A Christian County Circuit Court judge granted a motion to modify the bond in the case of a Hopkinsville man charged in connection to a drug overdose death. Seth Henderson is charged with second-degree complicity of manslaughter and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – Carfentanil or Fentanyl derivatives in the death of 23-year Corbin Bowling of Crofton who died of a drug overdose in early 2021.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO