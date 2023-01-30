Read full article on original website
Vote to recall Hoonah’s mayor appears to have failed
A vote on whether to recall the mayor of the Southeast Alaska community of Hoonah, Gerald Byers, appears to have failed this week. Results of the recall election — 110 votes for and 172 against — still need to be approved by the city council. The city clerk said that could happen on Feb. 7.
Juneau Assembly approves tourism policy objectives, including 5-ship limit
The Juneau Assembly approved a list of tourism industry policy objectives Tuesday night. They outline the city’s goals for negotiating with cruise ship companies and developing local tourism infrastructure. The city hopes to curb issues like crowding and air pollution in the downtown area. Its objectives are to limit...
