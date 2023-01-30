Read full article on original website
Related
clintoncountydailynews.com
Banderas Point Coming to I-65 and SR 28
A $30 Million Dollar investment is coming to the intersection of I-65 and Indiana State Road 28 in Clinton County. The multifaceted development known as “Banderas Point” will include a premier 20,000 Square Foot event Center opening into a 56,000 Square foot indoor arena seating 5,000 people, nearly the seating capacity of Case Arena.
shelbycountypost.com
Indiana State Chili Championship returns to Shelbyville this weekend
Shelbyville will again in 2023 host the Indiana State Chili Championship. The event is Saturday and Sunday at the Knights of Columbus #822 in Shelbyville. 27 cooks from five states are scheduled to compete for the chili title. For the public, there is $5 tasting on Saturday from noon - 3 p.m.
shelbycountypost.com
B. Joann "Jo" Durbin Ragsdale, 83, of Shelbyville
B. Joann "Jo" Durbin Ragsdale, 83, of Shelbyville, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Heritage House. Born November 30, 1939 in Shelby County, she was the daughter of William Durbin and Bertha (Stickford) Durbin. She married Phillip Ragsdale on September 22, 1962, and he preceded her on June 10, 2001.
shelbycountypost.com
Roger McGriff
Roger McGriff completed his journey of life in this world and passed on to eternity January 28, 2023. He was born January 26, 1938 in Plymouth, Indiana to Mary and Lester McGriff. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Betty of 48 years. Their blended family consisting of Brenda Wiley (deceased)...
shelbycountypost.com
Teresa A. "Terry" Ramsey, 61, of Shelbyville
Teresa A. “Terry” Ramsey, 61, of Shelbyville, passed away, Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at MHP Medical Center in Shelbyville. She was born July 28, 1961, in Indianapolis, the daughter of James and Carolyn (Pacely) Westfall. On March 29, 1986, she married her husband of 36 years, Joseph T. “Todd” Ramsey, and he survives.
shelbycountypost.com
Deborah Sue Denison, 67, of Shelbyville
Deborah Sue Denison, 67, of Shelbyville, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at her home. She was born April 10, 1955, in Alpena, Michigan, the daughter of Charles Hodgins and Ruth (Elliott) Wilder. Deborah is survived by her mother of Shelbyville; sons, Buddy Lockridge, James Dixon and Eric Clifton, all...
shelbycountypost.com
Nancy Wooten, of Greenfield, 69
Nancy Wooten, of Greenfield, 69, passed away on Sunday, January 29. Born in Greenfield, the second daughter to Lowell & Marthalou (Bennett) Wooten,. A 1972 Graduate of Greenfield-Central High School, Nancy attended Friends University in Wichita, Kansas. She worked for Indiana Insurance company for several years as an adjuster before becoming an agent for a local insurance company in Greenfield. Later she managed senior apartment facilities.
Spay, neuter your dog for $10 through Pet Friendly Services of Indiana’s ‘Pit Mix Fix’ program
In an effort to reduce the number of large dogs entering local shelters, Pet Friendly Services of Indiana has launched the "Pit Mix Fix" pilot program for owners of large dogs in Marion, Jackson, and Lawrence counties.
WTHI
Check for assets on National Unclaimed Property Day
INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is reminding Hoosiers to check for assets waiting for them on National Unclaimed Property Day (Feb. 1) - or any day. Last year, the Unclaimed Property Division returned over $61 million to Hoosiers. Here are the types of property that might go unclaimed:
shelbycountypost.com
Collegiate Update: Phelps helps Youngstown State improve to 15-5
Youngstown State improved to 15-5 this season on Jan. 26 with a 76-60 win over Wright State. Tenleigh Phelps (photo), a Triton Central graduate, came off the Youngstown State bench to score three points, grab two rebounds and dish out one assist to help the Penguins improve to 9-2 against Horizon League opponents.
wrtv.com
Franklin 2nd Grader uses crayons to draw attention to school lunch debt
FRANKLIN — Anna Farley looked at her box of crayons as a tool to make a difference. She had no interest in drawing, or coloring or writing with them. Her goal was to help friends who’s families were dealing with school lunch debt. In the Franklin Community School...
theseymourowl.com
Shelbyville, Indiana: an Alleged Paranormal Hotspot
“It is twilight zone worthy!” commenter Mike Daffron remarked about his trip to the electric bridge in Shelbyville, Indiana. Built in 1974, the bridge lies several miles outside of Shelbyville, bringing about paranormal rumors due to its odd nature. The bridge’s initial purpose was to carry electricity between Shelbyville...
Bill holding landlords accountable passes Indiana House
INDIANAPOLIS — Many Hoosiers living in rental properties owned by negligent landlords could soon see relief. State representatives passed a bill to hold those landlords accountable. Some Hoosiers have also advocated for change. “It doesn’t feel like tenants have a lot of power," said Dominiaca Hudson. Hudson used...
cbs4indy.com
Husband considered ‘person of interest’ in wife’s disappearance being extradited to Indiana
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – The husband of a missing Carmel woman is being extradited back to Indiana. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Xavier Breland would be returned to custody in Indiana, although law enforcement officials didn’t have a timeline or clarify the reason for his extradition.
WTHR
Downtown Carmel fire
Smoke erupts from a building in downtown Carmel on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Credit: Logan Milliken.
AES customers frustrated by high bills, company gives reasoning behind them
INDIANAPOLIS — Some AES customers have told FOX59 their bills are double, sometimes triple, what they’re used to paying. Shannon Latham is one of those people. She said she was shocked when she opened up her heating and power bill for January. “I called my husband instantly and was like, ‘I cannot believe this but […]
Indiana bill would fine hospitals that exceed price cap
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers say one of their top priorities this session is lowering healthcare costs, and they’ve proposed a bill that would fine hospitals for exceeding new limits on pricing. Indiana lawmakers say Hoosiers are facing significantly higher healthcare costs compared to the national average. “The average hospital facility fee in Indiana is 329% […]
WTHR
3 arrested in Sullivan County for illegally hunting deer
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers arrested three men from Indianapolis after an illegal hunting incident in Sullivan County. Biak Sang, 34; Hrang Lian, 30; and Ro Hmung Lian, 32, are accused of five misdemeanor charges:. Illegal taking of a white-tailed deer. Hunting with the aid of a...
Traffic stop results in meth arrest in Madison County
Two women face charges after a traffic stop ended with troopers searching the vehicle they were in.
General Motors to pay hourly UAW workers up to $12,750
After reporting record profits, General Motors has announced that many UAW workers will receive up to $12,750 in profit shares.
Comments / 0