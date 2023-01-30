Read full article on original website
Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st StateJordan ArthurWashington, DC
10 Baltimore Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBaltimore, MD
Catholic School and ACLJ to Sue D.C.’s Smithsonian Institution After Being Kicked Out for Wearing Pro-Life Knit CapsWild Orchid MediaGreenville, SC
The Diary Of Lincoln's AssassinSiddhartha SapkotaWashington, DC
Luxury Lives in Washington, D.C.Douglas PilarskiWashington, DC
26-Year-Old Man Killed After Walking Into Traffic In Baltimore County: Police
A 26-year-old man was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Baltimore County, authorities say. Vicente Bernal Raymundo was struck by a 2017 Ford Fusion after walking into the roadway for unknown reasons around 10 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 29, according to Baltimore County police. The collision occurred on the...
foxbaltimore.com
Emergency crews respond to reports of a fire in Catonsville
BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — On Friday morning, emergency crews responded to an early morning fire at a home in Catonsville, Maryland. The fire was located at North Bend Road. No word on any injuries at this time. No word on what the cause of the fire was. This is...
Nottingham MD
Police searching for missing Parkville boy
PARKVILLE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Parkville boy. Jahsiah Jackson, 12, is 5’4″ tall and weighs 70 pounds. He was last seen at 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 2 in the Parkville area wearing a black coat, black shorts, and colorful sneakers. Anyone...
fox5dc.com
Man walked into police station, told detectives that wife was dead inside Silver Spring home: cops
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Police have charged a man with murdering his wife after they say he walked into a Montgomery County police station and told detectives where they could find her body. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. Authorities say 29-year-old Dennis Morris Hinnant Jr....
Police ID Body Found Outside Maryland Middle School, Death Ruled A Homicide
New details have been released by the Baltimore County Police Department as they continue to investigate after a woman's body was found behind Lansdowne Middle School earlier this week that was ruled a homicide by detectives.Shortly after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, members of the Baltimore County …
Woman Fought For Life For Days After Being Struck By Car In Baltimore, Suspect Still At Large
Baltimore police are continuing to search for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that killed a woman last week, authorities say. Jessica Marie Tiller was reportedly struck by the vehicle around 8:41 a.m., Wednesday, Jan 25, in the 1600 block of West North Avenue, according to Baltimore police. Investigators say...
Bay Net
32-Year-Old Upper Marlboro Man Killed In Collision
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday evening in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro. The deceased driver is 32-year-old Taha Robinson of Upper Marlboro. On January 30, 2023, at approximately 8:50 pm, officers responded to the 8000...
Nottingham MD
Driver ejected after tractor-trailer falls from Baltimore County bridge, Metro shut down
—— PIKESVILLE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a serious, Monday afternoon crash in Baltimore County. At around 1:15 p.m., units responded to I-795 at the I-695 ramp for a report of a tractor-trailer crash. The Baltimore County Fire Department reports that a tractor-trailer overturned and fell from...
'Hero' Metro Employee Killed Defending Woman During Shooting Spree in DC: Police
A Metro employee in Washington, DC is being hailed as a hero for sacrificing his life to help end a violent crime spree at the Potomac Avenue Metro Station on Wednesday morning. One person is dead and three others injured after a shooting spree that started at approximately 9:20 a.m....
Fatal single-car crash in Upper Marlboro
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a fatal crash that took place in Upper Marlboro on Monday evening. Police said that the crash took place in the 8000 block of Rosaryville Road and only involved one car. The driver of the car was pronounced dead on the scene. Rosaryville Road at […]
Baltimore teen charged in multiple squeegee related incidents due in court
A teen who police say is known to squeegee downtown is due in court Thursday for allegedly robbing a store at gunpoint and stealing a bottle of windex last October.
Tractor-Trailer Falls Off I-795 Bridge At I-695 In Baltimore County
Fire and emergency personnel are on the scene of a serious crash involving multiple vehicles on I-795 at the I-695 ramp. The department says said a tractor-trailer overturned and fell from the bridge. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to […] The post Tractor-Trailer Falls Off I-795 Bridge At I-695 In Baltimore County appeared first on 92 Q.
Wbaltv.com
Vigil held for slain 23-year-old mother of 2 in west Baltimore
Community members gathered Thursday for a vigil to remember the life of a mother who died in a triple-shooting in west Baltimore last Saturday night. Maya Morton, 23, was trying to drive away with her two kids when she was shot. Police have not made any arrests, but Maya Morton's...
Baltimore Police make public photos of Upton shooting suspects after woman dies from gunfire
BALTIMORE -- A 23-year-old woman who was shot while trying to flee the site of a shooting on Saturday night has died after fighting for her life in the hospital.Maya Morton and her two kids were injured when gunfire broke out near the intersection of Laurens Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.Morton had been waiting on a food order when the gunfire erupted. She tried to drive away from the gunfire to protect her children.But she crashed her car into a pole after one of the bullets hit her while she was trying to flee.Her death was announced on Tuesday, the same...
Bay Net
Ejected Driver Flown To Trauma Center After Vehicle Strikes Traffic Light In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On January 30, 2023 at approximately 12:15 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious single motor vehicle accident on Western Parkway at Weymouth Court. Crews arrived and found an unconscious 32-year-old male occupant ejected from an overturned vehicle that struck a traffic...
Veteran Detective Involved In White Marsh Shooting Identified
An investigation into a police-involved shooting earlier this week in Baltimore County has been launched by the Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General. On Thursday, Feb. 2, officials announced that the AG’s office has kicked off an extensive investigation into the shooting involving an...
Pedestrian killed in Annapolis crash
According to Annapolis police, Route 665 towards Forest Drive will be closed for an extended period of time.
Bay Net
Suspect Sought After Cat Found Alive In Dumpster Tied In Plastic Bag
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, around 4:25 p.m., deputies with the Twin Beaches Patrol responded to the 3900 block of Gordon Stinnett Avenue in Chesapeake Beach, for the report of a cat in a dumpster. Deputies arrived on scene and discovered the cat pictured had...
Baltimore Man Busted After Officers Find Gun Hidden In Vehicle: Police
A 20-year-old Baltimore man prohibited from having a gun was arrested after hiding a firearm in his vehicle, authorities say. According to Anne Arundel County Police investigators, Kahlil Corey Jones, 20, was pulled over for an equipment violation in the area of Pioneer Drive and Arwell Court in Severn in the early evening of Wednesday, Feb. 1.
foxbaltimore.com
Suspect shot by police during attempted arrest in White Marsh, say Baltimore County Police
WHITE MARSH, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police say one man is in critical condition after being shot by police during an arrest in White Marsh. According to police, officers were attempting to arrest two suspects at the intersection of Pulaski Highway and Ebeneezer Road when a suspect hit a police vehicle with their car.
