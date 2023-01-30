This week we will move onto the relief pitching position. The Astros still employ the piggyback system so some of the pitchers may have some starts as well. Paredes broke onto the scene in the COVID season with a strong 2020. He struggled a bit since but this year got it going in Triple-A. The right-hander posted a 2.63 ERA with 81 K in 54.2 innings. He also held hitters to just a .176 BAA. He had some walk issues but if he can get them under control he can be another impact guy in the Astros bullpen.

