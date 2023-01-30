Read full article on original website
Tom Brady retiring could also impact 2023 Detroit Lions
In case you have not yet heard, Tom Brady has decided to retire from the NFL… again. On Wednesday, Brady took to Twitter and made the announcement that he had made the decision to hang up his cleats, this time “for good.” Prior to the announcement, there had been plenty of chatter about where Brady would play in 2023, as most believed his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was over. Looking at this from a Detroit Lions‘ point of view, Brady retiring could impact Detroit in 2023.
Detroit Lions’ most significant off-season need
Following the 2021 regular season, there was no question about it that the Detroit Lions had a plethora of off-season needs, and they addressed some of those needs via free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft. When it comes to the defensive side of the ball, GM Brad Holmes was able to improve the defensive line by adding the likes of Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston. He also added LB rookies Malcolm Rodriguez and S Kerby Joseph, who made tangible impacts in 2022. As far as the offensive side of the ball goes, WR DJ Chark was signed as a free agent and WR Jameson Williams was selected in the draft. The team was certainly improved in 2022, but the hope is that they can add a few more pieces during the upcoming offseason, and win the NFC North in 2023.
Duce Staley, Lions assistant HC, leaves for Carolina Panthers
Well, the Detroit Lions dodged a bullet not too long ago when news broke that offensive coordinator Ben Johnson had notified teams that he was taking his hat out of the ring regarding head coaching jobs. But now, according to a report from Dan Graziano, confirmed by multiple other sources, assistant head coach/RBs coach Duce Staley is leaving Detroit to join Frank Reich‘s Carolina Panthers staff.
Detroit Lions: Predicting DJ Chark’s next contract
Following the 2021 season, it was clear that the Detroit Lions needed to add a playmaker to their wide receiver group. Despite an extremely impressive rookie performance by WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, the team was looking for a player who could stretch the field for QB Jared Goff and take their offense to the next level. During the free agency period, the Lions signed a talented, but often injured receiver, DJ Chark, to a one-year, $10 million “prove-it” deal. Although Chark initially struggled with injuries and had a slow start, he eventually became a standout player for the Lions' offense in 2022. Now, the question is, will he be back with the team in 2023?
Aaron Rodgers divulges where he WILL NOT play in 2023
Aaron Rodgers will go down as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, as he has had an outstanding career with the Green Bay Packers. According to reports, the Packers are leaning toward trading Rodgers before the 2023 season, and it will be interesting to see where he lands. While playing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday, Rodgers was asked if he had “any news” to share, and his reply was pretty straightforward. “I'm not going to San Fran,” Rodgers said with a grin.
Calvin Johnson says he and Lions are ‘in the process’ of working things out
It has already been eight years since Calvin Johnson decided to retire from football, despite still being under contract with the Detroit Lions at the time. Upon retiring early, Johnson was forced to pay back $1.6 million in signing bonuses to the team, and because of that, he has been acrimonious toward the franchise ever since. Now, according to Johnson, he and the team are in the process of making something happen.
Detroit Lions linked to S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
Ever since Brad Holmes took over as general manager of the Detroit Lions, he has made it very clear that he believes in building a core roster through the NFL Draft. Well, Holmes now has two offseasons under his belt, and he has stayed true to building through the draft, as he is yet to make a huge splash in free agency. Could Holmes switch gears in free agency and sign S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson when the free agency period begins?
Jared Goff comes out on fire in Pro Bowl Games passing competition [Video]
Jared Goff had a heck of a season for the Detroit Lions. Though he was not originally selected to participate in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games, he eventually got the nod to replace Jalen Hurts, who is headed to the Super Bowl. On Thursday night, Goff participated in the “Precision Passing” competition and came out of the gates on fire.
Calvin Johnson’s Unjust Treatment By The Detroit Lions
Note: This show is produced for visual effect and designed to be seen and heard. It is mostly conversational in nature. If you are able, we strongly encourage you to watch the video or download the Podcast, which includes emotion and emphasis that's not on the page. Transcripts are generated using a combination of speech recognition software and human transcribers and may contain errors. Please check the corresponding video or podcast before quoting in print or commenting about errors.
Building a Detroit Lions Super Bowl Team
When The Lions Win The Super Bowl What Will Their Team Look Like?. Please watch the video above. AJ Reilly: What does a Detroit Lions Super Bowl team look like? What do they have to do to win a Super Bowl?. Eric Vincent: I think a Detroit Lions Super Bowl...
Is The NFC North Championship The Floor For The Detroit Lions?
The Destiny of the Detroit Lions: Can They Control Their Fate in the Upcoming Season?. Please watch the video above. The NFC North Championship: Just the Beginning for the Lions. Eric Vincent: Let me ask you a question real quick. AJ Reilly: Yeah. Eric Vincent: Kind of piggybacking off of...
Detroit Lions release 2023 Pro Bowl Games schedule
If you are looking forward to seeing Jared Goff, Penei Sewell, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Frank Ragnow represent the Detroit Lions in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, you are going to have plenty of chances. Just moments ago, the Lions tweeted out the Pro Bowl Games schedule, and you will have a chance to watch Detroit's Pro Bowl players on Thursday, Feb. 2, and Sunday, Feb. 5.
Pro Football Focus reveals free agent Detroit Lions should pursue
The Detroit Lions will be looking to improve their secondary before the 2023 season begins, and you can bet they will add a couple of cornerbacks between free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft. Pro Football Focus recently published an article where they look at one defensive player that each NFL team should consider in free agency. For Detroit, cornerback Cameron Sutton is suggested as a good fit.
Chiefs and Eagles decide on Super Bowl LVII jerseys
We are just over a week away from the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. The Chiefs advanced to the Super Bowl by kicking a late field goal to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, while the Eagles earned their Super Bowl berth by destroying the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. According to Adam Schefter, the Super Bowl LVII jerseys have been decided upon and the Chiefs will wear their white jerseys, while the Eagles will wear their green jerseys.
Detroit Lions hire Dre’ Bly as coach
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has added another former player to his coaching staff, and the fans are going to like this one. According to a report from the Detroit News, Campbell has hired Dre' Bly to coach the cornerbacks in Detroit. If you have been following the team over the years, you certainly remember that Bly played in Detroit for four seasons (2003-2006). During his tenure, he was selected for the Pro Bowl on two occasions.
Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn lands second interview with Colts
Earlier today, we passed along a report that Detroit Lions‘ assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley is heading to the Carolina Panthers. Now, according to reports, their defensive coordinator, Aaron Glenn, is one step closer to an NFL head coaching gig. According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Glenn will have a second in-person interview with the Indianapolis Colts this coming Thursday.
