Asbury Park, NJ

Neptune Police Make Burglary, Robbery Arrest

Neptune police arrested an Asbury Park man Jan. 31 and charged him with burglary and robbery in connection with an incident on Ridge Avenue. Police said the suspect forced entered the residence on the 10 block of Ridge Avenue armed with a crowbar. Upon entering he encountered two occupants at which point he threatened them and demanded money. The victims fought back and thwarted the suspect’s attempt to rob them and as a result, were struck multiple times with the weapon. After the altercation, the suspect fled the residence at which point the police were notified.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
City School Chief Urges ‘Respectful and Open Dialogue’

Asbury Park School Superintendent Dr RaShawn M. Adams said members of the public who come to school board meetings to criticize are harming the district, throwing misinformation into the mix and generally acting in a “deplorable” way. The comments seem at least partially motivated by a Neptune resident...
ASBURY PARK, NJ

