CATO Institute Is 100 Percent Right About Police Brutality
Julius Caesar sided with CATO more often than I do, but the organization deserves proper recognition when it absolutely nails an issue. Tyre Nichols joined a growing list of innocent Black people killed by police that shows no sign of slowing down. Every time another brutal killing comes to light, there’s a cycle of deep concern, followed by political waffling, and then moving forward unchanged until the next death. Nestled in the middle of this cycle is the juncture where the court system issues a long, beautiful jeremiad about the dangers of qualified immunity followed by exonerating the cop anyway… citing qualified immunity.
This Supreme Court Justice Absolutely, Positively Should Not Have A Street Named After Him
When lawyers, or maybe more accurately law students, get together and are feeling pedantic, the subject of all-time best and worst Supreme Court justices seems to come up. One justice that is *always* on the worst-of list is Roger Taney. The author of the Supreme Court’s biggest black eye, Dred...
Judge Ho Apparently Didn't Bother To Read The Cases He Cited In Domestic Abuser Gun Opinion
In United States v. Rahimi, the Fifth Circuit ruled that a guy who voluntarily agreed to a court order — entered to resolve a domestic violence claim — barring him from owning guns cannot be criminally convicted for violating a court order prohibiting him from owning guns because of the Second Amendment. In doing so, the court reasoned — as we’ve seen before — that since domestic violence existed in the 18th century and the Framers didn’t punish abusers for having guns then, it can never pass a law to do it now.
If Biglaw Were Woke... Shouldn't It Have A Better Record On Diversity?
But in an era where the right has made the term more or less synonymous with racial diversity, law firms again defy the definition, because BigLaw remains overwhelmingly male and blindingly white. Less than a quarter of equity partners at U.S. law firms are women; nine percent of equity partners are people of color. In 2020, the percentage of all partners who are people of color cracked double digits for the first time in history. At the very least, if firms were the engines of liberal hegemony that critics imagine, you might expect them to have hired more than a few non-elderly white guys during the process.
The Data Shows That Federal Judges Are Going Out Of Their Way To Not Pull An RBG
Federal judges are increasingly basing their decisions to retire from active service on which party controls the White House rather than on nonpartisan or financial considerations that for decades were bigger factors, according to a new study. Xiao Wang, a clinical assistant professor at Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law,...
An Associate With Little Work Is A Sad Sight
As mentioned in a previous column, law firms are not always efficient when it comes to dolling out work. Instead of having a centralized system through which partners give work to associates, most law firms simply encourage partners to give work to associates they like the most or associates that have a workplace near them in an office. As a result, some attorneys in an office might have too much work while others do not have enough to keep them busy. Of course, some people might argue that this means good attorneys will excel while bad lawyers will fall to the wayside, but this can lead to inefficiencies in how people bill hours. In any event, an associate attorney with little work is a sad sight, and partners should make sure everyone is sufficiently occupied whenever they can.
Start Hitting Yourself: Chemerinsky Considers The Interesting Question Of When A State Can Sue The State
Not sure who said it, but ages ago some president made the prediction that a house divided against itself will have pyrrhic fights in courtrooms. I think that the hat guy was on to something. A consequence of our overpoliticization — even mentioning which events should go in history books or the prospect that global warming is an actual issue counts as dog whistling nowadays, is that the ballot no longer seems sufficient to determine the will of the people. Courtrooms have been pushed into the fray. And as states sue each other to get their way, a very important question arises. How, constitutionally speaking, does one go about doing that?
You Don't Look Like A Lawyer
LexisNexis and CEO of Parley Pro, a next-generation contract management company that has pioneered online negotiation technology. Olga embraces legal innovation and had dedicated her career to improving and shaping the future of law. She is convinced that the legal profession will emerge even stronger, more resilient, and more inclusive than before by embracing technology. Olga is also an award-winning general counsel, operations professional, startup advisor, public speaker, adjunct professor, and entrepreneur. She founded the Women Serve on Boards movement that advocates for women to participate on corporate boards of Fortune 500 companies. She authored Get on Board: Earning Your Ticket to a Corporate Board Seat, Fundamentals of Smart Contract Security, and Blockchain Value: Transforming Business Models, Society, and Communities. She is working on Visual IQ for Lawyers, her next book (ABA 2023). You can follow Olga on Twitter @olgavmack.
Jones Day Not Representing Trump 2024 Campaign, Having Made America Great Enough On January 6
The third time is not the charm for Jones Day. After advising Donald Trump in both of his prior White House bids, packing the administration with its lawyers, touting its ties to the administration to drum up business, watching its temporarily seconded attorneys mount a campaign to pack the federal judiciary — including with the firm’s own associates — running up bills in efforts to disenfranchise voters, and then taking advantage of the revolving door of returning administration officials, Jones Day has decided not to advise Trump’s 2024 campaign according to an exclusive report from Bloomberg.
The Justices Are One Big, Happy Family, Says Justice No One Likes
Every high schooler has a group text chain and then a chain where they complain about the people they don’t like on the group chain. Brett Kavanaugh is unaware of the second chain. Because when you have to do public tours to convince people that you have friends, you don’t have friends. Meanwhile, a law professor didn’t take too kindly to a student request. And while cursing at students isn’t acceptable, the frustration probably was justified. Finally, there are a lot of thorny ethical challenges in this world, but some conflicts are pretty clear. Like, $62 million clear.
