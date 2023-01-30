Legislation to change 2024 Democratic presidential primary date heads to Michigan House

Read full article on original website
UpNorthLive.com
A look into how opioid settlement funds are spent in Michigan
MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- $1.45 billion. That's how much Michigan is expected to get in already agreed upon and upcoming settlements with opioid manufacturers. The first installment payment of $81 million is already rolling out. But how it can be spent has some of our viewers asking questions. Michigan Opioid Settlement...
UpNorthLive.com
Panel approves bill to get rid of 'misguided' third grade reading retention law
LANSING, Mich. — A Gov. Rick Snyder-era law that was introduced with the intention of keeping Michigan students on the right track to reading may be on the way out, as some say the law has had negative impacts on students. When the "Read by Grade Three" law was...
UpNorthLive.com
Fact Check Team: More COVID-19 vaccine mandates being repealed for workers
WASHINGTON (TND) — In New York City, public and private sector employees had to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face termination from their jobs but in November, the city lifted that mandate for the private sector. Now, it's up to private employers to decide whether or not they require...
UpNorthLive.com
$33.6M heading to Michigan for road improvements
WASHINGTON D.C., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Wednesday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects across the U.S., including 14 grants for communities in Michigan. The Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program provides $5 billion over five years for regional, local, and...
UpNorthLive.com
Trial dates set for men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Whitmer
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Five men accused of plotting to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer will have a consolidated trial later this year. A 15-day jury trial is scheduled to begin on August 21 and end on September 11. Feb. 2 was the deadline for the five suspects to make...
UpNorthLive.com
New school board members address issues and potential of violence
GRAND TRAVERSE & EMMET COUNTIES (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two new school board members are beginning their terms in northern Michigan, as some school boards have become centers of controversy in the U.S. and targets of violence. Beth Flynn serves on Petoskey's Public School Board of Education, while Beth Pack sits on...
UpNorthLive.com
MDHHS grants could help communities house juvenile offenders
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- A handful of northern Michigan counties are dealing with a dilemma. Juvenile offenders, who have gotten in trouble with the law, but don't have a next step in place. MDHHS is looking to change that, and in a process they claim they'll produce a better end...
UpNorthLive.com
California school district pressured to end Christian prayer at board meetings
REDDING, Calif. (CITC) — A California public school district is facing calls to stop reciting a Christian prayer before each of its board meetings. The Gateway Unified School District (GUSD) Board of Trustees voted to open each of its meetings with prayer last month. The motion, which passed in a vote of 3-2, was raised by trustee Cherrill Clifford and immediately met with opposition from parents.
UpNorthLive.com
Virginia school district debates installing screening technology to detect weapons
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WJLA) — In Virginia, Alexandria City Public Schools staff members updated school board members on safety measures either already in place, or in the process of being implemented, including everything from camera upgrades to making sure door alarms are loud enough. Staff also asked board members to...
UpNorthLive.com
Lake Superior State University gets a snow day
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Lake Superior State University closed on Friday to do snowy weather conditions. Sault Ste. Marie reportedly experienced wind chills as low as -30 degrees on Friday. All campus office and buildings are closed for the day, the university announced in an email. The university...
UpNorthLive.com
Winter weather a welcome sight for skiers and snowboarders
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Not everyone is a fan of the cold weather we've been having, but people who work at ski hills around northern Michigan are loving it. And skiers and snowboarders are too. Another story: Michigan Snowmobile Festival set to return after three-year hiatus. The single...
UpNorthLive.com
Winter weather advisory for some northern Michigan counties
(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in Chippewa, Luce, Antrim, Kalkaska, Otsego, Crawford, Charlevoix, Mason, and Oceana Counties. Roads are slippery. More lake effect snow showers today. WIND CHILL ADVISORY this morning for much of northern Michigan. Today...scattered snow showers...windy...and very cold. The wind will gust to 25 mph from the...
UpNorthLive.com
Women's Resource Center remembers founding member
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Northern Michigan communities are remembering a woman who brought awareness to issues surrounding domestic and sexual violence. Mary Sutherland was a founding member of the Women's Resource Center. Sutherland passed away on Saturday, nine days before her 93rd birthday. Through her belief that everyone...
