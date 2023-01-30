WATCH: Highlights from Bengals vs. Chiefs AFC Championship Game

The Kansas City Chiefs made some wise decisions when choosing players to mic up for the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Typically, we only get one player, but this time around they mic’d up a player on offense and a player on defense. They just so happened to choose the most animated player on offense in Travis Kelce and one of the biggest characters on defense in Frank Clark. These two also happen to have a penchant for going off in the playoffs, which is exactly what they did.

