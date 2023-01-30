Read full article on original website
An Extra-Wide Townhouse in London’s Posh Marylebone Asks £14.95 Million
The seller of a Georgian townhouse in the heart of London’s posh Marylebone that has the unusual honor of boasting the widest facade on the street has sweetened the deal. The five-story residence, on the neighborhood’s swanky Manchester Street, has just had half a million pounds shaved from its price tag and is now asking £14.95 million (US$18.4 million).
