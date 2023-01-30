Read full article on original website
Abbeville Meridional
Lillie Mae Latour Broussard “Bugga”
ABBEVILLE - Memorial services will be held at a later date honoring the life of Lillie Mae Latour Broussard, 89, who died Friday, January 27, 2023 at The Vermilion at Eastridge. She will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery in Abbeville, Louisiana. She is survived by her...
Abbeville man dies in Vermilion Parish crash
Shortly after 2:15 p.m. on February 1, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I were notified of a vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 3267 (Jacqulyn Street) near Louisiana Highway 82 in Vermilion Parish. The crash took the life of 61-year-old Brian D. Broussard of Abbeville. The initial investigation by State...
Pauline Rodriguez Guidet
ERATH – A Private Memorial Service for Mrs. Pauline Rodriguez Guidet, 67, will be held at a later date. A native of Crosbyton, TX and a resident of Erath, Mrs. Pauline died at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Maison du Monde Nursing Center. She is survived...
Ferry was 50 years behind the times
A sketch that appeared in Harper’s Weekly in 1866 shows what may have been the first ferry to cross Berwick Bay between Morgan City and Berwick, or at least one very much like it. It shows what is essentially a flatboat being rowed by two men. The passengers are...
