ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buffalorising.com

Opportunity Knocks: Main and Allen Lot for Sale

A prime, vacant lot at the northwest corner of Main and Allen Street is for sale. Recckio Real Estate has the listing for the parcel at 942 Main Street with a $199,000 asking price. The site is begging for sensitive infill. From the listing:. This vacant parcel of land is...
buffalorising.com

2023 Black History Month Celebration at The Broadway Market

Want to support Black owned and operated businesses during the 2023 Black History Month? It’s as easy as attending The Broadway Market every Saturday throughout the month of February, beginning Saturday, February 4. The month-long celebration is being hosted and coordinated by Mayor Byron W. Brown, in partnership with Buy Black Buffalo, The Bills Foundation, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York, and The Broadway Market.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Opportunity Knocks: Save Kaisertown’s last backstreet bar near Houghton Park and The Woods

Have you ever dreamed about owning your own little slice of bar heaven? If so, “the last backstreet tavern” in Kaisertown is now available. The neighborhood tavern was once known as P&K’s. Now, there are Kaisertown advocates who are hoping that someone steps in and reopens an establishment. One of those people is Nathan Miloszewski, who reached out to us to see if we could spotlight the former watering hole. Miloszewski feels that there is a real opportunity at hand, for someone to open a tavern, a café, or a lunch spot, to service a neighborhood that is in a state of transition.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Wrecking Buffalo: Carney OKs Demo of Cobblestone Buildings

Neglect and City incompetence may pay off. Ineffective Housing Court Judge Patrick Carney approved an emergency demolition of 110 and 118 South Park Avenue today saying the properties were a danger to the public. The City has said it will appeal the decision. The two properties, owned by Daryll Carr since 2003 and 2008, have been in and out of housing court for years. Late last year the City took the first steps to eminent domain the buildings in order to get them secured and eventually redeveloped.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

LET’S PLAY HOUSE, First Look Buffalo at Park School, has eight snappy shorts in 90 minutes but only a few shows left

THE BASICS: LET’S PLAY HOUSE: EIGHT SHORT PLAYS. ONE EMPTY HOUSE, offers eight plays/skits by playwrights Drew Fornarola, Jeff Goode (2 plays), Adam Hahn, Donna Hoke, Samantha Macher, Wendy Marie-Martin, and Avery LaMar Pope, presented by First Look Buffalo. Opening on February 3, there are only 6 performances scheduled, Fridays-Saturdays at 8:00, Sundays at 2:00 at The Park School of Buffalo Theatre, located on the school’s campus at 4625 Harlem Road in Amherst, NY. Parking is free. Visit FirstLookBuffalo.com.
AMHERST, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo’s Lake Effect Snow Machine Not Done Anytime Soon

Snow is one of those things that are essentially synonymous with Buffalo. If you travel around the country and tell people you're from the 716, you can all but guarantee they say something like "how do you guys deal with all of that snow?" Which of course is often a valid question, considering that we live in one of the snowiest cities in America.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Justice Talking: What Does Literature, Philosophy, and Religion Have To Say About Serving Our Community?

A Humanities New York Reading & Discussion Program. February 22 to March 15, 2023 – Four Wednesdays– 6:00 to 8:00pm. Hallwalls Contemporary Art Center and C.S.1 Curatorial Projects are organizing their fifth Humanities New York Reading & Discussion Program entitled “Justice Talking: What Does Literature, Philosophy, and Religion Have To Say About Serving Our Community?” for four sessions from February 22 to March 15, 2020, on Wednesday evenings from 6:00 to 8:00pm at various locations. Sharon Holley, esteemed community leader, storyteller, owner of Zawadi Books, and President of the Michigan Street Preservation Corp, and Stacy Hubbard, UB English Professor, will be co-facilitating this discussion.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Poloncarz: Blizzard alert system on the way

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The next time a blizzard hits Western New York, prepare to get a warning on your phone about it. On Tuesday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted that county emergency services are preparing the paperwork to speed up the activation of an alert system. Under a new system, emergency services would […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two shootings at Buffalo locations Saturday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police were present at the intersection of Schreck and Olympic Avenues, as well as on Michigan Avenue, overnight Saturday into Sunday. The first presence was in response to an overnight shooting incident that, per BPD, took place at Sweets Lounge on Schreck Avenue just after 2 a.m. Officers reportedly responded […]
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy