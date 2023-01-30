ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DOJ tells House Judiciary chair it will not hand over most Biden special counsel probe documents until investigation complete

By Zachary Cohen
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Ava
3d ago

I love the smackdown Chuck Todd did on Meet the Press yesterday to two faced Jim Jordan for turning a blind eye to attorney Bill Barr corrupt tactics when Trump was President.

Bruce Friedrichsmeyer
3d ago

Just a feeble attempt by the clown car to distract attention from the clown car and it's periphery. The list of nuts too long to write out for this old man.

C. W. Van B.
3d ago

for the last four years the gop has spent hours and hourss on fox and newsmax ridiculing dem committees and investigations as illigitimate, toothless and unconstitutional. now they want you to reverse that train of thought. pretend they took no such position. THEIR committee IS bonafide, but everyone else is on a witch hunt. this is behavior most children give up as futile and resultant in ridicule by age four.

