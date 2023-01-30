NCAA Football: California at Washington

- Blown lead: 24 points - Final score: Minnesota Vikings 28, San Francisco 49ers 27 - Date: Dec. 4, 1977 It was 12 degrees (minus-two if you count the wind-chill factor) in Minnesota's Metropolitan Stadium five years before Minnesotans opened their first indoor stadium, which should have favored the home team. But it didn't look that way when the 49ers were relishing a 24-0 lead in the third quarter. Vikings QB Tommy Kramer apparently just needed to warm up, though, because he then unleashed four TD passes, including a game-clinching 69-yard pass play to Sammy White.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO