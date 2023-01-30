Read full article on original website
East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program Offers $3 Million in GrantsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
travel from Buffalo to Toronto by busmaltaBuffalo, NY
10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBuffalo, NY
4 Third Wave Coffee Shops in Buffalo2foodtrippersBuffalo, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
buffalorising.com
Storefront Revitalization Program: Charlie’s Food Market at 927 Broadway
It was back in 2017 when the organization Fillmore Forward conducted its first Storefront Makeover Project at 1474 Fillmore Avenue Buffalo State, with the help of Buffalo State interior design students. Now, the organization is looking to do it all over again, but this time the group has teamed up...
buffalorising.com
Opportunity Knocks: Main and Allen Lot for Sale
A prime, vacant lot at the northwest corner of Main and Allen Street is for sale. Recckio Real Estate has the listing for the parcel at 942 Main Street with a $199,000 asking price. The site is begging for sensitive infill. From the listing:. This vacant parcel of land is...
buffalorising.com
2023 Black History Month Celebration at The Broadway Market
Want to support Black owned and operated businesses during the 2023 Black History Month? It’s as easy as attending The Broadway Market every Saturday throughout the month of February, beginning Saturday, February 4. The month-long celebration is being hosted and coordinated by Mayor Byron W. Brown, in partnership with Buy Black Buffalo, The Bills Foundation, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York, and The Broadway Market.
buffalorising.com
Opportunity Knocks: Save Kaisertown’s last backstreet bar near Houghton Park and The Woods
Have you ever dreamed about owning your own little slice of bar heaven? If so, “the last backstreet tavern” in Kaisertown is now available. The neighborhood tavern was once known as P&K’s. Now, there are Kaisertown advocates who are hoping that someone steps in and reopens an establishment. One of those people is Nathan Miloszewski, who reached out to us to see if we could spotlight the former watering hole. Miloszewski feels that there is a real opportunity at hand, for someone to open a tavern, a café, or a lunch spot, to service a neighborhood that is in a state of transition.
buffalorising.com
Wrecking Buffalo: Carney OKs Demo of Cobblestone Buildings
Neglect and City incompetence may pay off. Ineffective Housing Court Judge Patrick Carney approved an emergency demolition of 110 and 118 South Park Avenue today saying the properties were a danger to the public. The City has said it will appeal the decision. The two properties, owned by Daryll Carr since 2003 and 2008, have been in and out of housing court for years. Late last year the City took the first steps to eminent domain the buildings in order to get them secured and eventually redeveloped.
Some Local Schools Close Ahead of Frigid Temperatures
Winter in Western New York is in full swing and winter almost always brings snow and cold temperatures with it. That is something that just goes hand-in-hand with living in New York State and it becomes a way of life. However, sometimes the weather gets extreme enough that we need...
buffalorising.com
LET’S PLAY HOUSE, First Look Buffalo at Park School, has eight snappy shorts in 90 minutes but only a few shows left
THE BASICS: LET’S PLAY HOUSE: EIGHT SHORT PLAYS. ONE EMPTY HOUSE, offers eight plays/skits by playwrights Drew Fornarola, Jeff Goode (2 plays), Adam Hahn, Donna Hoke, Samantha Macher, Wendy Marie-Martin, and Avery LaMar Pope, presented by First Look Buffalo. Opening on February 3, there are only 6 performances scheduled, Fridays-Saturdays at 8:00, Sundays at 2:00 at The Park School of Buffalo Theatre, located on the school’s campus at 4625 Harlem Road in Amherst, NY. Parking is free. Visit FirstLookBuffalo.com.
South Buffalo fire causes over $200,000 in damage
The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.
Buffalo’s Lake Effect Snow Machine Not Done Anytime Soon
Snow is one of those things that are essentially synonymous with Buffalo. If you travel around the country and tell people you're from the 716, you can all but guarantee they say something like "how do you guys deal with all of that snow?" Which of course is often a valid question, considering that we live in one of the snowiest cities in America.
SNAP benefits stolen recently for multiple people in Niagara County
New York Governor Kathy Hochul put reimbursements in her proposed budget for people who have had their SNAP benefits compromised.
Man shot in Burger King parking lot
Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation is asked to call or text the police department's confidential tip line -- (716) 847-2255.
Niagara Falls roofer sentenced for scamming customers in Erie County
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that a Niagara Falls man was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge after pleading guilty to one count of scheming to defraud.
buffalorising.com
Justice Talking: What Does Literature, Philosophy, and Religion Have To Say About Serving Our Community?
A Humanities New York Reading & Discussion Program. February 22 to March 15, 2023 – Four Wednesdays– 6:00 to 8:00pm. Hallwalls Contemporary Art Center and C.S.1 Curatorial Projects are organizing their fifth Humanities New York Reading & Discussion Program entitled “Justice Talking: What Does Literature, Philosophy, and Religion Have To Say About Serving Our Community?” for four sessions from February 22 to March 15, 2020, on Wednesday evenings from 6:00 to 8:00pm at various locations. Sharon Holley, esteemed community leader, storyteller, owner of Zawadi Books, and President of the Michigan Street Preservation Corp, and Stacy Hubbard, UB English Professor, will be co-facilitating this discussion.
Poloncarz: Blizzard alert system on the way
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The next time a blizzard hits Western New York, prepare to get a warning on your phone about it. On Tuesday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted that county emergency services are preparing the paperwork to speed up the activation of an alert system. Under a new system, emergency services would […]
Buffalo fire leaves estimated $110,000 in damages
According to police, an early morning fire in a Buffalo residential structure has left an estimated $110,000 in damages.
Three Of America’s Best Fish Fries Are In New York
Fish Fry season is almost upon us and the good news is that some of the best fish fires in the country are in our own backyard. In 2022, the website Mash.com put out a list of the best fish fires in the United States and three of the restaurants are here in the Empire state.
Two shootings at Buffalo locations Saturday night
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police were present at the intersection of Schreck and Olympic Avenues, as well as on Michigan Avenue, overnight Saturday into Sunday. The first presence was in response to an overnight shooting incident that, per BPD, took place at Sweets Lounge on Schreck Avenue just after 2 a.m. Officers reportedly responded […]
Ring camera video shows Kia vehicle being stolen in Buffalo
One woman is sharing footage of her Kia being stolen and the thieves leaving behind a disturbing message.
Security guard shot outside Club Marcella in Buffalo
The Buffalo Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting incident outside Club Marcella
Teen sentenced in connection to five armed robberies in Buffalo
According to the district attorney's office, the teen committed five armed robberies between March 2022 and August 2022.
