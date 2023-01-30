Read full article on original website
A homeowner looking to rent out rooms was blocked by an obscure law — now lawmakers want to change the rulesThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Somerville City Council passes measure to eliminate medical debtThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Cambridge reels after police killing of Sayed Arif FaisalThe Tufts DailyCambridge, MA
Mayor Lungo-Koehn delivers the 2023 State of the City AddressThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Mayor Wu delivers her first State of the City Address￼The Tufts DailyBoston, MA
NHL
Sergei Ovechkin poses with big-name fans during All Star weekend
Son of Alex Ovechkin was the most popular guy in Fort Lauderdale. It's never too early to start taking photos with fans. Sergei Ovechkin, 4, son of Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin, took some time Friday to grab a photo with two of his fans -- his dad, and Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid -- during the 2023 Honda NHL All Star Weekend.
NHL
Nurse goes full 'Forsberg' during NHL All-Star Skills competition
Canadian women's hockey star shows she's got plenty of tricks in bag. Sarah Nurse pulls out "The Forsberg" move to score against Igor Shesterkin in the Discover NHL Tendy Tandem. 00:47 •. Canadian women's hockey star Sarah Nurse was wearing an NHL All-Star jersey during the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills...
NHL
'GAVE IT MY BEST SHOT'
SUNRISE, Florida - Earlier in the day, Nazem Kadri wondered if it was possible to knock down the four targets in only three attempts. But in the end, he had to settle for something less. In Kadri's lone singles event at the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills Competition, the Flames forward...
NHL
'It never gets old': Luongo gets warm reception at NHL All-Star Skills
Former Florida Panthers goaltender and Hockey Hall of Famer Roberto Luongo talks about returning to the net for the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills. Between the pipes for the first time since retired from the NHL, the former Florida Panthers goaltender received a warm reception during NHL All-Star Skills at FLA Live Arena on Friday.
NHL
Ruslan Iskhakov Added to AHL All-Star Classic
Ruslan Iskhakov is tied for third among all AHL rookies in scoring (31 points) The American Hockey League announced today that Bridgeport Islanders forward Ruslan Iskhakov has been added to the Atlantic Division roster for the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Bell in collaboration with Manulife Bank, to be held this Sunday and Monday, February 5-6, in Laval, Que. He will join Bridgeport Islanders defenseman Samuel Bolduc.
NHL
'I'm really excited to be here and to represent the Red Wings'
So for the Red Wings captain, who will represent Detroit at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend on Friday and Saturday at FLA Live Arena, being referred to as a three-time All Star is an absolute honor. "I'm really excited to be here and to represent the Red Wings," said Larkin,...
NHL
Suzuki wins Pitch 'n Puck at 2023 NHL All-Star Skills
PLANTATION, Fla. -- Nick Suzuki won the Chipotle NHL Pitch 'n Puck at the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook at Plantation Preserve Golf Course and Club on Wednesday. The Montreal Canadiens forward had the lowest score (-1) in the event, which used a combination of hockey and...
NHL
'Gren' wins EA SPORTS NHL 23 All-Star Open
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Matthew "Gren" Grenier was back in the winner's circle after the EA SPORTS NHL 23 NHL All-Star Open, held at the Truly Hard Seltzer NHL All-Star Beach Festival at Fort Lauderdale Beach on Thursday. Grenier, who represented the Dallas Stars, defeated Ben "uninsta1l" Thomson 2-0 in...
NHL
2023 NHL Draft: Connor Bedard watch
NHL.com's weekly update on Regina center, projected No. 1 pick. Connor Bedard, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft, is in his third season with Regina of the Western Hockey League. The 17-year-old center, No. 1 on NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters presented by BioSteel, was granted exceptional status to play in the WHL as a 15-year-old. Each Wednesday, NHL.com will have an update on Bedard leading up to the NHL Draft, which will be held in Nashville on June 28-29.
NHL
Pathway to Hockey Summit inspires, educates those looking to work in NHL
SUNRISE, Fla -- Gina Galasso said all she knew about hockey a decade ago was Wayne Gretzky. Today, she's steeped in the sport as executive vice president & chief human resources officer for the Anaheim Ducks. "For me, not an athlete … I'm a Latina from East L.A., I never...
NHL
CHL notebook: Predators prospect L'Heureux thriving after hernia surgery
Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League. Zachary L'Heureux lost a chance to compete for a spot...
NHL
Hey Heika: Has the Stars' window for a cup already opened?
Dallas is working hard to develop their players, navigate the cap, and earn points in the process. Howdy folks. The bye week seems like a good time for a Hey Heika, so let's dig in and see what's on your mind. Mike Heika: I've never been able to grow facial...
NHL
Beach Balls & Bucket Hats: Barkov, Tkachuk have fun at All-Star Skills
Isn't that what NHL All-Star Weekend in South Florida is all about?. Putting on a show for the home crowd, the Florida Panthers' All-Star duo had a blast while participating in various fun and skill-centric competitions throughout the star-studded event. "Just to be out there and see the crowd and...
NHL
Hughes Tackles Second All-Star Experience | FEATURE
FT. LAUDERDALE, FL - The New Jersey Devils are having a heck of a season. At the NHL All-Star break, the club sits in second place in the Metropolitan division with a record of 32-13-4. They wouldn't be there without some stellar play from their star players. Jack Hughes is...
NHL
Ilya Sorokin vs Ovi Jr. at Skills Competition
Ilya Sorokin faced off against Ovi Jr. at the Skills Competition. Ilya Sorokin is used to facing off against Alex Ovechkin, but on Friday night, he got acquainted with the next generation of Ovechkin. Sergei Ovechkin, aka Ovi Jr., led the Metropolitan Division All-Stars out for warmups ahead of the...
NHL
Worrell, Booth net hat tricks for Panthers during All-Star Alumni Game
Hear from Panthers alumni Brian Boyle, Roberto Luongo, Bryan McCabe, Keith Yandle, and Peter Worrell following the Alumni Game at the IceDen. As part of the "Coral Springs Hockey Festival," alumni from the NHL secured a 15-11 win over alumni from the Florida Panthers. "It was great," said Hall of...
NHL
Makar, Rantanen win Splash Shot at All-Star Skills
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen won the Enterprise NHL Splash Shot, a special outdoor event filmed Thursday for the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday. The Colorado Avalanche teammates defeated New York Rangers teammates Adam Fox and Igor Shesterkin in the final....
NHL
BLOG: Seth Jones Heads to All-Star Weekend
Find out when Jones will be in action and how to watch full coverage from the 2023 All-Star Weekend. Seth Jones is heading to Sunrise, Florida and ready to take in all the action from his fourth NHL All-Star Game. Festivities begin on Friday starting with the skills competition followed...
NHL
'He's Unreal': Central Division All-Stars Weigh in on Juuse Saros
NHL Stars from Winnipeg, Colorado, Dallas Describe What It's Like to Play Against the Predators All-Star Goaltender. To say that Juuse Saros is valuable to the Nashville Predators is an understatement; in fact, his own teammates have described him as "the best player on our team." The 27-year-old goaltender will...
NHL
Ullmark brings heat with first All Star game outfit
SUNRISE, Fla. - Linus Ullmark was selected to the NHL All-Star game for the first time in his career, so he wanted to make a statement this weekend. His suit certainly helped him do that. The Boston Bruins goaltender showed up in a light green paisley suit when he met...
