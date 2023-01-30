ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Emergency crews respond to reports of a fire in Catonsville

BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — On Friday morning, emergency crews responded to an early morning fire at a home in Catonsville, Maryland. The fire was located at North Bend Road. No word on any injuries at this time. No word on what the cause of the fire was. This is...
CATONSVILLE, MD
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Parkville boy

PARKVILLE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Parkville boy. Jahsiah Jackson, 12, is 5’4″ tall and weighs 70 pounds. He was last seen at 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 2 in the Parkville area wearing a black coat, black shorts, and colorful sneakers. Anyone...
PARKVILLE, MD
Bay Net

32-Year-Old Upper Marlboro Man Killed In Collision

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday evening in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro. The deceased driver is 32-year-old Taha Robinson of Upper Marlboro. On January 30, 2023, at approximately 8:50 pm, officers responded to the 8000...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
DC News Now

Fatal single-car crash in Upper Marlboro

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a fatal crash that took place in Upper Marlboro on Monday evening. Police said that the crash took place in the 8000 block of Rosaryville Road and only involved one car. The driver of the car was pronounced dead on the scene. Rosaryville Road at […]
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM

Tractor-Trailer Falls Off I-795 Bridge At I-695 In Baltimore County

Fire and emergency personnel are on the scene of a serious crash involving multiple vehicles on I-795 at the I-695 ramp. The department says said a tractor-trailer overturned and fell from the bridge. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to […] The post Tractor-Trailer Falls Off I-795 Bridge At I-695 In Baltimore County appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Vigil held for slain 23-year-old mother of 2 in west Baltimore

Community members gathered Thursday for a vigil to remember the life of a mother who died in a triple-shooting in west Baltimore last Saturday night. Maya Morton, 23, was trying to drive away with her two kids when she was shot. Police have not made any arrests, but Maya Morton's...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police make public photos of Upton shooting suspects after woman dies from gunfire

BALTIMORE -- A 23-year-old woman who was shot while trying to flee the site of a shooting on Saturday night has died after fighting for her life in the hospital.Maya Morton and her two kids were injured when gunfire broke out near the intersection of Laurens Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.Morton had been waiting on a food order when the gunfire erupted. She tried to drive away from the gunfire to protect her children.But she crashed her car into a pole after one of the bullets hit her while she was trying to flee.Her death was announced on Tuesday, the same...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Veteran Detective Involved In White Marsh Shooting Identified

An investigation into a police-involved shooting earlier this week in Baltimore County has been launched by the Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General. On Thursday, Feb. 2, officials announced that the AG’s office has kicked off an extensive investigation into the shooting involving an...
WHITE MARSH, MD

