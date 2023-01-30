ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, IN

clintoncountydailynews.com

Banderas Point Coming to I-65 and SR 28

A $30 Million Dollar investment is coming to the intersection of I-65 and Indiana State Road 28 in Clinton County. The multifaceted development known as “Banderas Point” will include a premier 20,000 Square Foot event Center opening into a 56,000 Square foot indoor arena seating 5,000 people, nearly the seating capacity of Case Arena.
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Indiana State Chili Championship returns to Shelbyville this weekend

Shelbyville will again in 2023 host the Indiana State Chili Championship. The event is Saturday and Sunday at the Knights of Columbus #822 in Shelbyville. 27 cooks from five states are scheduled to compete for the chili title. For the public, there is $5 tasting on Saturday from noon - 3 p.m.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
shelbycountypost.com

B. Joann "Jo" Durbin Ragsdale, 83, of Shelbyville

B. Joann "Jo" Durbin Ragsdale, 83, of Shelbyville, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Heritage House. Born November 30, 1939 in Shelby County, she was the daughter of William Durbin and Bertha (Stickford) Durbin. She married Phillip Ragsdale on September 22, 1962, and he preceded her on June 10, 2001.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Roger McGriff

Roger McGriff completed his journey of life in this world and passed on to eternity January 28, 2023. He was born January 26, 1938 in Plymouth, Indiana to Mary and Lester McGriff. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Betty of 48 years. Their blended family consisting of Brenda Wiley (deceased)...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Teresa A. "Terry" Ramsey, 61, of Shelbyville

Teresa A. “Terry” Ramsey, 61, of Shelbyville, passed away, Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at MHP Medical Center in Shelbyville. She was born July 28, 1961, in Indianapolis, the daughter of James and Carolyn (Pacely) Westfall. On March 29, 1986, she married her husband of 36 years, Joseph T. “Todd” Ramsey, and he survives.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Deborah Sue Denison, 67, of Shelbyville

Deborah Sue Denison, 67, of Shelbyville, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at her home. She was born April 10, 1955, in Alpena, Michigan, the daughter of Charles Hodgins and Ruth (Elliott) Wilder. Deborah is survived by her mother of Shelbyville; sons, Buddy Lockridge, James Dixon and Eric Clifton, all...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Nancy Wooten, of Greenfield, 69

Nancy Wooten, of Greenfield, 69, passed away on Sunday, January 29. Born in Greenfield, the second daughter to Lowell & Marthalou (Bennett) Wooten,. A 1972 Graduate of Greenfield-Central High School, Nancy attended Friends University in Wichita, Kansas. She worked for Indiana Insurance company for several years as an adjuster before becoming an agent for a local insurance company in Greenfield. Later she managed senior apartment facilities.
GREENFIELD, IN
WTHI

Check for assets on National Unclaimed Property Day

INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is reminding Hoosiers to check for assets waiting for them on National Unclaimed Property Day (Feb. 1) - or any day. Last year, the Unclaimed Property Division returned over $61 million to Hoosiers. Here are the types of property that might go unclaimed:
INDIANA STATE
shelbycountypost.com

Collegiate Update: Phelps helps Youngstown State improve to 15-5

Youngstown State improved to 15-5 this season on Jan. 26 with a 76-60 win over Wright State. Tenleigh Phelps (photo), a Triton Central graduate, came off the Youngstown State bench to score three points, grab two rebounds and dish out one assist to help the Penguins improve to 9-2 against Horizon League opponents.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
theseymourowl.com

Shelbyville, Indiana: an Alleged Paranormal Hotspot

“It is twilight zone worthy!” commenter Mike Daffron remarked about his trip to the electric bridge in Shelbyville, Indiana. Built in 1974, the bridge lies several miles outside of Shelbyville, bringing about paranormal rumors due to its odd nature. The bridge’s initial purpose was to carry electricity between Shelbyville...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
WTHR

Bill holding landlords accountable passes Indiana House

INDIANAPOLIS — Many Hoosiers living in rental properties owned by negligent landlords could soon see relief. State representatives passed a bill to hold those landlords accountable. Some Hoosiers have also advocated for change. “It doesn’t feel like tenants have a lot of power," said Dominiaca Hudson. Hudson used...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Downtown Carmel fire

Smoke erupts from a building in downtown Carmel on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Credit: Logan Milliken.
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

Indiana bill would fine hospitals that exceed price cap

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers say one of their top priorities this session is lowering healthcare costs, and they’ve proposed a bill that would fine hospitals for exceeding new limits on pricing. Indiana lawmakers say Hoosiers are facing significantly higher healthcare costs compared to the national average. “The average hospital facility fee in Indiana is 329% […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

3 arrested in Sullivan County for illegally hunting deer

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers arrested three men from Indianapolis after an illegal hunting incident in Sullivan County. Biak Sang, 34; Hrang Lian, 30; and Ro Hmung Lian, 32, are accused of five misdemeanor charges:. Illegal taking of a white-tailed deer. Hunting with the aid of a...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN

