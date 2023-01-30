Welcome to February! Hard to believe Winter is almost over, and Spring is just around the corner. Black History Month has officially begun. Over the next few weeks and beyond, classrooms and communities around the country will highlight the struggles, breakthroughs, and victories of the African-American community. Our celebrations started early with last month’s Unity March in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. During these next few weeks, the City of Tamarac will be honoring Black heroes on social media. I invite you to follow along on their Facebook and Instagram pages to celebrate these trailblazers.

TAMARAC, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO