Boynton Beach: Riverwalk’s luxury apartment building approaches opening
Workers were putting finishing touches on the grounds of the $85.3 million Avion Riverwalk last month, laying stone walkways around newly planted palms and flowering trees. The 10-story luxury apartment building at the southeast corner of Woolbright Road and Federal Highway is scheduled to open in late April or early May, according to a leasing agent who declined to give her name. The leasing office could be open as soon as next month, the agent said.
Contract awarded for $6 million Ultimate Sports Park; skate park no longer in plans
Pompano Beach – The city commission has set a maximum price of $6,166,555 for DiPompeo Construction Corporation to build the Ultimate Sports Park. The park will be located east of Apollo Park, near the Northwest Branch Library and funded with G.O. Bond money. At last week’s meeting, the commission...
Lighthouse Point Celebrates New Fire Station
Residents, elected officials and City staff gathered at Lighthouse Point’s newly-constructed fire station for a grand opening ceremony on Jan. 21 that drew close to 300 attendees. Mayor Kyle Van Buskirk and Fire Chief Robert Weech presided over the ceremony. In addition to members of the Lighthouse Point City...
Lake Worth Inlet to temporarily close
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Lake Worth Inlet in West Palm Beach will be closed on Thursday. Due to the start of dredge operations, on Feb. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., entry of vessels or people through the inlet will be restricted during specified times.
Elevator malfunction at Ferrari dealership leaves car hanging
Crews worked for four hours to resolve a fuel leak and remove the vehicle from the elevator shaft.
Roach issues now found in several rooms in ALF where kitchen was ordered shut
SUNRISE, Fla. – Pacifica Senior Living Sunrise received an “Unsatisfactory” inspection last Friday after roaches were found in several residents’ rooms. Local 10 News has learned inspectors were back at the facility based on a complaint and found the issues. According to the inspection, roaches were...
Applebee’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill Ordered Closed Due to 20 Food and Safety Violations
A national chain restaurant was recently slapped with a stop-sale notice due to a Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation inspection that uncovered several food and health safety violations. Applebee’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill in Tamarac, located at 6005 North University Drive, recently underwent a health inspection on January...
Sunrise beauty salon customer flees without paying for pricey dye job
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The owner of a beauty salon in Sunrise said a customer dashed off without paying after she had her hair dyed. A sign on a wall at Sunky’s Salon along North University Drive reads, ‘What happens on the salon stays at the salon,’ but business owner Sunky Ferreira broke this policy when, she said, a customer took off without paying her bill last week.
Boca Raton: New Glades interchange puts motorists on other side of road
The interchange opened Jan. 30 amid traffic barrels likely to remain to some degree until May. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. State transportation officials urge motorists to do three things to navigate the new Diverging Diamond Interchange at Glades Road and Interstate 95:. Slow down as you approach the interchange from...
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-95 At Yamato To Close In Boca Raton
Closure Follows Diverging Diamond Delays… BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — As the Diverging Diamond starts its first full day of operation, another major closure is set for tonight. The Florida Department of Transportation continues I-95 roadwork and expansion — and now the focus in […]
2-car crash closes SB Sawgrass Expressway at Sample Road in Coral Springs; drivers hospitalized
CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A violent crash on the Sawgrass Expressway in Coral Springs has led to the closure of all southbound lanes and sent both drivers involved to the hospital. Coral Springs Fire Rescue arrived to the scene of the two-car wreck, near Sample Road, Wednesday afternoon. Paramedics...
"People on Key Biscayne need to wake up." – Virginia Key Advisory Board member to island residents
Putting in a public boat ramp before Miami Marine Stadium gets restored has raised plenty of concerns, including those from the Virginia Key Advisory Board. "We thought it was a bad idea, like six years ago," said Vinson Richter, "but it's like a vampire, it keeps coming back and it's hard to kill."
City Commission Postpones Federal Aid to Tamarac Homeless, Domestic Violence Victims, and Rent-Stressed Residents
City commissioners in Tamarac have postponed using federal pandemic-relief funds to help homeless individuals, victims of domestic violence, and residents needing assistance with rent and home insurance. The funds, allocated as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, are designed to support government recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, with Tamarac’s...
Mayor Gomez: Important Reminders for February
Welcome to February! Hard to believe Winter is almost over, and Spring is just around the corner. Black History Month has officially begun. Over the next few weeks and beyond, classrooms and communities around the country will highlight the struggles, breakthroughs, and victories of the African-American community. Our celebrations started early with last month’s Unity March in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. During these next few weeks, the City of Tamarac will be honoring Black heroes on social media. I invite you to follow along on their Facebook and Instagram pages to celebrate these trailblazers.
2-car crash closes southbound lanes of Sawgrass Expressway; driver transported in critical condition
CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Part of a highway has been shut down and a person was left in critical condition after a two-car crash. Coral Springs Fire Rescue arrived to the scene of the wreck in the southbound lanes of the Sawgrass Expressway, near Sample Road, Wednesday afternoon. The...
Scam alert in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A scam is happening in Delray Beach. According to the Delray Beach Police Department, a man is falsely identifying himself as “Sgt. John Roberts of the Delray Beach Police Department." Police said, he has made multiple calls from internet phone number: 561-486-3260. Police...
Man shot while driving on I-95 near Sample Road in Pompano Beach
A man is taken to a hospital after he was shot while driving on Interstate 95 in Pompano Beach near Sample Road, not far from the Palm Beach County line.
Two people dead after traffic accident in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are dead and two others are in the hospital after a crash in Boca Raton. On Feb. 1 around 10:30 a.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Units went to the intersection of SR 441 and Kimberly Road after receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash.
Stabbing victim collapses at Dunkin Donuts
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says a fight between two people escalated into a stabbing, and the victim collapsed at a Dunkin Donuts. The scene is along Sunset Ranch Road, in a neighborhood just northwest of Forest Hill Boulevard and S. Military...
When can younger people live in 55-and-over communities? Expert weighs in
Live in a home governed by a condominium, co-op or homeowners association? Have questions about what they can and cannot do? Ryan Poliakoff, an attorney and author based in Boca Raton, has answers. Question: Just over a year ago I moved into a 55-and-over community. I recently discovered in their...
ABOUT
The 28-year-old New Pelican Newspaper has become the dominant newspaper in Northeast Broward. We cover Deerfield Beach, Hillsboro Beach, Lighthouse Point, Lauderdale by the Sea, Pompano Beach, Oakland Park, and Wilton Manors. The New Pelican offers the most in-depth coverage of local news and views and is published every Friday.
