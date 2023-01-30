Read full article on original website
Looking back: The 10 biggest moves of the 2022-2023 offseason
Right after the Astros were crowned as World Series champions, lots of questions appeared and we got into a really active offseason. We were about to see valuable free agents and big question marks for almost every team including Houston. But now, when it’s been almost three months since the...
Oops! All Astros: Kyle Gruller
I’m reviewing all 316 players to appear in Houston’s system through the 2022 season. I’ve left no-one out. Kyle Gruller is a six-foot-three, 234 lb. right-handed pitcher from Katy, TX. Born on May 21, 1998, he signed with Houston as an undrafted free agent on June 19, 2020 out of Houston Baptist. ‘
Astros Crawfish Boil: Thursday, February 2, 2023
Astros GM Dana Brown gives ‘realistic’ take on Yuli Gurriel situation (chron.com) Houston Astros Announce Signing of Relief Pitcher to Minor League Deal (si.com) Five sensible options for the Houston Astros’ final roster spot (chron.com) Astros Right Fielder Focused On Season Not Arbitration Case (si.com) Houston Astros’...
Minor League Position Review: Relief Pitcher
This week we will move onto the relief pitching position. The Astros still employ the piggyback system so some of the pitchers may have some starts as well. Paredes broke onto the scene in the COVID season with a strong 2020. He struggled a bit since but this year got it going in Triple-A. The right-hander posted a 2.63 ERA with 81 K in 54.2 innings. He also held hitters to just a .176 BAA. He had some walk issues but if he can get them under control he can be another impact guy in the Astros bullpen.
