cases are on the rise in Onondaga County. A teen could easily feel there is no way out once a predator gains access to their Snapchat account and retrieves photos, […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
ithaca.com

Another Intersection Across Route 13?

Route 13 has divided the western portions of Ithaca from the rest of the city since the 1960s, making it more difficult and dangerous for pedestrians and bikers to travel between downtown and the waterfront for the last six decades. However, as the city moves forward with their plans to revitalize the waterfront and the surrounding area, officials are considering ways to safely reconnect the city without compromising traffic flow on one of the most traveled routes in the county.
ITHACA, NY
localsyr.com

Local Superintendent steps in as driver due to shortage

CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Central Square Superintendent, Tom Colabufo, has been driving the school’s hockey players to practice since November 2022 due to a sub-driver shortage. Colabufo drives a van with five hockey players to Fulton and back three to four times a week. “We have a shortage of...
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY
syracuse.com

National office supply store to close its last CNY location

Cicero, N.Y. – OfficeMax/Office Depot plans to close its Cicero retail office supply store at the end of March, store officials said. The location at 5671 E. Circle Drive is the last OfficeMax/Office Depot in the Central New York area. Officials at the store said they didn’t know why the location is closing. Store officials said they don’t have an exact closing date yet.
CICERO, NY
WIBX 950

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week

The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in finding this week's wanted person of the week from Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. Police are looking for 39-year-old Heather A. Brower of Rome, who they say is wanted on a bench warrant and a violation of probation. The...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY

