ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newhavenarts.org

Crowns Held High At Black Hair Care Event

Top: State Rep. Robyn Porter. Bottom: Sienna. Lucy Gellman Photos. State Rep. Robyn Porter looked into six-year-old Sienna’s wide eyes, studying the face of one of her youngest constituents. She paused for just a moment, letting the warmth of the room around her sink in. Two seats away, Sienna’s mom, Alisha Crutchfield, listened to every word.
HAMDEN, CT
newhavenarts.org

Veteran Ceramicist Charts Path To Sustainability

Kiara Matos and Gov. Ned Lamont. Lucy Gellman Photos. Kiara Matos floated through her Orange Street studio, in a ceramic wonderland entirely of her own making. Over one shoulder, scalloped candlesticks glowed sky and steel blue beneath the light. A pink and orange bird looked out onto the street, its gold beak leading the way. A sprig of red berries peeked out from a squat butter-yellow vase. Not so much as a pinch of clay, it seemed, had gone to waste.
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy