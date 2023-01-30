BALTIMORE -- A 23-year-old woman who was shot while trying to flee the site of a shooting on Saturday night has died after fighting for her life in the hospital.Maya Morton and her two kids were injured when gunfire broke out near the intersection of Laurens Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.Morton had been waiting on a food order when the gunfire erupted. She tried to drive away from the gunfire to protect her children.But she crashed her car into a pole after one of the bullets hit her while she was trying to flee.Her death was announced on Tuesday, the same...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO