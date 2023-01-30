ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Harvard Health

Remembering Jamie Houghton

James R. “Jamie” R. Houghton, a former member of the Harvard Corporation who had deep Harvard roots, died at age 86 on Dec. 20. Houghton’s grandfather, father, brothers, and several other relatives attended the University, and the Houghton Library opened in 1942 with a donation from his cousin Arthur ’29.
Harvard Health

Finally, taking a bow

Their names and music are not widely known today, but author Maxine Gordon, the Carl and Lily Pforzheimer Foundation Fellow at Harvard Radcliffe Institute, aims to rectify that injustice. Gordon, a lifelong jazz fan and wife of Dexter Gordon, the late tenor saxophone great, spent decades working in the music...
Harvard Health

Brenda Tindal named inaugural FAS chief campus curator

Brenda Tindal will be the first chief campus curator for Harvard’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Claudine Gay, Edgerley Family Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, announced today. Tindal starts Feb. 13. In her message to the FAS community, Gay called Tindal “a dynamic and collaborative arts...
