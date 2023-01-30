As mentioned in a previous column, law firms are not always efficient when it comes to dolling out work. Instead of having a centralized system through which partners give work to associates, most law firms simply encourage partners to give work to associates they like the most or associates that have a workplace near them in an office. As a result, some attorneys in an office might have too much work while others do not have enough to keep them busy. Of course, some people might argue that this means good attorneys will excel while bad lawyers will fall to the wayside, but this can lead to inefficiencies in how people bill hours. In any event, an associate attorney with little work is a sad sight, and partners should make sure everyone is sufficiently occupied whenever they can.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO