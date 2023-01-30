Read full article on original website
Mitch McConnell May Have Just Pulled The Ultimate Revenge On 2 Rival Senators
The Senate minority leader previously said he had no hard feelings toward the men, but his actions said otherwise.
McCarthy announces top House lawyer as fights over Biden probes shape up
The lawyer who will lead the court fights mounted by the newly GOP-controlled House of Representatives is a former clerk to Justice Clarence Thomas and "seasoned litigator" with years of experience at the Justice Department and the Federal Communications Commission.
Biden zeroes in on the newly powerful House GOP as a threat to the rebounding economy
President Joe Biden is fine-tuning his argument for reelection in an intensive stretch of travel and fundraising, homing in on the newly powerful House GOP as a threat to the rebounding economy as the pieces of his expected campaign come together.
Developments in Trump documents probe foretell a 2024 campaign clouded by legal tangles
There's never been a presidential campaign like it.
A simple way Biden could stop this drama and ignore the debt limit
Washington is on the type of dramatic collision course on which some politicians thrive. President Joe Biden has the power to end this debate and move on, according to one line of thinking. Why is he unwilling to try it?
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
Marjorie Taylor Greene reacts to George Santos' decision on committee assignments
New York Rep. George Santos tells the House GOP conference he wants off of his two committees until his issues are resolved, three members told CNN. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) spoke to CNN's Manu Raju about his decision.
House GOP did not tell Raskin to remove head covering
CLAIM: House Republicans are requiring Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland, to remove the headwear he’s donned on the House floor while undergoing chemotherapy. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Republicans have made no such request and have in fact been nothing but supportive, a spokesperson for Raskin told The Associated Press.
Michael Cohen makes prediction on Trump investigation
Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen shares whether he believes Donald Trump will face repercussions over New York Attorney General Letitia James' civil investigation into the Trump organization's business practices.
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
Why House Republicans kicked off their 'weaponization' probe by interviewing a little-known retired FBI official
House Republicans investigating what they believe are political abuses inside the Justice Department got to work this week, securing a private interview with one of their top targets.
'Warning sign': Iran's military reportedly sending warships to Brazil, Panama Canal in challenge to US
The United States is tracking warlike announcements by Iran’s regime that it deployed two military ships to Brazil that are also headed for the Panama Canal, where Tehran declared it will establish a military presence. A U.S. State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Tuesday, "We are aware...
China says it is 'deeply concerned' about reports of the latest US clampdown on Huawei
China has hit back after reports that Washington is moving to further restrict sales of American technology to Huawei.
George Santos tells House Republicans he wants off of his committees until issues are resolved
Rep. George Santos told the House GOP conference on Tuesday behind closed doors he wants off of his two committees until his issues are resolved, three members told CNN.
Bipartisan group of House leaders moves to intervene in dispute over accessing Rep. Scott Perry's phone
The US House of Representatives has moved to intervene in an ongoing legal battle between the Justice Department and Rep. Scott Perry over whether the department should be allowed to access the contents of the Pennsylvania Republican's phone.
Netanyahu touts Trump's wins with Israel but points out one 'big mistake'
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu describes his long relationship with President Joe Biden, the war in Ukraine and weighs in on former President Trump's list of accomplishments with Israel when he was in office.
Hunter Biden calls for criminal probe in aggressive new legal strategy
Attorneys for Hunter Biden on Wednesday asked state and federal agencies to investigate a computer repair shop owner, Rudy Giuliani and number of right-wing political figures involved in disseminating contents of his laptop, alleging that they committed computer and other criminal violations in their effort to "weaponize" the laptop contents against his father.
Senate Democrats grapple with pressure to remove GOP's 'blue slip' authority on judges
When the Senate Judiciary Committee meets Thursday to vote on another slate of President Joe Biden's judicial nominees, Democrats will be benefiting from more than their two additional years of Senate control.
Opinion: The mistake Biden must avoid in his big speech
In the lead up to President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech next week, David Axelrod writes that the President must avoid making the speech all about himself and his accomplishments.
Ohio's education department is investigating a White supremacist homeschooling network that shares Nazi-related resources
The Ohio Department of Education is investigating an online homeschooling network after reports of parents sharing messages of White supremacy as educational resources, according to a state education official with knowledge of the review.
