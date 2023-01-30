ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

NCAA Football: California at Washington

By Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40tK00_0kWQfNgH00

Sep 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Sam Huard (7) passes the ball before a game against the California Golden Bears at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. The Huskies won 31-24 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: Washington at UCLA

Feb 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Amari Bailey (5) is charged with an offensive foul on Washington Huskies forward Keion Brooks (1) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
#16. Seattle Seahawks

- Blown lead: 24 points - Final score: Denver Broncos 37, Seattle Seahawks 34 - Date: Sept. 23, 1979 QB Craig Morton only completed 11 passes in this game, but three went for third-quarter TDs as he brought the Broncos back from a dispiriting 34-10 deficit early in that quarter to within three points of the lead. A rushing TD in the fourth quarter finally put Denver over the top in this Mile High Stadium game, prompting befuddled Seahawks players to wonder whether to blame themselves or the altitude.
#30. Oakland (now Las Vegas) Raiders

- Blown lead: 18 points - Final score: Buffalo Bills 38, Oakland (now Las Vegas) Raiders 35 - Date: Sept. 18, 2011 The Bills seemed to be asleep in the first half, falling behind to the Raiders, 21-3. But when they awoke, they were supercharged. A staggering 326-yard second half was highlighted by a Ryan Fitzpatrick TD pass with 14 seconds left in the game, snatching the win away and giving the Bills their first home-field victory of the season.
#15. San Francisco 49ers

- Blown lead: 24 points - Final score: Minnesota Vikings 28, San Francisco 49ers 27 - Date: Dec. 4, 1977 It was 12 degrees (minus-two if you count the wind-chill factor) in Minnesota's Metropolitan Stadium five years before Minnesotans opened their first indoor stadium, which should have favored the home team. But it didn't look that way when the 49ers were relishing a 24-0 lead in the third quarter. Vikings QB Tommy Kramer apparently just needed to warm up, though, because he then unleashed four TD passes, including a game-clinching 69-yard pass play to Sammy White.
Som Dutt

What Salary Do You Need In Seattle?

A street of boundless opportunity awaits you in the eternally vibrant city of Seattle, Washington. If you’re looking to make a splash and break into the area’s tech-fueled economy, one number stands between you and your golden future – the salary needed to live comfortably in this northwest hub.
Som Dutt

What is Seattle Washington famous for?

What is Seattle Washington famous for?Photo byyousef alfuhigionUnsplash. Seattle, Washington is famous for many things, from its iconic landmarks to its thriving arts and culture scene. Here are a few things that the city is renowned for:
elisportsnetwork.com

4A SPSL Basketball Tournament’s underway at TCC in Tacoma

The 4A SPSL boy’s’ and girl’s’ basketball Tournament’s began earlier this week and continues this weekend in Tacoma at Tacoma Community College. On the boy’s side on Tuesday, Sumner got past Rogers in a tight game, 63-58. Olympia overpowered Puyallup 74-41. in another close battle, Bellarmine edged Graham-Kapowsin 54-52. In the last game on Tuesday Curtis stormed past Emerald Ridge 94-46. That set up Sumner Olympia on Thursday and Bellarmine-Curtis on Thursday.
KUOW

Let's talk about downtown Seattle: Today So Far

Downtown Seattle was taking hits before the pandemic struck and exacerbated its challenges. Locals reflect on what downtown has to offer, and what it doesn't. Could the neighborhood be due for a comeback?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for February 2, 2023. I found myself...
seattlespectator.com

Tech Layoffs and Business Closures Make Seattle’s Future Uncertain

After operating for over 26 years and representing a prominent symbol in the Seattle retail scene, the Nike store in downtown Seattle officially closed its doors Jan. 19. While the Nike store previously located on Pine St. has not released an official reason for the closure, CBS speculates that it had something to do with increasing crime rates and homelessness downtown, which are exacerbated by the lack of affordable housing in the Seattle area.
