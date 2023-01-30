ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando community came together Wednesday night to pay tribute to Tyre Nichols, the same day he was laid to rest. Lawanna Gelzer was one of the many people who gathered outside of Orlando Police Department headquarters Wednesday night to remember Nichols and to raise awareness about those in law enforcement who have acted above the law. She said her message to law enforcement is simple.

