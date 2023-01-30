ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lighthouse Point, FL

Boynton Beach: Riverwalk’s luxury apartment building approaches opening

Workers were putting finishing touches on the grounds of the $85.3 million Avion Riverwalk last month, laying stone walkways around newly planted palms and flowering trees. The 10-story luxury apartment building at the southeast corner of Woolbright Road and Federal Highway is scheduled to open in late April or early May, according to a leasing agent who declined to give her name. The leasing office could be open as soon as next month, the agent said.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Lighthouse Point Celebrates New Fire Station

Residents, elected officials and City staff gathered at Lighthouse Point’s newly-constructed fire station for a grand opening ceremony on Jan. 21 that drew close to 300 attendees. Mayor Kyle Van Buskirk and Fire Chief Robert Weech presided over the ceremony. In addition to members of the Lighthouse Point City...
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FL
Lake Worth Inlet to temporarily close

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Lake Worth Inlet in West Palm Beach will be closed on Thursday. Due to the start of dredge operations, on Feb. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., entry of vessels or people through the inlet will be restricted during specified times.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Sunrise beauty salon customer flees without paying for pricey dye job

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The owner of a beauty salon in Sunrise said a customer dashed off without paying after she had her hair dyed. A sign on a wall at Sunky’s Salon along North University Drive reads, ‘What happens on the salon stays at the salon,’ but business owner Sunky Ferreira broke this policy when, she said, a customer took off without paying her bill last week.
SUNRISE, FL
Boca Raton: New Glades interchange puts motorists on other side of road

The interchange opened Jan. 30 amid traffic barrels likely to remain to some degree until May. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. State transportation officials urge motorists to do three things to navigate the new Diverging Diamond Interchange at Glades Road and Interstate 95:. Slow down as you approach the interchange from...
BOCA RATON, FL
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-95 At Yamato To Close In Boca Raton

Closure Follows Diverging Diamond Delays… BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — As the Diverging Diamond starts its first full day of operation, another major closure is set for tonight. The Florida Department of Transportation continues I-95 roadwork and expansion — and now the focus in […]
BOCA RATON, FL
City Commission Postpones Federal Aid to Tamarac Homeless, Domestic Violence Victims, and Rent-Stressed Residents

City commissioners in Tamarac have postponed using federal pandemic-relief funds to help homeless individuals, victims of domestic violence, and residents needing assistance with rent and home insurance. The funds, allocated as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, are designed to support government recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, with Tamarac’s...
TAMARAC, FL
Mayor Gomez: Important Reminders for February

Welcome to February! Hard to believe Winter is almost over, and Spring is just around the corner. Black History Month has officially begun. Over the next few weeks and beyond, classrooms and communities around the country will highlight the struggles, breakthroughs, and victories of the African-American community. Our celebrations started early with last month’s Unity March in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. During these next few weeks, the City of Tamarac will be honoring Black heroes on social media. I invite you to follow along on their Facebook and Instagram pages to celebrate these trailblazers.
TAMARAC, FL
Scam alert in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A scam is happening in Delray Beach. According to the Delray Beach Police Department, a man is falsely identifying himself as “Sgt. John Roberts of the Delray Beach Police Department." Police said, he has made multiple calls from internet phone number: 561-486-3260. Police...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Two people dead after traffic accident in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are dead and two others are in the hospital after a crash in Boca Raton. On Feb. 1 around 10:30 a.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Units went to the intersection of SR 441 and Kimberly Road after receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash.
BOCA RATON, FL
Stabbing victim collapses at Dunkin Donuts

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says a fight between two people escalated into a stabbing, and the victim collapsed at a Dunkin Donuts. The scene is along Sunset Ranch Road, in a neighborhood just northwest of Forest Hill Boulevard and S. Military...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
