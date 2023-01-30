Kiara Matos and Gov. Ned Lamont. Lucy Gellman Photos. Kiara Matos floated through her Orange Street studio, in a ceramic wonderland entirely of her own making. Over one shoulder, scalloped candlesticks glowed sky and steel blue beneath the light. A pink and orange bird looked out onto the street, its gold beak leading the way. A sprig of red berries peeked out from a squat butter-yellow vase. Not so much as a pinch of clay, it seemed, had gone to waste.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO