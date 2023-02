The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a wind chill advisory for Cattaraugus, Wyoming, Livingston, Ontario and Allegany counties. The advisory takes effect at 4 a.m. Friday and will remain in place until 10 a.m. Saturday. "New Yorkers across the state will experience dangerously cold temperatures and life-threatening wind chills...

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO