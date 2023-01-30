Read full article on original website
rewind943.com
Roxy theater funding safe, council postpones vote on parking passes for elected officials
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – After weeks of discussion, the City Council voted Thursday to continue funding the Roxy Regional Theatre. Additionally, the council postponed voting on an ordinance that would support the reinstatement of parking passes for City Council and County Commission members. Roxy funding kept in place.
actionnews5.com
State board suspends licenses of two fired EMTs involved in Tyre Nichols’ case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Emergency Medical Services Board committee suspended the licenses of two Emergency Medical Technicians involved in Tyre Nichols’s investigation. The board meeting took place on Friday morning in Nashville. After examining the Skycop video of the night of Jan. 7, the committee determined that...
rewind943.com
City and county financial offices to open Saturdays in February
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Montgomery County Trustee’s Office and the City of Clarksville Finance and Revenue Department will be open on Saturdays during February to help citizens paying property taxes. City of Clarksville. The City of Clarksville Finance and Revenue Department will be open 8:30 a.m. to 12:30...
WBBJ
Man speaks about bad experience with local hospital
HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local man shared his challenging experience trying to make sure his friend got treated in a local ER. David, a Paris resident, brought his friend to the Henry County Medical Center on Monday around 11:30 p.m. According to David, his friend was extremely sick,...
'It looked like utopia,' says man suing Brentwood retirement community
Man now suing Brentwood retirement community for violating the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act, intentional misrepresentation, multiple counts of fraud, and unjust enrichment.
k105.com
Central City caretaker indicted for abusing, neglecting ‘vulnerable adult’
A Muhlenberg County caretaker has been indicted for abusing or neglecting an adult. The Kentucky Attorney General’s Office announced on Friday that 24-year-old Madison Hill, of Central City, was indicted by a Muhlenberg County Grand Jury for knowingly abusing or neglecting an adult, a class C felony. According to...
whvoradio.com
Judge Rules To Modify Bond In Drug Overdose Death Case
A Christian County Circuit Court judge granted a motion to modify the bond in the case of a Hopkinsville man charged in connection to a drug overdose death. Seth Henderson is charged with second-degree complicity of manslaughter and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – Carfentanil or Fentanyl derivatives in the death of 23-year Corbin Bowling of Crofton who died of a drug overdose in early 2021.
Retired off-duty officer attacked by juveniles near Dickerson Pike Walmart
Metro Police responded to the 3000 block of Dickerson Pike Wednesday after three juveniles attacked a retired off-duty officer working security at Walmart.
wkdzradio.com
Missing Christian County Man Found Deceased
A Greenville Road man that was reported missing was found deceased Thursday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say 64-year-old Wallace ” Wally” Hall was last seen at his home at the 10,000 block of Greenville Road around 11 pm Wednesday. He was found just before 10 am Thursday.
wgnsradio.com
Convicted Felon Arrested in North Rutherford County with New Fingerprint Device
(La Vergne, Tenn.) A convicted felon is back behind bars thanks to a new finger printing device that was used to positively identify the suspect. The incident unfolded in North Rutherford County, according to La Vergne Police. An officer pulled over a driver, later identified by the Morpho fingerprint device...
whvoradio.com
Two Women Injured In Pembroke Road Crash
A wreck on Pembroke Road in Hopkinsville sent two women to the hospital Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car was exiting the Hucks parking lot and was hit by a westbound truck. Two women in the car were treated and transported by Hopkinsville EMS to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
WKRN
3 indicted after child wounded in Hermitage shooting
3 indicted after child wounded in Hermitage shooting. 3 indicted after child wounded in Hermitage shooting. Newsmaker: Senior assurance program in Nolensville. Newsmaker: Senior assurance program in Nolensville. Ice concerns for morning commute in Davidson County. News 2's First Alert unit is monitoring road conditions in Davidson County ahead of...
Nashville’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ fugitives: Week of Feb. 1
Three people wanted for crimes that are "violent in nature" were added to Nashville's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list this week, including a man accused of murdering his roommate.
Suspect Wanted for Theft Arrested By Gallatin Police
From Gallatin Police Department 1-30-2023: Case #: 23-00505. BOLO for Antwan Sawyer. Sawyer has an active warrant for Theft under $1000 out of Gallatin. Anyone with information regarding Sawyer’s location or whereabouts please contact the Gallatin Police Department or FTO Meyer at 615-452-1313 or [email protected]
TBI investigates deadly shooting involving MNPD officer
Metro Nashville Police said one person was fatally shot in an officer involved shooting Sunday night.
radionwtn.com
Power Lines Down In Downtown Paris; City Offices Closed
Paris, Tenn.–Paris City Hall, landfill and animal shelter are closed today and law enforcement is urging extreme caution for anyone walking or driving. Power lines down due to ice have caused traffic lights and power to be out in the downtown area. Icy conditions have caused trees and powerlines...
WSMV
Schools closed Wednesday due to icy weather
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With icy weather expected across Middle Tennessee early Wednesday morning, schools and school districts across the state are deciding to make the move to close their doors. Metro Nashville Public Schools, Wilson County Schools, Williamson County Schools, Rutherford County Schools, Putnam County Schools, Maury County Schools,...
wkdzradio.com
Police Investigate Two Reports Of Forgery In Hopkinsville
Authorities are investigating two separate incidents reported to police Monday where checks were cashed with forged signatures. Hopkinsville Police say someone forged a man’s signature on a $221 check on January 23rd and cashed it. In a separate report, a woman reported two checks totaling $145 that someone had...
clarksvillenow.com
ICE CLOSINGS: Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools, APSU closed for weather Tuesday
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Because of predicted severe winter weather, there are several closures in the area. Email closure notices to news@clarksvillenow.com. All Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools and district offices will be closed on Tuesday. “When making a closure call based on forecasts, there is always the possibility the...
WKRN
North Nashville shooting victim booked on theft, gun charges
A man hurt in a North Nashville shooting earlier this month has been booked into jail on his own charges. North Nashville shooting victim booked on theft, …. A man hurt in a North Nashville shooting earlier this month has been booked into jail on his own charges. Two people...
